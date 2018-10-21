The Charleston music scene is especially vibrant these days, but if it hadn’t been for the ground-laying work of artists such as Oscar Rivers, Bobby Alvarez and the Blue Dogs, or venue managers such as Al Goss and Larry Walker of the locally legendary Myskyns, today’s scene might not be so bright.
Michael Davis of Ye Olde Music Shop in Hanahan decided four years ago to honor the people who paved the way, many of whom continue to play stages around town. With help from Bobby Alvarez, Wayne Mitchum and Joe Wilson, he started the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame in 2015 by inducting an inaugural group of musicians, music advocates and music organizations.
This year, the induction event, scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Hanahan Amphitheater, will honor Bobby Alvarez, Ann Caldwell, the late James Jamerson, Cap’n Harry Cochran, Joe Melli, Clarence Jackson, Jack McCray, The Vistas (Steve Ledford, Frank Borland, Rusty Terry, Andy Daniel, Cliff Meyers and Bill Joiner), The Parrots (Charlie Thompson, Cambridge Trott, Leon Meyer, Danny Grady, Ricky Morse and Howie Ferguson) and Blue Dogs (Bobby Houck, Buck Bradberry, Chris Holder, Hank Futch, Phillip Lammonds, Greg Walker and David Stewart).
The event will feature local weatherman Rob Fowler as the master of ceremeonies and performers Ann Caldwell, Blue Dogs (on the occasion of their 30th anniversary), The Parrots and the Lowcountry Blues Club House Band.
“The whole thing started to recognize people who hadn’t gotten a fair shake on how much they’ve contributed to the local music scene, to recognize people who have kind of been overlooked,” Davis said.
Now, he wants to raise money to build a monument on which the names of inductees are engraved. The monument likely would be installed at the Hanahan Amphitheater.
“The scene wouldn’t be what it is without these people being there,” Davis said.