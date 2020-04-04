Looking inward during troubled times: How isolation can prompt a spiritual awakening

Usually, when we wish to get away from it all, we benefit from a variety of options. We can retreat into a good book, paddle a kayak along a creek, nap in the backyard hammock or soak in the bath, go on a bicycle ride or listen to music.

We embrace what the busy world has to offer us even as we withdraw from it to spend needed time with ourselves. There is nothing quite like sailing the open ocean or climbing a mountain to put things in perspective.

Recently, though, perspective has gone missing as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic mount.

COVID-19 is provoking an odd sort of tension between two powerful human impulses: the desire to look inward and contemplate our place as individuals in the universe and the need to look outward at a world full of opportunity, beauty, horror and threat.

We must train ourselves to break certain habits and avoid the embrace of others. We find ourselves wondering about how public spaces designed to foster community and shared experience now constitute a danger. We adjust behaviors once considered normal, avoiding physical contact with loved ones, avoiding the office, the eatery, the beach.

We suppress the instinct to employ one of our five senses: touch. We worry that our other senses, smell and taste and sight, will become the doormats to the bad bug’s dirty boots.

Many of us seek refuge in our smartphones, scrolling through Twitter or Instagram, either to distract ourselves from the news or to keep track of every new soundbite and factoid — or both, usually both.

The result of our topsy-turvy circumstances, of this tension between self-examination and the need to manage external stimuli, is provoking a sort of spiritual crisis, according to philosophers, naturalists and faith leaders.

Ways to connect

You’d think all this isolation and solitude would result in some quality introspection and mind-expansion, would give us time to read a fat novel or write a profound sermon.

“I have no time, zero focus,” said Rabbi Stephanie Alexander of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim synagogue, echoing many others.

Since her congregation cannot congregate, she and her colleagues have been “finding new ways to connect,” and this keeps them busy, she said.

A strange thing happened. For KKBE’s first virtual Shabbat, synagogue leaders made a bunch of videos in advance then stitched them together into a single file. It was a stopgap measure, meant to provide a semi-improvised remote service, Alexander said. The plan was to set up livestreaming the following weekend.

But people loved the prerecorded videos. They tuned in at their convenience. They listened attentively. The post got something like 500 views, 10 times the number of people who typically show up for a Friday evening service.

“We have a long history of connecting to that which is beyond us, not just the people in our presence," Alexander said. "We connect to generations that came before, ... to communities around the world. The most traditional avenue for doing that is to be alone with text, to read ancient sources and commentary and modern literature, to join the ongoing dialogue of the Jewish narrative.”

She records her video contributions at home, and this has revealed a silver lining or two.

“I’m far more intimately connected to my backyard than I ever was before,” Alexander said. Recently, she played back her recitation of the Kaddish, an ancient prayer of praise and peace, and made a discovery. “I realized the birds were chirping the whole time,” she said.

Our spiritual selves

The birds have been chirping, but noticing them requires a certain kind of attention.

Larry Krasnoff, a philosophy professor at the College of Charleston, said the pandemic hasn’t pulled us away from our technology, not yet anyway.

If we really want to disconnect and delve into “the idea that there’s something internal to oneself” — this Romantic notion that neither the rationalism of the Enlightenment nor the science of our industrial age can explain the aesthetic majesty of the natural world — we need to shut off our devices and remove ourselves from society, Krasnoff said.

When we walk through nature, we might find inspiration. At first, we see ourselves as separate from nature, but eventually we realize that we are, in fact, one with nature, Krasnoff said. This is a good way to get in touch with our spiritual selves, and to put things in perspective.

“Nature doesn’t care about us; it’s so much bigger than us,” Krasnoff said, referring to Immanuel Kant’s definition of the sublime. As a result, we are likely first to experience awe when confronted with its splendor and power, then a certain alliance as we recognize that we are in touch with nature after all.

And when we return to our belching smokestacks, we question our priorities and our mode of living.

The Romanticism of the 19th century, which asserted the value of the individual and promised a form of spiritual unity with the universe, never has disappeared, Krasnoff said. It was embraced by American Transcendentalists such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, and it continues to provide an alternative to a technology-driven society.

For us, a walk in the woods can be just as valuable as it was for Beethoven or Brahms.

Solace in solitude

At Mepkin Abbey, Father Joe Tedesco has a lot of practice quieting the mind. He knows that silence engenders contemplation, and contemplation engenders awareness, and awareness engenders connectedness. The abbot and the other brothers at the Cistercian monastery are dedicated to a lifelong quest for the center of things, for the divine.

To get there, though, one must let go of fear, step away from the daily bombardment of information and welcome quietude.

“If you don’t ever have any silence in your life, if you don’t have any reflective moments, it’s pretty hard to get there all of a sudden,” he said.

Now is a good time to embark on this interior adventure, to find a rhythm, a routine, to breathe deeply. It might help to gaze at a noble tree, or contemplate Scripture, or listen to the birds.

“Feel the Earth,” Tedesco said, “even just sitting in the garden, sitting on the lawn, whatever can connect you with nature is really a wonderful medicine to bring you to deeper place.”

Seven times a day the brothers gather for prayer. Seven times a day they sing together, then return to their jobs, their books, their seclusion, their dreams.

“We live in silence and solitude, but we live that in community,” Tedesco said. “Really, that is where everyone is right now. ... We are all connected as the human community. That is what we live by here. We feel connected to the world because we are connected by our prayer for the world.”

This prayerful life leads inexorably to a grand truth: We are all one.

Or, as Tedesco likes to say, “We are together, alone.”