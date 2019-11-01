YALLFest turns young adult authors into stars
YALLFest, the popular event celebrating young adult fiction, runs Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9.
Organized by Blue Bicycle Books, YALLFest this year will draw more than 60 authors and hundreds of fans to several venues along or near Upper King Street, including the Charleston Music Hall, American Theatre, Kudu, Record Stop, Charleston Museum and the bookshop itself.
Among the many writers attending the festival are keynote speakers Holly Black, Roshani Chokshi, Kate DiCamillo, Stephanie Garber, Karen McManus and Tochi Onyebuchi.
On tap are lectures, book signings, giveaways, games, food and more.
For a complete list of participating authors, venue information, tickets and more, go to https://yallfest.org/.
Underground Film Festival features local talent
The fifth annual South Carolina Underground Film Festival is set for Nov. 8-10 at the Olde Village Community Building on Jenkins Avenue in Park Circle. The event will feature 53 short and feature films, including movies produced by South Carolina filmmakers.
The festival showcases independently produced films that are overlooked or not screened elsewhere. Special guest Mark Borchardt will present his latest documentary short, “The Dundee Project,” on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The South Carolina-produced feature film “Flesher” will have its Charleston premiere Nov. 8, with the filmmakers and cast in attendance. Awards will be given for best feature, best short, best screenplay (short and feature), best South Carolina filmmaker, best South Carolina film, audience choice and jury selection. Local filmmakers will be in attendance.
The South Carolina Underground Film Festival was created by the founders of the annual Crimson Screen Horror Film Fest.
“We want to be able to provide an outlet for these filmmakers to expose their projects to an audience that may otherwise never see these films,” said festival director Tommy Faircloth. “With the support of the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, we are able to have a venue to bring in an audience for the filmmakers.”
For ticket information, a full schedule and more, go to www.sc-uff.com.
Chamber Music Charleston opens Ovation series
Chamber Music Charleston opens its Ovation Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St. Guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Moretti return to join CMC violinist Frances Hsieh, violist Ben Weiss and cellist Timothy O’Malley for a program featuring Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 1, K. 478, and Dvorak’s Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81.
Moretti is former concertmaster of the Oregon Symphony and Florida Orchestra and a recipient of numerous prizes and awards. Armstrong, no stranger to Charleston, has performed around the world and made several recordings.
Tickets for the Ovation Concert are $5 for students and parents, $20 for seniors and $25-$50 for general admission. Guest who purchase Section A tickets ($50) are invited to a special post-concert reception.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.chambermusiccharleston.org or call 843-763-4941.
—Adam Parker