Spoleto Festival hosts 3 public discussions
Spoleto Festival USA announced a set of pre-festival "salons," or informal discussions with participants about what goes on behind the scenes. All talks start at 5:30 p.m. and are held at 14 George St.
The first, titled "The Ripple Effect," is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30. The discussion concerns the festival's involvement in preserving and rehabilitating some of Charleston's important performance venues. General Director Nigel Redden is the special guest.
The second salon, on Tuesday, May 7, is about this year's opera production, "Salome," and features directors Patrice Caurier and Moshe Leiser. This is the pair's ninth festival production.
The third salon, set for Tuesday, May 14, will introduce participants to soprano Melanie Henley Heyn, who is singing the role of Salome. Heyn studied at Manhattan School of Music, University of Southern California and the Konservatorium Wien (now the Music and Arts University of the City of Vienna) in Austria. Acquainted with concert halls around the world, she will be making her full-length opera debut at the festival this year.
The salons will be moderated by College of Charleston music professor Edward Hart. They are free and open to all, though space is limited. Those interested in attending should reserve seats in advance by calling 843-579-3100 or visiting https://spoletousa.org/events/spoleto-salons/.
—Adam Parker
Fine art, photography
sought for Arts Fest
The 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest, set for May 1-5, is seeking entries for its annual Judged Fine Art and Judged Photography Competitions & Exhibitions. Entry instructions are available at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com/apply.
Fine artists age 18 and up are invited to enter original work and compete for cash prizes totaling up to $6,350. Entries will be accepted in seven media categories: acrylic, oil, drawing, pastel, watercolor, printmaking and 2-D mixed media. Awards will be at the sole discretion of the judge, Hannah Shepard. Shepard is a visual artist and executive director of the 701 Center for Contemporary Art in Columbia.
Fine art entries will be accepted at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Monday and Tuesday, April 29 and 30, from noon to 7 p.m. Entries should be delivered to the Exhibit Hall loading dock at the rear of the Convention Center, which can be accessed from Amsterdam Street via West Montague Avenue. Artists may enter any combination of categories, with a maximum of four entries permitted. A non-refundable $10 fee per entry is due at drop-off.
Professional and amateur photographers age 16 and up are invited to enter original prints and compete for cash prizes totaling up to $1,450. Submissions will be accepted in the Professional/Advanced division or Amateur division under the categories of Color and Monochrome. This year, awards will be at the sole discretion of the judge, Jeffery Rich. Rich’s work focuses on water issues ranging from recreation and sustainability to exploitation and abuse. Rich received his MFA in photography at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He also curates the weekly series "Eyes on the South" for Oxford American Magazine.
Photography entries will be accepted at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Monday and Tuesday, April 29 and 30, from noon to 7 p.m. Entries should be delivered to the Exhibit Hall loading dock at the rear of the Convention Center. Artists may enter any combination of categories with a maximum of four entries total. A nonrefundable fee of $5 per entry is due at drop-off.
—Adam Parker
'Songs of America' tour
coming to Charleston
Country star Tim McGraw and presidential biographer Jon Meacham are joining up for a new book tour.
The "Songs of America Book Tour" has a stop at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Gaillard Center. The Grammy Award-winning musician and Pulitzer Prize-winning author are visiting just seven cities to support their new book, "Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation."
McGraw and Meacham will illuminate eras of American history by examining music from the Revolutionary War period to the present.
The event includes live performances of some of the featured songs and a look at how the book was created and what brought the two friends together.
Tickets are $65-$350. Each ticket for the event includes a copy of the book. Go to www.SongsOfAmericaBook.com and http://gaillardcenter.org/buy-tickets for more information.
—Kalyn Oyer
Comedian Emo Philips
to appear in Charleston
The Queen Street Comedy Series hosts Emo Philips at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St. Philips is presented by Bill Davis and Footlight Players.
Tickets are $20, available at https://www.queenstreetplayhouse.org/.
Philips is fresh from a spot on HBO’s “Crashing.” This is his first appearance in Charleston. He got his start in Chicago in 1976 and has gone on to perform throughout the English-speaking world, and on television in the U.S. and U.K.
He has lent his distinctive voice to animated TV shows such as "Slacker Cats," "Doctor Katz," "Adventure Time" and "Home Movies."
—Adam Parker