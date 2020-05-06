Local arts in brief: Redux mounts a postcard exhibition; historic sites re-open

Middleton and Magnolia re-open garden tours
Middleton Place is gradually opening to the public and is now offering self-guided tours with additional safety guidelines. Enjoy the expansive beauty of the historic gardens while practicing social distancing.
The gardens and stableyards are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily for self-guided tours. Guests must check-in at the Visitor Center before 3:30 p.m. All visitors will be required to exit by 5 p.m.
The Middleton Place Restaurant is open for lunch, with outdoor seating and takeout available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Picnic tables are available to help ensure visitors can remain a safe distance apart. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted on the property.
Tickets are discounted and available online. Go to middletonplace.org for the most up-to-date information and safety guidelines.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens also is open on a limited basis to visitors seeking to explore the grounds. For details, go to magnoliaplantation.com.
Redux Center to put postcards in the window
Redux Contemporary Art Center is launching an exhibition, “From You, to Us,” that features artwork of Redux Contemporary Art Center’s current members. Redux members are asked to mail in art in the form of a postcard.
Each Friday, newly received artworks will be installed in the windows of Redux.
The purpose is to enliven an otherwise empty building, share a little joy and creativity during a difficult time and support the USPS.
Redux is located at 1056 King St.
—Adam Parker