Gibbes Museum announces 1858 Prize finalists
The Gibbes Museum of Art last week announced finalists for the annual 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art. More than 200 artists living in the Southeast applied for the prize, which is named for the membership group that provides support to the Gibbes. The winner will receive $10,000.
The 2019 panel of judges included artist Leo Twiggs, 2018 winner of the 1858 Prize; Society 1858 representatives Emily Broome and Jay Benson; artist-curator Alex Paik, who is director of the Tiger Strikes Asteroid network of artist-run urban spaces; curator Hallie Ringle of the Birmingham Museum of Art; curator Anne Collins Smith of the Spelman Museum of Fine Art; and Gibbes staffers Angel D. Mack, Sara Arnold and Erin Nathanson.
The prize recognizes artists whose work "contributes to a new understanding of art in the South."
The 2019 finalists are North Carolina-based painter Damian Stamer; Georgia-based ceramicist Donte' Hayes; South Carolina-based installation artist and College of Charleston professor Herb Parker; North Carolina-based multimedia artist Martha Clippinger; Georgia-based multimedia artist Michi Meko; and Louisiana-based multimedia artist Stephanie Patton.
The winner will be announced by the end of November and celebrated at the Amy P. Coy Forum and Prize Party hosted by Society 1858 at the Gibbes on Feb. 6-7, 2020. The forum will bring together artists and experts for a conversation about the impact of contemporary art in the South, followed by a reception.
Learn more at www.1858prize.org.
Jazz Orchestra presents 'Holiday Swing' show
The Charleston Jazz Orchestra wraps up its 11th season with its popular "Holiday Swing" program, presented twice, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
Under the direction of Robert Lewis, the big band will be joined by local vocalist Zandrina Dunning for several tunes, including a few from the classic Ella Fitzgerald Christmas albums. The CJO will perform Duke Ellington's arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, as well as several holiday classics.
Tickets are $25-$60; student tickets are $10. Go to https://charlestonjazz.com/.
The big band also will present the "Holiday Swing" program in Walterboro this year, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Colleton Civic Center, 494 Hampton St. Tickets are $30-$35, with student tickets available for $10.
Jazz Jam set for Dec. 1 at Forte Jazz Lounge
The 10th annual Charleston Jazz Jam, presented by the Charleston Jazz Club, is set for 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St. The event is hosted by Dennis and Elaine Fassuliotis in partnership with Joe and Rosie Clarke.
The Jazz Jam features live music from a host of players, with Joe Clarke leading the Charleston Jazz Club’s Allstar rhythm section. Slated to appear are Oscar Rivers Jr., George Kenny, Duda Lucena, Steve Simon, Chris Williams, Wayne Mitchum, Leroy Smalls, Jon Thornton, Bobby Alvarez, Alva Anderson, Chanel Chanel, Bobbie Storm, Kat Katurah and others.
Concessions, wine and beer will be available. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, and to buy tickets, go to https://www.fortejazzlounge.com/.
ArtFields Jr. seeks submissions from young artists
ArtFields Jr., an event that recognizes young South Carolina artists, is accepting submissions through Feb. 13, 2020, for the upcoming competition. Student artists in grades 1-12 who are 18 years old or younger are invited to apply. Submissions in four categories are free and almost $3,000 is up for grabs in prize money.
The work of ArtFields Jr. artists will be displayed during ArtFields 2020 in Lake City, an event scheduled for April 22-May 2 that draws thousands. Last year, the first-place prize for grades 3-5 went to Charlestonian Klaire Wilson.
Accepted artists will be notified by March 14, 2020.
For submission rules, go to https://www.artfieldssc.org/assets/pdf/artfields-jr-artist-rules.pdf.
Crossroads Gallery, located at 124 W. Main St. in Lake City, is a new permanent venue that shows works by ArtFields competition winners. The gallery, free and open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., will rotate artists on an annual basis following each year’s festival.
—Adam Parker