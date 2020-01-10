International Piano Series presents Adam Golka

Polish-American pianist Adam Golka will offer a recital, part of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St. General admission tickets are $20. Admission is free for College of Charleston students and employees and for those 18 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online at go.cofc.edu/ips, at the door, by emailing concerts@cofc.edu, or by calling 843-953-6315.

Golka studied with the late Jose Feghali, and spent four years at the Peabody Conservatory as a student of Leon Fleisher. Since graduating, he has worked with musicians such as Andras Schiff, Alfred Brendel, Richard Goode, Murray Perahia, Ferenc Rados and Rita Wagner.

Golka is artist-in-residence at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., where he teaches piano and chamber music, and conducts the Holy Cross Chamber Orchestra.

In celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday in 2020, Golka is playing all 32 piano sonatas in performances in various cities. This will coincide with a self-produced video series called “32@32” and the release of his first volume of Beethoven’s Sonatas on First Hand Records.

Golka will offer a master class, free and open to the public, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Cato Center for the Arts, Room 237. Students from the Music Department at the College of Charleston will perform.

MLK tribute concert to feature Lowcountry Voices

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute concert featuring Lowcountry Voices is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston.

The concert, sponsored by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, is titled “Hold Fast: I Dream a World” with a theme informed by King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Langston Hughes’ poem “I Dream a World.” Nathan L. Nelson will lead the ensemble in a program of gospel songs, spirituals and anthems.

Admission is free, but an entry ticket is required. Pick up tickets from the Cultural Arts Department on the second floor of North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, or at St. Matthew Baptist Church. Request tickets to be held at will call by emailing TicketsLowcountryVoices@aol.com before Jan. 17. Doors open at 4 p.m. Unclaimed seats will be made available to non-ticket holders 15 minutes before concert time.

For more information, go to www.lowcountryvoices.com.

Charleston Music Hall to screen short film showcase

Asbury Shorts USA, a New York-based short film exhibition and touring showcase, will present its 39th Short Film Concert starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

This is the third consecutive year the Music Hall is hosting Asbury Shorts USA. The show is recommended for ages 16 and above. Christian Senger, of the blog Holy City Sinner, will again serve as the evening's host. The lineup includes 10 international film festival honorees, some of the best in short film comedy, drama and animation.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Go to CharlestonMusicHall.com or call 843-853-2252.

Columbia hosts S.C. Metropolitan Opera auditions

Aspiring opera singers in North America and abroad will perform before three Metropolitan Opera judges in Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 25.

These Metropolitan Opera Auditions are held around the country annually in an effort to discover new talent. The Met auditions helped many of today’s opera stars launch international careers.

The public is invited to attend the auditions for free. They start at 10 a.m. at Columbia College’s Wright-Spears Center for the Arts, 1301 Columbia College Dr.

The judges will choose which singers go on to perform at the Regional Auditions in Atlanta. Singers who advance are awarded $1,200. The winner in Atlanta will receive around $7,000 and will be provided with intensive training at the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York before the semi-final concert and the Grand National Finals.

The Grand National Finals are held at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York in April with the full Metropolitan Opera orchestra accompanying the singers. Each Grand National winner is awarded $15,000 and the chance of a career.

On Friday evening, Jan. 24, the South Carolina District of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions organizes a buffet dinner for patrons at the Lace House in the Governor’s Mansion Complex on Richland Street in Columbia. All proceeds are used to support the South Carolina auditions. The dinner reception is $75 per person, $125 per couple. Make reservations by calling Bettie or Van Edwards at 803-787-0287 or emailing bettieedwards@yahoo.com.

—Adam Parker