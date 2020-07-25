You are the owner of this article.
Local arts in brief: New Park Circle Gallery to exhibit works by local artists

"High Tide" by Nicole Robinson. Provided

The city of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department, unable to use the Charleston Area Convention Center, Performing Arts Center and Coliseum campus as a venue for mounting visual art exhibitions during the coronavirus pandemic, will begin to use a new Park Circle space beginning next month.

Formerly known as the Olde Village Community Building, the Park Circle Gallery is located at 4820 Jenkins Ave. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

The "gift shop" at the North Charleston City Gallery, which features a variety of items by local artists, also will be moved to Park Circle. Cultural Arts will continue to host art workshops and recurring meetings for art groups and guilds in the space once gatherings are safe to resume.

"Meeting and Line Streets" by Sarah Harris. Provided

Park Circle Gallery’s inaugural exhibitions include photographs by Nicole Robinson of Charleston, and paintings by Sarah Harris of Hanahan. The concurrent solo exhibitions will be on view Aug. 1-29.

Robinson’s show is titled “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” and features long-exposure landscapes. Harris’ show is titled “Abandoned Paradise” and features oil paintings of abandoned and rundown buildings in downtown Charleston.

Adam Parker has covered many beats and topics for The Post and Courier, including race in America, religion, and the arts. He is the author of "Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr.," published by Hub City Press.

