Irish fiddle group
offers holiday concert
The Taylor Music Group will present its annual St. Patrick’s Day concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St. The concert will feature the Celtic fiddle ensemble Na Fidleiri, Addie Bacharott from the Legacy School of Irish Dance, and members of the Taylor Festival Choir.
Na Fidleiri, led by Mary Taylor, will perform Irish jigs and reels, ballads, airs and audience singalongs.
“Since I was a child listening to Irish music in my home and going to church with my parents, St. Patrick’s Day has been an incredibly important celebration in my life,” Mary Taylor said in a statement. “We plan to give our audience some of their perennial musical favorites, but we also have some fresh surprises in store.”
General admission tickets are $25, preferred seating tickets are $35, and student tickets are $15, all available at www.tmgcharleston.com and at the door.
Na Fidleiri is made up of 20-25 auditioned fiddlers ages 10-18, plus players of pennywhistle, bodhran and guitar. The ensemble has a repertoire of more than 50 tunes, performed from memory.
Charleston Stage
opens new venue
Charleston Stage is opening its 130-seat satellite venue in West Ashley, The Pearlstine Theatre — "The Pearl" for short — at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18. The new theater, part of the West Ashley Theatre Center, is located at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11.
The program is a benefit performance featuring Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, The Hungry Monks, The Plantation Singers, Charleston Stage's resident professional acting company, and members of the organization's 8th- and 9th-grade performance troupe (featuring clarinetist Julie Mathias).
Cocktails and light hors d'oeuvres will be served at 6:30 p.m.; curtain is 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $175; a set of four benefactor tickets cost $1,000. Call Donor Relations Manager Sara Berkowitz at 843-647-7363.
Edisto Players offer
'Mama Won't Fly'
The Edisto Art Guild presents the Edisto Players in “Mama Won't Fly," directed by Cheryl Van Metre, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and Saturday 23, and again at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Performances are at the Edisto Civic Center, 42 Station Ct.
Tickets are $15 in advance, sold at the Edistonian and Ace Hardware at Edisto Beach and at Cuttin Loose Hair and Nail Salon, 219 Robertson Blvd., in Walterboro. Call 843-599-1104 for more information. If available, tickets are $18 at the door.
The play, written by Jessie Hope, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, is about a race against the clock to get a feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California, in Mama's vintage sedan, in time for her son’s wedding.
— Adam Parker