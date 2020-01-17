MLK concert set for Monday on James Island

Part of the YWCA Great Charleston's MLK holiday celebrations is the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Concert, co-sponsored by the city of Charleston and featuring Lowcountry Voices, titled "Hold Fast to the Dream."

The program is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road. Nathan L. Nelson will direct the choir. Admission is free.

Speakers at the concert include Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Rev. Charlie L. Murray Jr. of First Baptist Church of James Island, Rev. Marshall Blalock of First Baptist Church of Charleston and Rev. Alex Sands, pastor at Kingdom Life Church of Simpsonville and president-elect of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton Jr. of Mt. Zion AME Church will narrate the poem “I Dream a World” by Langston Hughes.

The 90-minute concert will feature civil rights movement anthems and contemporary and sacred music.

C of C Opera offers works by Poulenc, Puccini

The College of Charleston Opera will present a production of Francis Poulenc’s "La Voix Humaine" (“The Human Voice”) and Giacomo Puccini’s one-act comedy "Gianni Schicchi."

The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St. Tickets, $20 for the general public and $15 for College of Charleston students and those 18 and under, are available online at music.cofc.edu/concerts/cofc-ensembles or at the door.

The two operas tell different stories, but both will be set in the 1980s. Saundra DeAthos is director; Amanda Castellone is assistant director. The cast consists of College of Charleston students. Wojciech Milewski is music director and conductor.

"La Voix Humaine” is a one-act, one-woman opera based on the John Cocteau play of the same name. The nameless protagonist is heartbroken and weary from lost love. Over the course of the action, set in her bedroom, she seeks solace as her mood darkens.

"Gianni Schicchi" revolves around the death of old Buoso Donati. Relations come out of the woodwork to stake a claim to Buoso’s vast estate, which he has left to the monks of Santa Reparata. Enlisted to help, Schicchi instead manages to benefit from the scheming.

S.C. Hall of Fame inducts 3 new members

The Official South Carolina Hall of Fame Board of Trustees on Thursday named its 2020 inductees: musician Darius Rucker, painter Leo Twiggs and educator Elizabeth Evelyn Wright.

"While Mr. Rucker performs all over the world, he continues his close ties to South Carolina supporting numerous local and statewide organizations," said board chairman Rodger Stroup. "For many years, Dr. Twiggs has been recognized as one of South Carolina’s leading artists and art educators. And despite her short life, Ms. Wright’s efforts to provide educational opportunities for African Americans in the segregated south of the late nineteenth century are a testament to her determination."

Rucker, a Grammy Award-winning artist and resident of the Lowcountry, is a lifelong philanthropist who supports the MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Twiggs, also a native of the state, is a nationally recognized artist and educator and in 2018 was the first South Carolinian to receive the 1858 Society Prize for Contemporary Southern Art.

Wright, born in Georgia and a disciple of Booker T. Washington, settled in Denmark, S.C., where she founded the Denmark Industrial Institute in 1897. The school would become Voorhees College.

The induction ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 in the ballroom of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak St. The event is free and open to the public. Rucker will not be present.

—Adam Parker