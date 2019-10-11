Music Hall of Fame inducts new members
The Low Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road.
This year's inductees are Brad and Jennifer Moranz, Bert Floyd, Carroll Brown, Victor Quarterman, Miles Crosby, Abe White, Marvin Amerson, Ted McKee, Second Wind and Free Mountain Standstill.
The bands Second Wind and Free Mountain will perform. Rob Fowler is master of ceremonies.
The event is free. Food will be sold by Music Man's Barbecue. Attendees can bring picnic baskets and beverages. For more information, go to lowcountrymusichalloffame.com.
Actors' Theatre presents 'Macbeth' adaptation
Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina will premiere Clarence Felder’s new adaptation "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on Shakespeare's famous play, Oct. 24-Nov. 2 at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St.
The play stars David Loar and Sara Coy as the fateful couple who want too much.
Felder’s adaptation runs under two hours and is set in 1699 on the Carolina Coast when pirates commanded the seas. This interpretation pits tyranny against justice.
The production is the third in Actors' Theatre of South Carolina's "Shakespeare For All" series and is funded in part by South Carolina Humanities and the Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation.
The premiere is directed by Felder and produced by Chris Weatherhead. Supporting cast include Randall Lee Jr., Brett Leach, Bruce Alexander, Kathleen O’Shaughnessy, Patrick Wolfe, Evan Fondren, Karen DeLoach, Derrick Smalls, Tiare Solis, Katherine Morales and Anicia Brown.
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 28, 31 and Nov. 1. A matinee is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2. For tickets, go to www.ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org.
—Adam Parker