Library groups present screening of ‘The Public’
The Library Foundation of the Lowcountry and Charleston Friends of the Library present the local premier of the movie “The Public” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island.
The film was written and directed by Emilio Estevez, who also appears in the feature along with Alec Baldwin, Michael Kenneth Williams, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union and others.
The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on homelessness and the role public libraries play in ameliorating it. The panel features Darlene Jackson, interim director of the Charleston County Public Library; Gene Brunson, director of the Berkeley County Library System; and Jenn Gleber, branch and public relations manager for the Dorchester County Library, Summerville.
Tickets are $10 for Friends of the Library members, $12 for nonmembers. Go to https://bit.ly/2FS7JuP.
Charleston Jazz leader leaving organization
MaryBeth Natarajan, executive director of Charleston Jazz, is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance in Ohio, she announced on Facebook.
Natarajan also will be relocating close to her aging parents, she said.
Tatjana Beylotte, who joined Charleston Jazz in August 2018 as its development director, has added the duties of acting director to her role. Previously, she led fundraising efforts for the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art.
Natarajan said she will travel between Dayton and Charleston, working remotely until she and her husband, Muni, sell their Daniel Island home.
Five people to receive Folk Heritage Awards
The South Carolina General Assembly is honoring five people with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award, presented annually to recognize work that keeps the state’s traditional art forms alive.
The 2019 recipients are John Andrew Brooks of Liberty (old-time music); Dorothy Brown Glover of Lincolnville (quilting); Julian A. Prosser of Columbia (bluegrass music); Voices of Gullah Singers of St. Helena Island (Gullah singing); Dale Rosengarten of the College of Charleston (advocacy for African-American Lowcountry basketry and Southern Jewish heritage).
The Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award is named for the late State Rep. Jean Laney Harris of Cheraw, respected as a supporter of the arts and the cultural resources of the state. Up to four artists or organizations and one advocate may receive awards each year.
The program is managed jointly by the South Carolina Arts Commission and McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina. Community members make nominations and an independent advisory panel selects recipients living and working in the state.
The Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award and Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Awards will be presented on May 1 at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. A fundraising luncheon will follow. Luncheon tickets are $50 and available at SouthCarolinaArts.com or by calling 803-734-8696.
The McKissick Museum will host a mixer to celebrate this year’s recipients 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Blue Moon Ballroom in West Columbia, 554 Meeting St. Admission is free with a McKissick membership, or $5 for nonmembers. RSVP and purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/2WIwXmf or by calling 803-777-2876.
Cheetah expert to give lecture on conservation
The Charleston Museum and Seabrook Island Natural History Group present a free lecture by Brian Badger, director of conservation for the Cheetah Conservation Fund, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Charleston Museum's Arthur M. Wilcox Auditorium.
Badger is a spokesman for the Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund, the world’s largest organization dedicated to preserving one of the world’s most endangered big cats, with fewer than 8,000 remaining in the wild. Namibia is home to the world’s largest population of free-ranging cheetahs.
Speak Freely Foundation holds poetry events
The Speak Freely Foundation presents its second annual Poetry Festival April 11-13 in North Charleston during National Poetry Month. Three events are planned:
- The Poetry Show, with South Carolina poets, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Chill N Grill, 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd.
- Popcorn and Poetry, 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Scott's Grand Reception & Corporate Center, 5060 Dorchester Road, Suite 320. Suggested donation of $10. Hear some poetry by Speak Freely Foundation founder Carlos Johnson, watch "Brave New Voices" and "Louder Than a Bomb."
- Speak Freely Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Armory Park Community Center, 5000 Lackawanna Blvd. Suggested donation of $5. Led by Johnson and featuring live art-making with poetry recitations, interpretive poetry performances through martial arts, live visual art and dance.
The Speak Freely Foundation is accepting performers, sponsors and vendors for the 2019 Speak Freely Foundation Poetry Festival.
Email info@speakfreelyfoundation.org or call 843-345-2959 or 843-608-9416.
For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/events/251607795757905/.
Ashley Hall concert premieres new work
Ashley Hall will present “Crescendo,” a 7 p.m. concert on April 11 at the Charleston Music Hall. The program features student artists performing with special guests to celebrate the school’s history and leadership.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and available at www.ashleyhall.org.
Composer Ethan Wickman’s newest work will receive its world premiere. The piece is inspired by the poetry of Nick Bozanic, a teacher at Ashley Hall and assistant to the head of school for academic affairs.
“Crescendo” is part of Ashley Hall’s year-long “Centennial + 10 Celebration.” In attendance will be former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, Dallas news anchor and Ashley Hall alumna Meredith Land, Wickman and Executive Director of the National Coalition of Girls’ Schools Meghan Murphy.
