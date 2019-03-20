S.C. honors artist
Jonathan Green
Charleston-based painter Jonathan Green has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian honor recognizing lifetime achievement and service. Green received the award from Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday.
Green's paintings are celebrated images of African Americans in the Lowcountry and often reference rice cultivation, cultural festivities, music, community and labor. His colorful canvases, often imitated, portray a way of life that injects his actors with agency and pride.
His work is widely collected and can be found in several museums, including the Gibbes; Smithsonian; Morris Museum in Augusta, Ga.; Afro-American Museum in Philadelphia; Naples Museum of Art in Naples, Fla.; and the IFCC Cultural Center in Portland, Ore. Green's paintings have been featured in four traveling exhibitions and nearly 50 solo shows.
He is also an accomplished children's book illustrator and set designer. Green was commissioned by Spoleto Festival USA to create the visual look for the 2016 production of "Porgy and Bess." He is the founder of the Lowcountry Rice Culture Project and active in the community as a cultural ambassador, educator and arts advocate.
CSOL set to open
Designer Showhouse
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will hold an exclusive preview party for its Symphony Designer Showhouse at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at 16 Rutledge Ave.
Join CSO musicians, conductors and staff in a tour of this renovated Victorian-style home before it opens to the general public. The preview party will include a performance by the CSO Brass, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, champagne, hors d'oeuvres and desserts, as well as unlimited access to the showhouse. Tickets are $100.
The Designer Showhouse will be open to the public March 27-April 28. Buy your ticket online by March 26 to receive 20 percent off the $25 entrance fee: https://csolinc.org/designer-showhouse/. After that date, tickets can be purchased at the door.
Regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Lunch is available in the Cafe Musique.
Organized by the independent Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, the Designer Showhouse raises money for the orchestra. It's the League's biggest fundraiser of the year.
Piccolo Spoleto invites
art submissions
The 2019 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition, sponsored by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs, is open to all South Carolina residents. Awards for the Exhibition include $100 each for Best Photography, Best Printmaking, Best Sculpture, Best Painting, and Best Drawing; Best in Show is $500.
This year's juror is Charleston artist Arianne King Comer. The 2019 Juried Art Exhibition will be held May 24-June 9 at the City Gallery at Waterfront Park, with an art delivery date of May 13. Submitted work have been completed within the last two years and never before exhibited by the city. Eligible work also cannot be exhibited at the 2019 ArtFields or entered into the 2019 North Charleston Judged Art Exhibition. Craftwork or jewelry is ineligible.
The submission deadline is April 12. The application fee is $20. For detailed requirements and guidelines, and to submit an application, go to https://cgwp.slideroom.com/#/permalink/program/48136.
Selections for the exhibition will be made by early May and artists will be notified of their status by email.
For More Information, call Anne Quattlebaum at 843-958-6484, email her at QuattlebaumA@charleston-sc.gov, or visit www.PiccoloSpoleto.com.
Charleston Woodlands
hosts bluegrass festival
Charleston Woodlands celebrates its grand opening with the 5th annual Charleston Bluegrass Festival, slated for March 29 and 30 and presented by Awendaw Green.
Guests will enjoy live music from more than 25 musical acts at the 6,000-acre family-friendly outdoor venue located at 4279 Ashley River Road.
The Charleston Bluegrass Festival consists of two days of national and regional bluegrass acts performing on three stages. The setting includes an expansive green space overlooking Lake Charleston, the largest lake on property. Musical acts include Chatham County Line, Town Mountain, Jon Stickley Trio, Circus No. 9, Rachel Baiman, The Dirty Grass Players, West King String Band, Sally & George, and many more.
Food and drink options will be available, along with family-friendly camping accommodations and recreation opportunities for event attendees. Ticket prices range from $5 to $30; children five and under get in free. Camping tickets are $75-$150 and include admission to all musical performances.
The property features a variety of venues meant for weddings, private gatherings and company retreats, as well as 11 freshwater lakes, a black-water swamp and expansive forests.
For tickets, and to learn more about the festival and about Charleston Woodlands, go to www.charlestonwoodlands.com/bluegrass.
