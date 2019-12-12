National Film Registry adds local documentary
Each year, the Library of Congress adds “25 of America’s most influential motion pictures” to the National Film Registry. This year, a black-and-white documentary from 1970 made by Charleston’s Madeline Anderson made the list.
The film, “I Am Somebody,” is the first documentary of the civil rights movement directed by a woman of color. It describes the 1969 Charleston Hospital Strike and portrays the hundreds of black hospital workers, most of them women, who protested mistreatment and low wages.
“They won the hundred-day strike, and the induction of ‘I Am Somebody’ into the registry is a tribute to their courage and perseverance,” Anderson said in a statement.
The filmmaker was one of seven female directors whose movies were added to the National Film Registry, the most in a single year since the project began in 1989. The other films are the 1984 documentary “Before Stonewall,” by Greta Schiller; Claudia Weill’s 1978 “Girlfriends”; Gunvor Nelson’s 1969 avant-garde film “My Name is Oona”; “A New Leaf,” which in 1971 made Elaine May the first woman to write, direct and star in a major American studio feature; and the 2002 indie “Real Women Have Curves,” directed by Patricia Cardoso.
Additional movies, “selected because of their cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage,” include Prince’s “Purple Rain” (1984), Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” (1986), Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” (1959), Kevin Smith’s “Clerks” (1994), Errol Morris’ “Fog of War” (2003), and Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz” (1978).
For the complete list, go to https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-19-116/.
“I Am Somebody” is available from Amazon.
Charleston Jazz announces 2020 jazz festival
Charleston Jazz’s 6th Annual Charleston Jazz Festival, a four-day series of concerts scheduled for January 23-26, includes a “Local Band Night” at Forte Jazz Lounge on Upper King Street; a set by jazz violinist Regina Carter at the Charleston Music Hall; a night at the Gaillard Center featuring the Monty Alexander Trio, Jane Monheit, and Freddy Cole with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra; and a “Family Jazz Day” at Revive Charleston – Faith Church in North Charleston.
For tickets and more information, go to www.charlestonjazz.com, or call 843-641-0011.
N. Charleston seeks African American fiber artists
The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking entries from African American textile artists for an exhibition presented as part of the 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest, set for April 29-May 3. African American artists, ages 18 and up, living in the United States, are encouraged to apply.
The 14th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition, titled “SANKOFA” and curated by Torreah “Cookie” Washington, will be on display at North Charleston City Hall from April 29 until June 19. Artists can submit a maximum of four entries. The application fee is $30. Artists may enter works in progress. The application is available online at https://NorthCharlestonCulturalArtsDepartment.SlideRoom.com. The deadline is March 1.
Following the close of the exhibition, up to 20 works will be selected to tour the state through the South Carolina State Museum’s 2020/2021 Traveling Exhibitions Program.
For more information about the North Charleston Arts Fest, the annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition, or other exhibition opportunities, contact the Cultural Arts Department at 843-740-5854, email culturalarts@northcharleston.org, or go to NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com.