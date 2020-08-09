Local arts in brief: CSOL fundraiser, Redux shows works by Fletcher Williams, Lake City hosts two art exhibits

CSO League to host swinging golf fundraiser
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will host "Swing for the Symphony 2020," a golf fundraiser, on Oct. 5 at the Country Club of Charleston. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Charleston Symphony (CSO) and CSOL music scholarships.
Teams will be challenged by the par-71 course designed by Seth Raynor, an admirer of the strategy and design of well-known Scottish golf courses. Country Club of Charleston is recognized as one of the Southeast’s premiere courses, with sweeping vistas along Wappoo Creek toward Charleston Harbor.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., and the Shamble-format tournament kicks off at noon. Prizes will be awarded for a hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin (men and women). Registration before Sept. 1 costs $400 per player or $1,600 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the cost is $450 per player or $1,800 per foursome.
The event includes lunch, a silent auction, post-golf reception and prizes. Music will be provided by members of the Charleston Symphony Brass. Visit www.csolinc.org or call 847-977-8833.
Redux show features art by Fletcher Williams
Redux Contemporary Art Center, located at 1056 King St., will present "Studio Works (2018-present)" featuring recent art pieces by North Charleston-based artist Fletcher Williams III. The solo show will run Aug. 10-28. Admission is free.
This exhibition features a selection of recent works on paper that reveal Williams' techniques, experiments with color and compositions, and use of different materials and textures. Highlights include 50 black-and-white single pickets evoking featureless portraits, small-scale exploratory studies and a collection of color-saturated works painted in synthetic as well as natural greens, lush blues and bold turmeric tones.
Williams' works interpret the rituals and traditions of the American South, a sense of place and cultural identity. He received his BFA from The Cooper Union in New York City and is a 2018 recipient of a Dean Collection St(art)up grant, which provided funding for Williams's latest site-specific installation, "Promiseland."
Lake City is location of two new art shows
Lake City, host of ArtFields, has become a hub in South Carolina for visual art.
The TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., is hosting "Environment for Connections," a community exhibition curated by Sandy Cook of the Florence Regional Arts Alliance.
It is on view Aug. 21-Nov. 14, and features works by Jan Chenoweth, Ashley Hamilton, Roger Halligan and Tiffany Thomas, artists who have lived in the Lake City area for a while or who have recently relocated there.
The opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. After the opening, TRAX Visual Art Center is open each week 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free.
A second Lake City show, "Memento Morididdle," is set for Aug. 21-Nov. 14 at the Jones-Carter Gallery, 105 Henry St. The exhibition features work by artist Charles Clary, who layers paper "to create a world of fiction" that mimic viral colonies, concentric sound waves, strange landmasses and more.
The opening reception for this show is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. After the opening, Jones-Carter Gallery is open each week 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free.
—Adam Parker