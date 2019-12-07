N. Charleston hosts holiday dinner theater
The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department presents What If? Productions' "The Carol of the Belles," a holiday dinner theater event featuring Nakeisha Daniel, Becca Anderson, Tiffany Gammell and Brian Porter. The show, part of the company's Piano Bar Series, is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Montague Terrace, located within the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive.
The production features musical performances and a buffet dinner catered by Centerplate. Tickets are $40 per person. Parties of four or more get a group rate of $36 per person. Dinner, performance and gratuity are included. Parking is free. A cash-only bar will be available. Go to https://bit.ly/350Cae1 or call 843-740-5847.
Annex Dance revives 'The Red Suitcase'
Annex Dance Company presents "The Red Suitcase" 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, West Ashley. The program consists of a collection of modern dance pieces inspired by the works of 11 visual artists displayed in a vintage suitcase.
First premiered at the Piccolo Spoleto Festival in June 2016, "The Red Suitcase" will include new and returning guest performers, including dancers from the Power Company Collaborative of Columbia.
General admission tickets are $18; students pay $15. Go to tickets.annexdancecompany.org.
Piccolo Spoleto application deadline extended
Organizers of Piccolo Spoleto Festival have extended the deadline for applicants interested in participating in the 2020 event to Dec. 13.
The festival, set for May 22-June 7, includes hundreds of performances, literary events and art exhibitions featuring local and regional artists. Administered by the city of Charleston's Office of Cultural Affairs, it runs concurrently with Spoleto Festival USA.
Applications must be submitted online via Formstack or by mail. Go to https://bit.ly/2DLcmXd. Call 843-724-7305 for assistance.
—Adam Parker