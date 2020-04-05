You are the owner of this article.
Local arts in brief: Arts Fest canceled; producers raise money for performers; Charleston Stage to stream 'Seat of Justice'

North Charleston Arts Fest canceled

North Charleston has closed all its Cultural Arts facilities, suspended school performances and canceled the annual North Charleston Arts Fest and Children’s Festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Plantation performed at the inaugural Park Circle Pickin' Crawl, part of the North Charleston Arts Fest, in May 2019. This year's festival has been canceled.

The Arts Fest was scheduled for April 29-May 3, and was to consist of performances, street parties, food rodeos, children's programming and more.

"Unfortunately, there are too many components and too many artists, vendors, site hosts, etc. involved to replicate the festival in full at a later date," officials posted to the event website. 

The National Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition and the African American Fiber Art Exhibition both are postponed, not canceled.

The Arts Fest is the city's biggest cultural event of the year.

Local producers start artist fundraiser

Concert producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have launched a fundraiser to assist performing artists who have lost income because of the COVID-19 shutdown. The GoFundMe page, bit.ly/2WYSMBp, was created on March 28 with a $5,000 goal. 

"Since we cannot produce a live show right now, we instead are going to produce weekly videos to appear online for you," the Moranzes wrote. "These video segments will be portions of previous shows, including performances by our very talented local musicians and singers. Some segments will be newly created in the studio using these same wonderful performers and musicians."

Proceeds will be divided among the performers in the videos, according to the Moranzes.

Charleston Stage show to stream online

Charleston Stage, the professional theater company resident at the Dock Street Theatre, will broadcast a 2016 performance of the original play "Seat of Justice" all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend. The play was written by the company's producing artistic director Julian Wiles. 

The broadcast is free and available at charlestonstage.com/seatofjustice.html.

"Seat of Justice" is about the Briggs v. Elliott case, filed in Clarendon County. The civil rights case about providing school buses to rural black students, led to a famous dissent by J. Waties Waring and became a legal foundation for the Brown v. Board of Education case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that school segregation was unconstitutional.

— Adam Parker

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5902.

