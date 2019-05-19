North Charleston Arts Fest art competition winners announced
Sean Patrick of Goose Creek won Best-in-Show in the 2019 Judged Fine Art Competition, organized by the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department and presented May 1-5 as a component of the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest.
Patrick's mixed-media work "Revelation" earned him the honor.
More than 300 fine art entries were accepted in a wide array of fine art and photography categories. Judge Hannah Shepard, a visual artist and executive director of the 701 Center for Contemporary Art in Columbia, selected fine art winners.
Winners garnered a total of $6,350 is cash awards.
More than 200 entries were accepted in photography categories, and winners took home $1,450 in cash prizes at the discretion of judge Jeffrey Rich.
Four pieces were selected for City of North Charleston Purchase Awards. These selections will be added to the City of North Charleston’s Permanent Public Art Collection, which is on display within North Charleston City Hall throughout most of the year.
Fine art
- Best in Show: Sean Patrick (Goose Creek)
- Outstanding Merit: Trish Emery (Moncks Corner)
- Best Oil: Brad Carroll (Mount Pleasant)
- Best Acrylic: Susanne Frenzel (Mount Pleasant)
- Best Drawing: Bob Graham (Mount Pleasant)
- Best Pastel: Catherine Townsend (Summerville)
- Best Watercolor: Bob Graham (Mount Pleasant)
- Best 2D Mixed Media: Cheryl Baskins Butler (Moncks Corner)
- Best Printmaking: Jamie Mular (Charleston)
- Best Portrait: Cynthia Huston (Mount Pleasant)
- Best Landscape: John Meckley (Summerville)
- Best Still Life: Susan Everitt (Daniel Island)
- Best Animal: Rick Austin (Folly Beach)
- Best Abstract: Jan Kelley (North Charleston)
- Mayor’s Choice: Vanessa Grebe (Mount Pleasant)
Professional Photography, Color
- 1st place: Raymond Colin Murray (Charleston)
- 2nd place: Justin Falk (Charleston)
- 3rd place: Larry Gayle (Mount Pleasant)
Professional Photography, Monochrome
- 1st place: Sean Hartman (Summerville)
- 2nd place: Gloria Welch (Charleston)
- 3rd place: Christine Jones (Goose Creek)
Amateur Photography, Color
- 1st place: Jessica Ballard (North Charleston)
- 2nd place: Guenter Weber (Summerville)
- 3rd place: Michael Summer (Delzel)
Amateur Photography, Monochrome
- 1st place: David Dial (Columbia)
- 2nd place: Heike Helbig (Summerville)
- 3rd place: Atri Amin (Mount Pleasant)
USS Yorktown to host space-related events June 1
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, South Carolina ETV, the ETV Endowment and NASA’s South Carolina Space Grant Consortium jointly are presenting “Chasing the Moon Family Afternoon,” noon-4 p.m. June 1.
The event, included in the price of admission to the museum, will feature space activities for the entire family aboard the USS Yorktown, the recovery ship of the Apollo 8 space capsule.
Throughout the afternoon, museum visitors will learn about the solar system and have the opportunity to view pieces of moon rocks.
A 38-minute preview of PBS’s upcoming six-hour "American Experience" documentary series “Chasing the Moon” will play periodically in the USS Yorktown’s theater.
Robert Stone’s “Chasing the Moon” traces the space race from its earliest beginnings to the monumental achievement of the first lunar landing in 1969 and beyond.
Scheduled in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, “Chasing the Moon” will air in three, two-hour increments July 8-10 on SCETV.
For more information about "Chasing the Moon Family Afternoon," and about the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, go to www.patriotspoint.org.
—Adam Parker