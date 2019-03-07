Mapplethorpe film
screened March 14
Camera Works Cafe, Redux Contemporary Art Center and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art are teaming up to present Paul Tschinkel's documentary "Robert Mapplethorpe." The free screening is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the auditorium of the College of Charleston's School of Sciences and Mathematics Building, 202 Calhoun St.
Mapplethorpe, an acclaimed if sometimes controversial photographer, died of AIDS in 1989. The film examines his body of work and his connection to the downtown New York art world and the gay scene of the 1980s. His photographs were wide-ranging, but sometimes explicit in their portrayal of sexuality, which made him a cause celebre.
Tschinkel is a long-time resident of New York's Soho neighborhood. Since 1970, he has witnessed the dramatic transformation of Soho and has filmed much of the art and music scene. He will be in Charleston for the screening.
This documentary includes a revealing 1983 interview between Marc H. Miller and a youthful Mapplethorpe, who discusses his ideas, inspirations, and subject matter. Others featured in the film include Mapplethorpe’s partner Jack Walls; his father Harry Mapplethorpe and brother Edward Mapplethorpe; artist Brice Marden; dealer Holly Solomon; photographer Gilles Larrain; artist Louise Bourgeois; and biographer Patricia Morrisroe.
Due to explicit content, this program is recommended for mature audiences.
2019 Verner Award
recipients announced
The South Carolina Arts Commission has named nine recipients of the 2019 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Awards for the Arts — the state’s highest arts honor. The awards recognize outstanding achievement and contributions in various categories.
- Photographer Cecil Williams, of Orangeburg, is receiving the Lifetime Achievement award.
- Visual artist Tyrone Geter, of Columbia, is receiving the Artist award.
- Kathleen (Kathi) P. Bateson, of Hilton Head Island, is getting the Individual award.
- The Arts in Education award for an individual goes to Simeon Warren, of Charleston, and the Arts in Education award for an organization goes to the S.C. African American Heritage Commission, of Hartsville.
- Hampton III Gallery, of Taylors, is receiving the Business award.
- The Florence County Museum, in Florence, is getting the Government award.
- The Gibbes Museum of Art, in Charleston, is being recognized as this year's award-winning Organization.
- Columbia Stage Society (Town Theatre), in Columbia, is receiving the Special Award.
“It is an honor and privilege to recognize individuals and organizations who live out the service, commitment and passion that help the arts thrive in South Carolina,” S.C. Arts Commission Chairman Henry Horowitz said. “Each of the Verner Award recipients makes a tremendous contribution not just locally, but they are honored for broad impact on the state’s arts community and beyond. These are outstanding ambassadors for our state."
The 2019 Verner Awards will be presented with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Awards at South Carolina Arts Awards Day on May 1 at the USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. The S.C. Arts Foundation will honor the recipients afterward during a fundraising luncheon. South Carolina artists’ work will be on sale to support the programs of the S.C. Arts Commission. Luncheon tickets are $50 per person, available by mid-March.
For more about the Verner Awards or the S.C. Arts Awards Luncheon, call 803-734-8696 or visit SouthCarolinaArts.com.
Nikolai Svishev plays
solo guitar recital
Charleston Academy of Music faculty guitarist Nikolai Svishev will perform in the upcoming Rush Hour Concert Series recital at 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, at The Murray Center (Spoleto Festival USA), 14 George St. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. Svishev will play his own arrangements of jazz and classical pieces, flamenco tunes, Spanish guitar classics, Brazilian sambas and more.
The Rush Hour Concerts showcase CAM faculty at a convenient hour and are meant to make classical music more accessible to the community. A full schedule can be found at www.charlestonmusic.org/ConcertSeries or by calling 843-805-7794.
Svishev is an accomplished guitarist living in Charleston who plays eight- and 10-string guitars, and has written works for solo guitar, orchestra, voice, and chamber ensembles.
—Adam Parker