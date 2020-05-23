Library Society partners with Buxton Books, Evening Post Books on new series

The Charleston Library Society, which in the last decade has ramped up its on-site programming, has been transferring various book-related discussions from its gracious reading room to the virtual domain of Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Zoom Speaker Series has featured screenwriter Josh Singer and CLS board president Jerry Mitchell.
A “Summer with Southern Authors” series, the result of a partnership with Buxton Books and Evening Post Books, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, with David Cox and his parents Robert and Maud Cox discussing their experiences during Argentina’s Dirty War. David Cox is the author of "Dirty Secrets, Dirty War," published in 2008.
A second program, featuring Kathryn Smith, author of the new biography “Gertie,” is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. June 11; and a third discussion on “Gullah Cuisine,” with Charlotte Jenkins, Jonathan Green and William Baldwin, is planned for 4:30 p.m. June 25.
Evening Post Books, the publisher of all three of these volumes, is a sister company of The Post and Courier.