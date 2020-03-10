King's Counterpoint to perform early Handel oratorio 'Esther'

The King’s Counterpoint performs the third concert in its Handelian Oratorio Series, this time presenting "Esther" at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, West Ashley.

Reserved seats cost $30, general admission tickets are $25; seniors and students pay $20. Go to https://bit.ly/338jgBM.

“'Esther' was originally written in 1718 as a masque, and after hearing it performed, a member of the Royal Family asked Handel to present 'Esther' at the theater where his operas were staged," wrote King's Counterpoint music director David Acres in an email. "But as the Bishop of London would not permit biblical stories to be acted out upon the stage, 'Esther' was presented by Handel in concert form as an addition to the 1732 opera season."

The revised version incorporated anthems and large choruses and employed an orchestra.

"Thus the form of the English oratorio was born!" Acres wrote.

The King's Counterpoint will be joined by members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, English countertenor Charles Humphries and American tenor Paul Thompson.

The concert also will be offered at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Parish Church of St Helena, 507 Newcastle St., Beaufort. No tickets are required. "Esther" is presented in memory of Nathan B. and Marjorie D. Kogan. For more information, go to www.thekingscounterpoint.com.