These days, Sarah Berry-Tschinkel has a thriving psychoanalysis practice in which she applies her Jungian training to explore the instincts, shadow selves and cognitive functions of her patients.

Are they thinking or feeling people? Intuitive or sensate? And what attitude comes naturally to them? Are they internally or externally focused? Judging or perceiving?

But Berry-Tschinkel hasn’t exactly given up her theatrical life.

She performs a one-woman show about Sabina Spielrein, a fascinating patient of Carl Jung who helped the famous psychoanalyst refine his theories and went on to become an influential therapist in her own right, introducing Jung’s concepts (and some of her own) to Russia.

Berry-Tschinkel will present “Sabina Spielrein: Her Extraordinary Destiny” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St. The event is sponsored by the Charleston Jung Society. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, available at the door.

The South Carolina native grew up in Moncks Corner and maintains ties to the Lowcountry. As a young woman, she trained at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts beginning in 1979, thanks to a scholarship, and found a number of roles in experimental theater productions in New York City.

After NYU, she studied with William Esper, a protege of Sanford Meisner, wrote her own material and joined traveling street performances downtown.

“We would stage scenes on loading docks throughout SoHo,” she recalled. “The audience would travel, follow us around.”

Naturally, she made no money doing this.

In 1983, she moved into a SoHo building and met one of her neighbors, Paul Tschinkel, the video artist and documentarian. Soon they were a couple.

Berry-Tschinkel decided she’d attempt a more traditional approach to acting. She got some soap opera work, some movie work. She made the cult horror film “Evil Dead 2” with director Sam Raimi in 1986. Then the Tschinkels moved to Los Angeles, where the writer’s strike was in full swing and there was no work to get.

Bad timing.

And L.A. really was not their style. They lasted there only a year.

“We returned to New York City,” she said. “By that time, we had kids and I decided I didn’t want to act anymore, so I went to Smith College and got a graduate degree in psychology and social work, then went into private practice.”

She makes it sound like no big deal, but to achieve her status as a certified Jungian psychoanalyst, she had to train for more than six years. She was particularly drawn to the work of Jung because of his interest “in using the imagination to help people get better,” she said.

“Sabina Spielrein had an imaginary figure (in her life), her guardian spirit,” Berry-Tschinkel observed. So her one-woman play brings together her interests in acting, Jungian principles and Spielrein’s tragic story.

It’s the second one-woman play Berry-Tschinkel has created. The first was about another important Jungian psychoanalyst, Marie Louise von Franz. The goal is to shine a light on women whose contributions to the field have been neglected.

Spielrein’s contributions were many, Berry-Tschinkel said. She was a pioneer in early childhood development, contributing ideas before Anna Freud or Melanie Klein.

“She wrote about the infant mind, consciousness, the acquisition of language. She helped Jung in his formulation of the alchemical notion of change caused by destruction and growth.”

She was Jung’s first talking case, and the subject of many of Jung’s letters to Sigmund Freud.

“She was a force of nature,” Berry-Tschinkel said. “She was brilliant, she was troubled, and she was the very first patient to become a psychoanalyst.”

She spent time in a psychiatric hospital, proceeded to medical school and forged a productive career for herself. (The 2011 feature film "A Dangerous Method," starring Michael Fassbender, Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen, fictionalizes Spielrein's story.)

During Stalin’s Great Purge, three of her brothers were killed, along with her father, who was first tortured. Years later, ensconced in the southern Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don, located by the Sea of Azov, near the Ukraine border, Spielrein and her two daughters survived the first German invasion in November 1941, but were shot and killed, along with about 27,000 mostly Jewish victims, when the Germans returned in July 1942.

Betsy Grund, president of the Charleston Jung Society, said the performance is a welcome follow-up to Berry-Tschinkel’s 2018 presentation in Charleston devoted to von Franz.

“We aim to provide the Charleston community with a variety of programs related to Jung’s work to make it more accessible and relevant to anyone who’s interested in personal growth and greater self-awareness and consciousness,” she said.

The group meets once a month and organizes at least six public events a year.

“A lot of people think Jung’s work is complicated,” Grund said. “But his work has influenced so much of our culture. We try to make those connections for people.”

Berry-Tschinkel has been collaborating with her husband since they first met. She sometimes helps co-write the scripts for his video projects and provides narration, and he provides video elements for her one-woman plays.

“I think we’re both creative people,” she said. “We go to a lot of theater, go to galleries, stay (as best we can) inspired by the world around us.”

Their interests are divergent: He is focused on visual artists and musicians; she is focused on women’s history, neglected figures, identity, psychology.

“We each bring a lot to the table,” she said.