Hollywood screenwriter Josh Singer to appear in Zoom event hosted by Charleston Library Society

Screenwriter Josh Singer, who has been involved in several screenplays, will appear in a public conversation with The Post and Courier's arts writer Adam Parker organized by the Charleston Library Society.
The free Zoom "book club" event is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Go to https://charlestonlibrarysociety.org/upcoming-events for more information and to RSVP.
He written or co-written screenplays for "The Fifth Estate" (2013), "Spotlight" (2015), "The Post" (2017) and "First Man" (2018),
Singer shared an Academy Award for screenwriting for the movie "Spotlight," which dramatized the efforts of The Boston Post's small investigative team to uncover sexual abuse and cover-up in the Catholic Church.
"The Fifth Estate" is about the controversial website WikiLeaks. And "The Post" tells the story of The Washington Post's Vietnam War-era effort to discover then publish the classified Pentagon Papers.
Singer, who has a law degree from Harvard University, wrote for his high school newspaper. His latest film project is "Bernstein," starring Bradley Cooper.
The conversation with Singer will focus on the changing art of newspaper journalism, how it is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, and what the future might hold. The discussion likely will include an assessment of the changing movie business, too.