Gift between friends: An autographed image of Afghanistan's Mona Lisa

Last summer, Loren Stoddard, director of the USAID’s Office of Economic Growth, asked Charleston-based carpet dealer Rob Leahy to do him a big favor.
Stoddard possessed a reproduction of the famous June 1985 National Geographic Magazine cover featuring a 14-year-old Afghan girl with big green eyes named Sharbat Gula. Because of this striking photograph shot by Steve McCurry, Gula became known as Afghanistan’s Mona Lisa (though, arguably, the photo more resembled Vermeer’s “Girl with the Pearl Earring”).
Stoddard, who had heard that Gula was now in Kabul, hoped to meet her, Leahy said.
The rug dealer and his colleagues ran all over town in search of the woman, now 45, whose face so many years before had become an iconic symbol of her country. When Leahy met Gula, now living in housing provided by the government and raising three daughters, he found her to be generally happy and friendly, interested in the carpet project and willing to pay a visit to the U.S. embassy.
Stoddard was thrilled.
Some weeks later, Jennet Robinson Alterman received a call from Leahy. They two were friends and shared in common an interest in Afghanistan and a concern for the women there who, under the Taliban, led extremely proscriptive lives.
Alterman had spent time in Afghanistan in 1979 as a member of the Peace Corps, helping midwives recruit and train women in remote villages to provide essential obstetric care.
She stayed in gender-segregated housing and observed firsthand how women in Afghanistan had few rights, limited access to resources such as health care and education, and no ability to participate in the country’s political process. (The situation has hardly changed.)
“He called last year, to say I’ve got something for you,” Alterman said, recalling Leahy’s gesture. He had a copy of the National Geographic cover signed by Gula that he wanted to give to his friend. “Not only was I flattered that he would do something so generous, but it was in Afghanistan that I became a women’s rights advocate because I was so appalled at the way women were treated,” she said.
Alterman eventually would take the helm of the Center for Women in Charleston, running the organization from 2001 to 2013.