Gibbes Museum showcases collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman, highlighting WPA works

It might not seem obvious at first, but the new Gibbes Museum exhibit “Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman,” featuring 49 works representing the African diaspora, really is about romance.

The show, which opens in the museum’s large third-floor gallery on Aug. 21, tells a threefold story of love.

It’s about how a young artist in his 20s departed the Lowcountry for Chicago to study his craft, and met an art enthusiast who would quickly become a life partner.

It’s also about the two men's shared determination to give voice to marginalized artists, rescuing work from obscurity and asserting the importance of alternative perspectives on the world.

Finally, it’s about an abiding affection for, and commitment to, the Lowcountry and its arts community, and especially the Gibbes Museum itself, which in the last couple of decades has strived to expand its representation of the South.

Today, Green, 65, and Weedman, 80, have accumulated more than 1,300 works, many of which were created by Black artists such as Elizabeth Catlett, Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence and Faith Ringgold, who participated in the federal Works Progress Administration (WPA) arts program, initiated in the late 1930s as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal.

And here is part of the connective tissue that binds together the collectors and their art. Weedman’s aunt, Dorothy McCray, was in art school at the University of Iowa with Catlett. Grant Wood, the Regionalist painter most famous for his iconic work “American Gothic,” was there, too.

As a young person growing up on a dude ranch in South Dakota, Weedman was fascinated by his aunt and her work, and enamored with the idea of collecting art. At just 8 years old, he began to do so, starting with handmade Valentine’s Day cards, and then small original drawings for which he paid 25 cents each.

Weedman dabbled in watercolor painting and poetry, but mostly he had a head for business. Art was always an extracurricular pursuit.

On the ranch, Weedman raised horses and trained clients how to ride. One day, the great actress Helen Hayes showed up for lessons and left Weedman a $100 tip, which in 1950 was equivalent to about $1,000 today.

He followed his aunt and her husband, art professor Francis McCray, to New Mexico, where Weedman furthered his education along with his interests in the art world. He served as a museum archivist for a spell.

Eventually, he found his way into the health care sector as an administrator, and then to Chicago where he started an addiction clinic, lead a hospital accreditation team and psychology department, and settled into a fruitful career.

One day in the late 1970s, at the Yellow Unicorn bar, he noticed a young man from Gardens Corner, S.C., and sent over a drink. The artist and the art lover soon would form a life-long bond.

Green was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago and working as a security guard. He was making innovative paintings of Lowcountry scenes. He was meeting interesting people and finding some success. Weedman was able to provide essential support and help open doors.

“That can be arranged” was Weedman’s oft-repeated phrase. Green thought maybe he was a Mafioso.

By 1982, they were living together in the Seneca Hotel near the John Hancock Center. The mutual admiration ran deep.

“We adored each other,” Green said.

Nearly every day the young artist insisted on walking part of the way to the Art Institute in order to explore the downtown environment and gain access to its cultural offerings. To become something, he noted, one must immerse oneself in the milieu that produces that thing.

He was noticing a lacking of visual art that represents Black people before slavery, or independent of it. There was nothing “that tells our story about being West Africans first,” he said. “Everything we see highlights the fact of people owning us.”

He decided that would have to change. He was discovering the sort of artist he might want to become.

Building a collection

Early in their partnership, Green and Weedman took an interest in lesser-known or marginalized artists who often shared Green’s interest in Black self-determination, and they discovered a small treasure trove from the WPA period.

Many paintings commissioned by the federal government during the World War II period had been placed in museums around the country, but others were languishing. Weedman and Green determined to identify and rescue them.

Little by little they added works to a nascent collection. Before long, growing this inventory became a passion, but it was never sufficient merely to purchase a work of art. They invested time and effort and emotion into their project. They met artists who were still alive, they nurtured young painters, they created internships and residencies, they provided assistance to ensure struggling artists could continue their work.

They stretched their finances. They built relationships. This project was not only about building up a collection of existing works; Weedman and Green were eager to identify emerging artists who could add to the art of the African diaspora, who could help show the world its importance, who could assist in correcting public perceptions of communities the dominant White culture deemed secondary.

Sometimes they got lucky and found desirable pieces easily; sometimes they had to work hard for something.

“For us it’s not just about buying the artwork, it’s about the totality of the process,” Green said. “It’s about how the person is doing. ... We stay in touch. We become a family.”

Weedman took on the role of patron; Green assumed the mantel of mentor. Their mission was corrective: In Chicago’s galleries, few images of Black people could be found.

After a decade together in Chicago they moved to Naples, Fla., where they set up a gracious home/studio and worked on building up Green’s career. He had become known in Chicago primarily as a philanthropist, not an artist, and the two men had hired a public relations expert to change that.

All the while, Green remained focused on his beloved Lowcountry — on the women in his youth who encouraged him and nurtured his talents, on the cultural expressions whose origins often could be traced to West Africa, on the wet landscape where rice once was king.

But his was an alternative history: Green always has insisted on emphasizing the beauty of Gullah culture, on celebrating accomplishment, African inheritance, love. He does not ignore the harsh realities Black people faced in America; those realities often are implicit in his work (and explicit in his lectures and conversations). It is with great deliberation that he turns his focus not to the miseries of slavery and oppression, but to the strength of community. He seeks to lift up his people, to make them proud.

Passion for your roots

Reynier Llanes, a Cuban-born artist living and working in Miami, is among Green’s proteges. Three of his paintings are included in the Gibbes show, an oil portrait of Weedman and a coffee-painted portrait of Green, as well as another of Llanes’ signature coffee paintings titled “S.O.S.”

“I first met Richard at a gallery in Naples, Fla.,” Llanes said, recalling Weedman’s interest in works of the African diaspora. “Then I met Jonathan at a reception for patrons of the Naples museum at his studio. I was amazed by the line to greet Jonathan and talk to him.”

Soon Llanes was working at the studio, helping Weedman with logistics, database maintenance and aspects of the business operation, and learning about life and art from Green. His mentors’ collecting inspired the young Cuban painter to do the same. Today he owns about 135 works by Cuban artists.

When Green and Weedman moved to Charleston, Llanes followed, continuing to work in the studio, helping to manage the collection and talking a lot with Green about technique and subject matter.

“The most important thing I learned from Jonathan is to be passionate about your roots,” Llanes said. “So often artists get lost because they try to make work that is universal, and I have seen many artists struggle with that because they don’t see themselves — where they come from — or their art.”

Green, instead, paints what he knows: family, landscape, myth.

“That moved me and cemented my own view and understanding my own development.”

The Gibbes Museum has been working with Weedman and Green for years. It hosted another show featuring works from their collection in 2013, according to the museum’s executive director, Angela Mack. For two years Gibbes staffers, led by exhibitions consultant Pam Wall, have assisted Weedman in formalizing a catalog that adheres to museum standards.

That inventory was finished just as the COVID-19 pandemic was disrupting the Gibbes’ programming schedule and creating gaps in need of filling, Mack said.

She welcomed the chance to mount an exhibit focusing on the WPA works in particular.

“Because they were in Chicago, because of the significance of the WPA component in Chicago, Richard and Jonathan both see that as the real beginning of African American modern and contemporary art, Mack said. “For us, that works beautifully because we were one of the recipients of groups of work that were passed out by the federal government after World War II.”

Among the works to be displayed are paintings by Charles White, Sam Gilliam and Elizabeth Catlett.

“These are incredible pieces for two people to acquire, and to acquire when they did,” Mack noted.

In 2018, the Art Institute of Chicago, and then the Museum of Modern Art in New York City (considered by many the ultimate arbiter of 20th and 21st century art) mounted a retrospective of White’s “images of dignity,” garnering much critical acclaim. The show also was hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. It was long overdue, many observers said.

The Gibbes has a White in its permanent collection, an imagined portrait of Denmark Vesey that the museum lent to curators of the retrospective.

“To have our little piece in the show was just amazing,” Mack said.

Now, the Gibbes, in partnership with Green’s Lowcountry Rice Culture Project, is developing a curriculum around the “Vibrant Vision” show to share with local students and educators.

And the museum is discussing with Green and Weedman the possibility of acquiring parts of the collection. It’s part of the institution’s long-term strategic plan, which includes diversifying its holdings.

“We hope these works will stay in Charleston,” Mack said.

In the meantime, there’s one painting in particular, Catlett’s “New Generation” from 1992, that Mack finds especially compelling. It’s the image of a Black man holding his young child in his arms. They gaze at each other knowingly, lovingly, but from different perspectives. The son sees a protector. The father sees not just his son, but also the future his child will face.

“Maybe it’s because of all the protests and Black Lives Matter, but every time I look at it I get chills,” Mack said.