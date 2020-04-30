You are the owner of this article.
Gaillard Center announces 2020-21 season, featuring jazz, classical, Broadway and dance

The Gaillard Center plans to reopen its Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall for a newly announced 2020-21 season, hoping the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdown won't linger past the summer.

Nothing can substitute for a live performance, and the Gaillard has lined up 10 big ones featuring jazz and classical music, Broadway theater and dance.

Up first, on Sept. 30, is the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, celebrating the centennial of bebop saxophonist Charlie Parker.

On Oct. 27, theater star Audra McDonald takes the stage to present a program of music culled from Broadway and the Great American Songbook.

Beautiful (l to r) Kennedy Caughell (“Carole King”), Kathryn Boswell (“Cynthia Weil”), James Michael Lambert (“Barry Mann”) and James D. Gish (“Gerry Goffin”).jpg

Kennedy Caughell as Carole King (from left), Kathryn Boswell as Cynthia Weil, James Michael Lambert as Barry Mann and James D. Gish as Gerry Goffin in the musical "Beautiful." Provided

Five musicals are on tap, beginning with "Chicago" on Dec. 8; "Beautiful: The Carol King Musical" on Jan. 13 and 14, 2021; "Waitress" on Feb. 9; "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" on March 8; and "An Officer and a Gentleman" on April 30.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Charleston with a mixed program for Feb. 23 and 24.

The storied English chamber orchestra Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields arrives in town, accompanied by cellist Johannes Moser, for a concert on March 11.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields - Zagreb, 12 January 2019

The Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, the famed London-based string orchestra, will perform at the Gaillard Center in March 2021. Provided

And the famed pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, an alumnus of Spoleto Festival USA, will present a program of Preludes by the French composer Claude Debussy on April 11.

Series subscriptions go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. June 5. Gaillard Center members can secure them starting June 2. For more information, go to gaillardcenter.org or call 843-242-3099.

