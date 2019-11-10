The Alliance Francaise of Charleston presents the 2019 French Film Festival, co-sponsored by the MUSC International Film Group, Nov. 15-16, and 22-23 in MUSC’s Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave.
The festival includes five recent movies, in French with English subtitles. First up is the romantic comedy "Otez-moi d’un doute" (“Just to be Sure”), set for 7 p.m. Nov. 15. A widower discovers through DNA testing that he is not his father’s biological son. So he determines to discover the truth.
Other films to be screened are:
- 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: “Pupille” (“In Safe Hands”). What will happen to an adorable baby given up for adoption?
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: “Premiere Annee" (“The Freshmen”). Antoine and Benjamin cope with their first year in medical school.
- 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22: “L’homme fidele” (“A Faithful Man”). A hapless journalist reunites with an old girlfriend and becomes embroiled in drama.
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: “La finale” (“In the Game”). A teenager and his grandfather, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, go on a roadtrip together. Nothing goes as planned.
Festival passes cost $10 for Alliance Francaise members and students under age 25, $15 for the general public. Individual tickets cost $5 per film and can be purchased at the door.
For more information, go to https://a-f-charleston.com/french-film-festival/ or call 843-235-6447.