Frederick Douglass walking stick acquired by SC State Museum

In early 1888, Frederick Douglass embarked on yet another of his speaking tours, this time traveling from his home in Washington, D.C., to Georgia and South Carolina.

The Reconstruction period was over, and white supremacy once again was asserted across the South. It was a dangerous time for a popular black orator and former abolitionist.

On March 14, Douglass made a “whistle stop” in Orangeburg, addressing students at Claflin College and S.C. State College, as well as a few whites, who had gathered to hear someone the Orangeburg Times and Democrat called a “distinguished colored man.”

Around the same time, he stopped in Charleston, making an appearance at Mt. Zion AME Church downtown, where he was greeted by, among others, members of an African American militia unit called the Douglass Light Infantry. These were formerly enslaved men and admirers of the firebrand who once spoke so effectively on behalf of the abolitionist movement.

The infantry members serenaded Douglass at their armory and presented him with a gold-capped walking stick. Engraved were the words "Hon. F. Douglass / From D.L.I. / Charleston, S.C. / Mar. 6th / 1888,” along with strawberry decorations symbolizing righteousness and spiritual merit.

That walking stick was sold at auction several weeks ago and acquired by the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia thanks to its acquisition and collections fund, a restricted account of the museum foundation used to secure important objects for the museum's collection.

“This walking stick is not only a notable object of national history, gifted to the preeminent abolitionist, writer and lecturer Frederick Douglass, it is a significant and meaningful piece of South Carolina history,” said JoAnn Ziese, the museum’s cultural history curator. “Adding this one-of-a-kind piece to our collection will help us continue to tell the wonderful stories of South Carolina for years to come.”

The sale was facilitated by Cowan's Auctions in Cincinnati on Feb. 20. The walking stick was part of the Steve Turner Collection of African Americana, and the auction house expected it to sell for $3,000-$5,000, according to its website. The item sold in competitive bidding for $37,500 (a price that includes a 25 percent buyer's premium).

"Walking sticks and canes were often given as presentation gifts during the 19th century, and it is almost certain that Douglass received more than one in his lifetime," noted Danielle Linn, senior specialist in American history at Cowan's.

"That said, I’ve never seen another cane owned by Douglass! It is especially significant that we were able to determine exactly when and where Douglass was gifted the walking stick," Linn said. "We even know what speeches he was giving on this particular speaking tour of South Carolina and Georgia ('Self-Made Men' and 'European Travels').

"It is a rare privilege to hold something that we know belonged to one of the greatest figures of American history. ... It’s wonderful that it will be going to 'back home' to South Carolina!"

Douglass was world-renowned by the time he received this gift. He had traveled extensively through Europe with his new wife Helen in 1886-87, advocating for Irish Home Rule and recalling the problems African Americans faced in the U.S. The fire and vigor of his oratory might have diminished, but not the eloquence.

In Orangeburg, he told the gathered crowd, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress,” a sentiment Martin Luther King Jr. would echo 70 years later.

When a student asked him about advancing the cause of civil rights, Douglass responded, “Agitate! Agitate! Agitate!”

The walking stick is a memento of an historical period when black people in the U.S. were increasingly imperiled and facing a century of brutal oppression, migration, poverty and exploitation. It signifies the dignity of the individual and harks back to a moment in time when African Americans were forced to cope with a promise of freedom deferred.