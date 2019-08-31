It’s the fall 2019 season, and the contentious social and political issues mount. The Amazon and Arctic are burning, the refugee crisis is growing, the partisanship is intensifying.

But that only means that the arts are more important than ever, for it’s the artists who often hold up the mirror and slap us across the cheek as if to say, “Think! Get woke!”

This season, there are several opportunities to wake up. Indeed, efforts are being made in various quarters — poetry readings, visual art exhibitions, theater performances and more — to address issues that concern us and to stimulate conversations we probably ought to have.

Art as social activism or commentary is hardly new: Shakespeare, Voltaire and Swift were warning us about human folly in the 17th and 18th centuries. Francisco Goya’s “Third of May 1808” and Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” show us the horrors of war. Andy Warhol drew our attention to consumerism.

That tradition continues with numerous performances, exhibitions, movie screenings and literary events this fall that take a hard look at our world and its problems.

The Flowertown Players in Summerville present “Diary of Anne Frank,” which runs Sept. 27-Oct. 6, reminding us about the cruelties of Nazi Germany and World War II and perhaps forcing us to consider how persecution based on race and ethnicity plays out today.

Pure Theatre offers the world premiere of the original play “Last Rites,” authored by Randy Neale, which is set during the 1967 Detroit riots and runs through Sept. 14 at the Cannon Street Arts Center, followed by “Choir Boy,” which grapples with sexual identity in a black private school. “Choir Boy” is presented in conjunction with the MOJA Arts Festival and runs Oct. 2-5.

Speaking of MOJA, the festival also is hosting performances of “Miss Dessa,” an Art Forms & Theatre Concepts production that runs Sept. 26-29 at the Dock Street Theatre. The play, written by Shirley Hardy-Leonard, deals with the heirs property challenge. (And, by the way, "Last Rites" returns for one MOJA Festival performance Oct. 1.)

In the realm of the visual arts, the issue of race is high on the agenda this fall. The City Gallery at Waterfront Park is hosting a duel exhibit about race, power, privilege and education. “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” features the work of Georgia-based photographer Andrew Feiler. “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” is a collection of prints by California native Synthia Saint James. The exhibit runs through Oct. 6.

At the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, another double exhibition is on the walls and runs Dec. 7, this one featuring prints by New Orleans-based Katrina Andry, who examines gentrification, and Charleston artist Colin Quashie, who explores racial stereotypes and the influence of an oppressive history.

The Gibbes Museum of Art will mount work by Charles Williams in a show called “Sun + Light” that addresses the civil rights movement and runs Oct. 11-Feb. 2. On Nov. 13, the Gibbes continues its Distinguished Lecture Series, welcoming the influential artist and thinker Fred Wilson, who has developed a habit of forcing museum institutions to reconceive their social and artistic narratives. The 6:30 p.m. lecture will be presented at the Charleston Music Hall.

Of course, you can count on movies to touch on topical subjects. Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival, aside from broadly exposing patrons to Italian culture and language, will feature movies about immigration, sexual identity and autism. It runs Nov. 7-10 at the Queen Street Playhouse.

If the literary arts are more your thing, there is plenty to choose from. The lineup for the Free Verse Festival, slated for Oct. 13-20, includes Andrea Gibson, author of “Lord of the Butterflies,” which considers gender roles, romance and loss. Don’t be surprised if Gibson, who performs Oct. 18 at the Music Hall, calls out gun violence and white supremacy. Jericho Brown, author of “The Tradition,” performs Oct. 13 at the City Gallery. His latest work considers the vulnerability of the black body.

The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, scheduled for Nov. 7-10 at the Charleston Library Society and Dock Street Theatre, has a star-studded lineup that includes historian David Blight, who will discuss his biography of Frederick Douglass; Jeffrey C. Stewart, who will talk about Harlem Renaissance trailblazer Alain Locke; Jill Abramson, who will discuss the state of journalism in the U.S.; and Lionel Shiver, who will consider economic collapse.

Not everything is issue-oriented. You can find an abundance of entertainment options that are escapist in the best of ways: live music offered by Forte Jazz Lounge and Charleston Jazz; classical chamber music from Chamber Music Charleston; musicals such as Charleston Stage’s productions of “Footloose” and “Elf” or the Agatha Christie mystery “And Then There Were None,” mounted by Village Rep at the Woolfe Street Playhouse; and Charleston Symphony concerts that include showstoppers such as Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

It’s the busy season Charleston. As Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of the Starship Enterprise would say, "Engage!"

Music calendar

September 1

Lowcountry Jazz Fest

What: Final day of the annual Lowcountry Jazz Festival, featuring performances from Dave Koz & Friends (Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore, Aubrey Logan and Adam Hawley), Marion Meadows, Kirk Whalum and Jonathan Butler.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1

WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $68-$153

MORE INFO: 843-242-3099, lowcountryjazzfest.com, gaillardcenter.org

September 3

Johnnyswim

What: “Moonlight Acoustic,” an intimate evening with husband-and-wife folk duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 5

'Rumours'

What: Black Jacket Symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours” in its entirety, as well as a second set of greatest hits.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$40

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 6

Inn Vinegar & Terraphonics

What: Queen St. Playhouse will feature jazz group Inn Vinegar and rhythm and blues fusion group Terraphonics in this installment of its Harmony Series, in conjunction with Awendaw Green.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Queen St. Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2Le4PTV

9/11 Memorial Concert

What: The Summerville Orchestra will present a concert as an opportunity to gather together to remember the 9/11 tragedy and honor, recognize and salute military and first responders. The performance will highlight American composers.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave.

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-873-5339, summervilleorchestra.org

September 7

Three Dog Night

What: Music icons, Three Dog Night, celebrating nearly five decades of music, with Charlie Farren.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $55-$79.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 8

Music Festival

What: The Vet Fest Music Festival will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks and more and is a fundraiser for military veterans to be able to receive necessary emergency and mental health care, as well as a commemoration of 9/11, in conjunction with MUSC and the Tri-County Veterans Support Network.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Danny Jones Park, 1455 Monitor St., North Charleston

Price: $10-$15; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2ZwUoQF

September 9

2nd Monday Series

What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Amanda Castellone and Lorna Barker.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series

September 10

International Piano Series

What: International Piano Series, presented by the College of Charleston School of the Arts: American pianist Johnandrew Slominski.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/international-piano-series

September 12

Steel Pulse

What: Steel Pulse with The Dubplates and Neal Frances, presented by Ear for Music.

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $28-$33

More Info: earformusic.com/events

‘Jazz Notes’

What: Discussion on West Coast Cool Jazz with David Carter, director of education with the Charleston Jazz Academy.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $5 suggested donation

More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com

The Earls of Leicester

What: Nashville-based six-piece band, The Earls of Leicester, originally with a mission to preserve and promote the legacy of bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, joined by Twisted Pine.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 14

‘TAKE 5’

What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents a night of West Coast Cool Jazz in the spirit of Dave Brubeck, Chet Baker, Paul Desmond and Gerry Mulligan in the 1950s.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$60

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘Southern Soul Fall Spectacular’

What: Featuring Roy C, Nicole Jackson, Roi Chip Anthony, TK Soul, Cold Drank and Geno Wesle.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $55-$110+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

September 15

Reckoning in the Park

What: Local Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $2 general park admission

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park

‘Bach and Eggs!’

What: The Taylor Music Group will kick off its season with brunch and music from Sara Law, Rob Taylor, Kiri Taylor and Karin McQuade.

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com/tickets

Downtown House Concert

What: Music for piano trio featuring violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O'Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner, followed by a reception and meet-and-greet.

When: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15; 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: The Spoleto Gallery, 14 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

September 17

Kiawah House Concert

What: Music for piano trio featuring violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O'Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner, followed by a reception and meet-and-greet.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: The Fielding Residence, 42 Surfsong Road, Kiawah Island

Price: $50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

September 18

Seabrook House Concert

What: Music for piano trio featuring violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O'Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner, followed by a reception and meet-and-greet.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: The Bensonhaver Residence, 4044 Bridle Trail Drive, Seabrook Island

Price: $50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

September 19

Hall & Oates

What: Daryl Hall and John Oates with G. Love & Special Sauce

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive

Price: $32-$122+

More Info: hallandoates.com

Keb' Mo' Solo

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$69

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

September 20

Judy Collins

What: Folk artist Judy Collins has a 50-album body of work since the 1960s and will be joined by Michael McArthur.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$54.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

James Jamerson Day

What: Symposium to celebrate the life and music of bassist James Lee Jamerson and to educate the public about who he was and what his influence is to modern-day music.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UgC6Ck

September 21

‘Peter and the Wolf’

What: Chamber Music Charleston's Wind Quintet brings to life the classic story of "Peter and the Wolf."

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 21

Where: The Charleston Museum Auditorium, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6.50-$12.50; free for ages 3 and younger

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

North Charleston POPS!

What: The North Charleston POPS! open the season with a presentation of the “Great American Soulbook” with special guest artists Melinda Dolittle of “American Idol.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $16-$32+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

September 23

Downtown House Concert

What: Music for piano trio featuring violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O'Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner, followed by a reception and meet-and-greet.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: The Marterer Residence, 106 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

September 27

Gary Allan

What: Country artist Gary Allan.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $39-$89+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Mozart in the Lowcountry’

What: Premiere of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 season.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$114

More Info: 843-724-5212, charlestonsymphony.org

September 28

‘Queen of Soul and Gospel’

What: The Charleston Gospel Choir will present an encore performance of “Queen of Soul and Gospel: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.”

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org

‘Women & Wonder’

What: “Women & Wonder: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder,” featuring performances from Zandrina Dunning, Christian Smalls, Exavia Baxter, Alva Anderson, Hazel Ketchum and Lindsay Holler

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $17-$19

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 29

The In-Between

What: This ensemble featuring Jill Terhaar Lewis (soprano), Robert Lewis (saxophone) and Gerald Gregory (piano) will present a program of original compositions and a fusion of classical and jazz genres.

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts

September 30

Gospel Choir

What: The College of Charleston Gospel Choir will feature a vast repertoire of contemporary gospel music from the 1990s.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com

October 1

Ken Stringfellow

What: Ken Stringfellow, founding member of The Posies, will perform. BYOB.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Private home — address will be emailed to ticket holders the day before the show

Price: $25-$75

More Info: bit.ly/2Zw2pu9

October 2

‘Soul in the Garden’

What: Garden Concert Series event featuring members of The Black Diamond Band and The Zandrina Dunning Experience.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Lenhardt Garden at Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Drew Holcomb

What: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors with Birdtalker.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 3

‘Keepin' Jazz Alive’

What: A benefit for Charleston Jazz artists, performances and education featuring the Charlton Singleton Project.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40 general; $75 VIP

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 4

‘Into the Woods’

What: Charleston Pour House presents Into the Woods Music & Arts Festival, featuring Leftover Salmon, John Medeski’s Mad Skillet, Rayland Baxter, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Doom Flamingo, Little Stranger, Roosevelt Collier, The Fritz, Funk You, Kitchen Dwellers, Sol Driven Train, Kozelski, Travers Brothership, Easy Honey, Electric Kif, Rev. Jeff Mosier, Robotrio, Motown Throwdown Plays JGB, Schema and The Reckoning.

When: Oct. 4-6

Where: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road

Price: $145 general; $30 ages 6-15; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-571-4343, intothewoodscharleston.com

Gov't Mule

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $36+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

George Thorogood

What: George Thorogood & The Destroyers and the “Good to be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock”

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $59.50-$75

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘Musica Latina’

What: The Summerville Orchestra will perform selections from “Man of La Mancha,” “West Side Story,” “Navarra” and more.

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 4-5

Where: Summers Corner Performing Arts Center, 318 Gnarly Oak Lane, Summerville

Price: Pricing not listed

More Info: 843-873-5339, summervilleorchestra.org

CSU Wind Ensemble

What: The Horton School of Musc Wind Ensemble will present a concert of wind band masterworks.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-863-7966, charlestonsouthern.edu/academics/horton-school-of-music

October 5

Shovels & Rope

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$45; VIP options available

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 6

Edisto Island concert

What: Music for bassoon and strings with Jenny Weiss (violin), Lydia Chernicoff (violin), Ben Weiss (viola), Timothy O’Malley (cello), Jean Williams (bass) and Sandra Nikolajevs (bassoon), followed by a light cookie and lemonade reception.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: The Presbyterian Church on Edisto, 2164 Highway 174

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

‘Oktoberfest in Song’

What: “Oktoberfest in Song: Bach, Brahms, Beer and Brats” with the Taylor Festival Choir with a program of German choral masterpieces, followed by a post-concert beer tasting and brats for sale.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com/tickets

Big Daddy Weave

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Faith Church, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville

Price: $14.95-$75.00

More Info: bigdaddyweave.com/pages/tour

October 9

ZZ Top

What: ZZ Top’s 50th anniversary tour with Cheap Trick and Frankie & The Witch Fingers

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $30-$226+

More Info: 843-856-7900, volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

October 11

‘Buena Vista Legacy’

What: “Buena Vista Legacy: A Tribute to Buena Vista Social Club” will feature Gino Castillo and a curated band (Cuba, Miami, New York and locals) performing Buena Vista Social Club’s iconic 1997 album in its entirety

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 12

Granger Smith

What: Country artist Granger Smith with Earl Dibbles Jr.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $26+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Music of the Movies’

What: The Charleston Symphony debuts the 2019-2020 Pops season with a collection of the best music ever to play on the big screen, including themes from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Rocky,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Titanic,” “Forrest Gump” and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $27-$123

More Info: 843-724-5212, charlestonsymphony.org

October 13

Salon Series

What: A performance of light classical music paired with innovative arrangements of rock and popular music, and followed by a post-concert reception with specially crafted punch, tea sandwiches and sweets.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

King’s Counterpoint

What: The King's Counterpoint will open its 2019-2020 concert season with “The Remarkable Mr. Henry Purcell” with members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: thekingscounterpoint.com

S’ville High School Choir

What: The Summerville High School Choir will team up with the St. John the Beloved Choir in a program of choral works.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts

October 14

2nd Monday Series

What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Charleston Symphony Brass.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series

October 17

‘Jazz Notes’

What: Discussion on saxophone legends, such as John Coltrane and Charlie Parker, with David Carter, director of education with the Charleston Jazz Academy.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $5 suggested donation

More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com

Chris Stapleton

What: Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $89+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Music at the Library

What: “Beatles and Bach” with Laura Ball & Friends.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org

‘Poetry & Jazz’

What: “Poetry and Jazz,” featuring Quentin E. Baxter (of Ranky Tanky) and Marcus Amaker (Charleston's poet laureate). The Cocktail Bandits will make poetry-inspired cocktails.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com

Chris Botti

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $55-$125

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Chicago

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $59-$99+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

October 19

‘Saxophone Legends’

What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents Ernie Watts playing John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins and more.

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$60

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Community Exhibition

What: Support the Summerville High School Marching Band as they present their 2019 competitive production "WE" to the community.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium, S. Magnolia St., Summerville

More Info: shsgreenwaveband.org

October 22

Alison Krauss

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $48-$124+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Arabella String Quartet

What: Charleston Music Fest presents the Arabella String Quartet, performing works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Simons Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/charleston-music-fest

October 23

Allman Betts

What: Allman Betts Band, sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts), with special guests Joanne Shaw Taylor and JD Simo

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$42.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 25

‘Learning to Fly’

What: “Learning to Fly: A Tom Petty Tribute,” featuring local musician, former Explorers Club band member and Honeysmoke lead singer, Dave Ellis, with a curated band.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘We the People’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will honor the country's veterans with two special concerts with a debut collection of American classical, jazz and contemporary pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$114

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

October 29

International Piano Series

What: International Piano Series, presented by the College of Charleston School of the Arts: “Rodrigo: A Life in Music,” celebrating the life and music of Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/international-piano-series

Chick Corea

What: Jazz at the Gaillard presents Chick Corea with Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $36-$86

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

October 30

Chamber Music in the Rotunda

What: The Charleston Symphony chamber music series at the Gibbes continues with the Principal String Quartet performing a repertoire inspired by works on view.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$30

More Info: gibbesmuseum.org

November 1

Chanticleer

What: Grammy award-winning all-male chorus known around the world as "an orchestra of voices" for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $19-$68

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

November 2

North Charleston POPS! Presents Great Movies, Grand Piano

What: The North Charleston POPS! present “Great Movies, Grand Piano,” a celebration of both Oscar-winning hits and the People’s Choice for best music, including selections from “The Sting,” “Casablanca” and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $16-$32+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

November 5

Ovation Concert

What: Chamber Music Charleston with guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$50

More Info: 843-345-9820, chambermusiccharleston.org

November 6

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29.50-$49.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

November 8

Worship Night

What: North Palm Church presents Charleston Worship Night where many different people from different backgrounds can come together with one purpose to worship their creator, led by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John Street, Charleston

Price: $30-$50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

String Quartet

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s String Quartet will perform.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$15

More Info: charlestonsymphony.org

November 9

‘A Little Night Music’

What: Chamber Music Charleston will present “A Little Night Music,” a program for flute and string quartet.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: McDaniel Pavilion at Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55-$65

More Info: 843-763-4941, draytonhall.org

November 10

‘Chris Mitchell Experience’

What: Saxophonist Chris Mitchell will perform the best of his three albums, a collection of romantic Latin, bossa nova and American classics.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $62 general; VIP options available

More Info: bit.ly/2NFy4lG

ABBA Tribute

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

November 11

2nd Monday Series

What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Philip Lipton.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series

November 14

Alice Cooper

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $41-$74+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

November 15

‘We'll Always Have Paris’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra present an evening of (mostly) French music designed to evoke the feeling of a midnight stroll through the world's most romantic city, featuring internationally renowned pianist, Jihye Chang.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$40

More Info: charlestonsymphony.org

Mary Chapin Carpenter

What: Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $49.50-$75

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

November 16

Stop Light Observations

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$45

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

November 17

Goo Goo Dolls

What: The Goo Goo Dolls with Beach Slang.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$69.50

More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Stage & Screen calendar

September 1

‘Footloose’

What: Musical based on the 1984 film with Kevin Bacon about a teenage city slicker who moves to a small town in Utah and turns things upside-down when he finds out that rock ‘n’ roll and dancing are prohibited, presented by Charleston Stage.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 22

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$71

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

September 2

‘Girls Trip’

What: Ladies Night Film Series event (half-off all wines) with a special screening of “Girls Trip” (2017), starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘Simply Irresistible’

What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 34west.org

September 4

‘Last Rites’

What: Pure Theatre presents “Last Rites,” written and directed by Randy Neale, set in the summer of 1967 during the Detroit riots, aka “the long, hot summer." It revolves around three individuals who take refuge from the chaos in a gas station.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 14

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

September 5

Comedy: Patton Oswalt

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $44-$64+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

September 6

Preacher Lawson

What: Comedian Preacher Lawson with his high-energy comedy show “Get To Know Me.” Lawson was a top five finalist on a past season of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

'Summer and Smoke'

What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man who grew up next door to her. The show will run through Sept. 8.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 8

Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

September 7

‘Dead Characters’

What: A supernatural comedy based on characters that playwrights Thomas and Judy Heath had to “eliminate” from some of their past plays.

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/dead_characters_sept7

Murder Mystery Show

What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.

When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)

Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $59.99

More Info: bit.ly/2L4jUZD

September 8

Staged Reading Series

What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series featuring free mimosas.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

September 10

‘When They See Us’

What: Binge-watch all four episodes of "When They See Us" with S.C.O.P.E.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Maybank Hall, 169 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-2273, bit.ly/30H0KhO

September 13

‘Dumbo’

What: Movie Night in the park, presented by the Charleston Parks Conservancy, with circus-themed games and activities prior to the screening.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Corrine Jones Park, 36 Marlow Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/30FJWaO

Comedy: Tom Segura

What: Tickets on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am. On sale online only until ticket office opens at 11 a.m. Members receive pre-sale access.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32-$78

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

LGBTLOL

What: “LGBTLOL: A Night of Comedy” will feature Ky Krebs, Shawna Jarrett, Julie Osborne, Ava Smartt, Shaine Laine and Jenn Snyder.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 16

‘Steel Magnolias’

What: Ladies Night Film Series event (half-off all wines) with a special screening of “Steel Magnolias” (1989), starring Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah and Julia Roberts.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 19

‘Mean Girls’

What: Film Thursday presentation of “Mean Girls” (2004), starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert.

When: 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Rooftop at The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: therestorationhotel.com/happenings

September 20

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

What: Movie in the Park presented by the Summerville Parks & Recreation Department.

When: 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2KQdPi3

Theresa Caputo

What: Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium from the TLC television show.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.75-$99.75

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

‘Wonder of the World’

What: What If? Productions’ play described as “the bizarro world Thelma & Louis-type summer comedy.”

When: Various showtimes Sept. 20-29

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/wonder

‘Can't Buy Me Love’

What: A lovesick writer pays her boss to marry her in this comedic twist on an '80's classic.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 34west.org

September 21

Comedy: Nate Bargatze

When: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 23

‘Pitch Perfect’

What: Screening of the film “Pitch Perfect” (2012), starring Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, with a special a cappella performance from the Charleston Vibes.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

September 24

Peppa Pig

What: “Peppa Pig Live!: Peppa Pig’s Adventure”

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $21-$66

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

September 26

‘The Lady Demands Satisfaction’

What: Classic farce about a young maiden who must defend her inheritance in a duel, presented College of Charleston’s Theater Department.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 30

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn

September 27

‘Mary Page Marlowe’

What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

What: The classic story receives a new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, based on survivor testimonies and rediscovered writings from Anne Frank’s diary, presented by the Flowertown Players.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 6

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

September 29

‘The Lehman Trilogy’

What: Screening of the National Theatre of London’s production of “The Lehman Trilogy,” starring Simon Russell Beale.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 34west.org

October 6

‘C.S. Lewis Onstage’

What: “C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert” — Using C.S. Lewis’ own words, award-winning actor Max McLean brings the brilliant Oxford Don to life, taking the audience on his extraordinary journey from hard-boiled atheist to “the most reluctant convert in all England.”

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $49-$99

More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Comedy: Craig Ferguson

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $38-$78

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 7

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Film Screening

What: Screening of “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” where she is the guide through growing up in Tucson singing Mexican canciones with her family, her folk days with the Stone Poneys, and her reign as the “queen of country rock” in the ‘70s and early ’80s.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 10

Comedy: Bert Kreischer

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $38-$58+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

October 11

'Monsters, Inc.'

What: Charleston Parks Conservancy presents Family Movie Night with themed games and activities before the film screening.

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Tiedemann Park, 38 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2MLaCnk

‘Osceola's Muse’

What: This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, artifacts, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction, based on Osceola’s tribe and what they endured at the Fort Moultrie Batteries during the Seminole Wars.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 18-19

Where: Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. Sullivan’s Island

Price: $35-$55

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2L5Ci43

Opera, Broadway

What: The Charleston Concert Band, formerly the Charleston Community Band, will present “A Night at the Opera, A Night on Broadway.”

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater at the School of the Arts, 5109 W. Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: No admission price listed

More Info: charlestonconcertband.org

‘Born Yesterday’

What: Having one of the longest runs in Broadway history and with two movie adaptions including the 1950 version starring Judy Holliday, this production follows an uncouth, corrupt Harry Brock, who brings his showgirl mistress Billie Dawn with him to Washington, D.C.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St, downtown Charleston

Price: $11-$35

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

Comedy: ‘Is This Art?’

What: Comedian and actor Jon Reep from “Last Comic Standing” and additional television series appearances, with Josh Bates, Keith Dee, Hagan Ragland, Jospeh Coker and Bill Davis.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11-12

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $25 general; $40 VIP

More Info: bit.ly/2NDM8vS

October 15

‘Xanadu: The Musical’

What: Roller-skating musical comedy adventure starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon, based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John and an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $26.00 - $125.00

More Info: 843-853-2252, , charlestonmusichall.com

‘Rent’

What: Touring production of the original rock musical first on Broadway in 1996, winner of the Pulitzer and Tony awards.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $40-$75+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

October 16

‘Nevermore!’

What: “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” presented by Julian Wiles, is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allen Poe is he hadn’t ended up being found wandering the Baltimore streets delirious and raving mad days before his death, when he was supposed to take a steamer from Baltimore to New York, and features scenes from Poe’s stories, presented by Charleston Stage.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$67

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

October 18

‘Lion King Jr.’

What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.,” based on the hit Broadway production, but performed by youth actors.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $8-$12

More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l

October 21

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

What: Screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as a part of the Music Hall’s Sing-A-Long Series. Costumes encouraged.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 24

‘American Macbeth’

What: The Actors Theatre of South Carolina will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,’” set in 1699 on the dangerous Carolina coast when privateers had become deadly and powerful pirates — a twist on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 2

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org

October 25

‘And Then There Were None’

What: Woolfe Street’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder ...

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

October 27

Comedy: Trae Crowder

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$55

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 29

‘Ballet with a Bite’

What: “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite,” created by South Carolina Ballet’s artistic director, William Starrett, as bats, blood and ballet come together in this Halloween cult classic based on Bram Stoker’s novel.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$45

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 30

‘Rocky Horror’ Experience

What: An interactive viewing of the cult classic film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with callbacks, props and a costume contest, in partnership between What If? Productions and Footlight Players.

When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/rockyhorror

‘Lie of the Mind’

What: The College of Charleston’s Theatre Department presents “A Lie of the Mind,” a play by Sam Shepard about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 10

Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn

Comedy: Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

October 31

‘Lifespan of a Fact’

What: “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a comedy by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23

Where: PURE Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

November 1

‘Simon & Garfunkel Story’

What: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” features huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits from Simon & Garfunkel in an immersive concert-style theater show that chronicles the folk-rock duo.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $40-$75+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Disney on Ice’

What: “Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories,” featuring characters from “Moana,” “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and more.

When: Various showtimes Nov. 1-3

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $15-$55+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Visual Arts calendar

September 1

Art Show, Sale

What: The Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale on the Village Green is an annual fundraiser for the art department with St. John’s High School.

When: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 609-933-4292, seabrookislandartistguild.com

City Gallery Exhibits

What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV

‘Woodcuts’

What: Charleston artist Jane Ann Sweeny will show her woodblock print exhibit “Woodcuts” at the Saul Alexander Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sept. 4.

When: Daily through Sept. 30

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2Zo3QK9

September 2

Arts Guild Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Halsey Art Exhibitions

What: “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explore the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of black people.

When: Daily: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions

‘Art at the Sea’

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4–6 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 30

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

September 3

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

September 5

Artist Talk

What: Colin Quashie will give a talk in the form of a conversation with Frank Martin, Linked essayist and director of the I. P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at South Carolina State University, followed by a Q&A session. Quashie creates images that comment on contemporary racial stereotypes and combining historical relics and artifacts with icons from past and present popular culture.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC

September 6

‘Influence and Inspiration’

What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI

‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’

What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday;1-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff

Celebrating Corrie

What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6 (and beyond)

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold a reception for Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October. The exhibit will be on display through September.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist

Opening Reception

What: The Grand Bohemian will hold an opening reception for the newest paintings (realism and abstraction) by Briahna Wenke in the exhibit “unMasked.” The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 4.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com

September 9

The conNECKtedTOO MANDALA project at James Simons Montessori School

What: A conNECKtedTOO MANDALA project at James Simons Montessori School, led by Pamella GIBBS with artist-in-residence Sonia OSIO. 2,000 pieces will make a spiral in the Moultrie entrance of Charleston James Simons Public Montessori School

When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9

Where: James Simons Montessori School, 741 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-864-5728, connecktedtoo@gmail.com

September 12

Redux Open Studios

What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2MLyc37

September 19

An Encounter with American Folk Art Buildings

What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for the screening of the short film "Rendered Small" by Marsha Gordon and Louis Cherry and a presentation by collectors W. Steven Burke and Randy Campbell. View meticulously detailed churches, movie theaters, houses, schools, factories, bowling alleys and more that were made during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: CofC School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422; http://halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming/; americanfolkartbuildings.org

September 25

American Quilter's Society Charleston QuiltWeek Show

What: The American Quilter's Society's inaugural QuiltWeek Show in Charleston includes special exhibitions, workshops, contests and a Merchant Mall featuring the latest machines, fabrics and tools for quilters of every skill level. In addition to more than nearly 500 quilts on display, $54,000 in prizes will be awarded during the three-day event in Charleston. Appraisers also will also be on hand.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 25-27

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston

Price: $14-$35

More Info: 270-898-7903; http://www.quiltweek.com/locations/charleston/

September 27

Artist Talk with Synthia Saint James

What: Join 2019 MOJA Arts Festival poster artist Synthia Saint James for a walk through her exhibition of prints created for 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, http://citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com/event/artists-talk-synthia-saint-james/

'We The People' lecture

What: A lecture by watercolor artist Mary Whyte on her new series.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: https://bit.ly/2ZiGshS

October 1

Land, Sky and The Between

What: Nancy Langston's newest glass work: pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-9868

'Eastside AS IS' by Michele Leone

What: "Eastside AS IS" captures daily life on the streets of Charleston's Eastside neighborhood through a series of black-and-white images that reflect the residents' struggle to maintain their community in the face of rapid gentrification. The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception is 6-7 p.m. Oct. 7.

When: Oct. 4

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: https://bit.ly/2LkYu9c

October 4

'Above the Radar'

What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Charleston Magazine present "Above the Radar" at Redux Contemporary Art Center, an exhibition featuring works by notable local artists.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-4789, http://www.charlestonartsfestival.com

October 6

Birds of Prey Photography Day

What: Amateur and professional photographers alike can photograph 15 species of birds of prey outside of their enclosures, both perching and in-flight. Flight demonstrations begin at 8:30 a.m. Dress appropriately. Space is limited to 25 photographers. The program is weather-dependent.

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $52, $65 for adult photographers; $14.40, $18 for adult observers

More Info: 843-606-3400, http://www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/visit/photographyday/, info@thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors

What: Drawn from the collection of British watercolors bequeathed to the Gibbes Museum by John Wigger in 2004, this exhibition showcases a selection of works on paper created during the “Golden Age of Watercolor” in the 18th and 19th centuries in England.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-722-2706 x224; http://www.gibbesmuseum.org/

October 11

Tabitha Vevers: Lover’s Eyes

What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era.

When: Oct. 11-Feb. 2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-628-3721; http://www.gibbesmuseum.org/exhibitions/

October 12

12th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair

What: Arts and Crafts at Magnolia Plantation.

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 12 and 13

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free for fair; $20 for garden admission

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/326455514716881

October 24

Nature Sketching at Fort Johnson

What: An introduction to sketching techniques in the classroom followed by outdoor drawing. No artistic experience required. Instructor is Marie Nichols. Sketching materials are provided. Rain Date: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: SCDNR Marine Resources Division, 217 Fort Johnson Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: https://bit.ly/2Zzzhx6

Benefit for artisan workspace

What: Presented by Artisan Global, Ill Vibe the Tribe and Straight to Art, this event features work by Charleston and Uganda artists and raises money to help build an artisan workspace in Northern Uganda for entrepreneurs. All donations from the event will go towards the construction of the space. Learn more at artisanglobal.org.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: https://bit.ly/2UoEG9m

October 25

'We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America' opening reception

What: Mary Whyte’s series of watercolor portraits of military veterans reintegrating back into society and the workforce; featuring portraits of current day veterans of all ages, in all walks of life and from every state.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-958-6484; https://www.patriotartfoundation.org

'Pictures At An Exhibition'

What: The Charleston Symphony collaborates with watercolorist Mary Whyte, projecting images of her recent paintings during the concert. Mayor John Tecklenburg narrates Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait."

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $27-$123

More Info: 843-724-5212; https://bit.ly/34ePNpV

November 1

'Shared Circles'

What: Dayton Colie, fascinated by ancient cultures that share an aesthetic vocabulary, has been exploring the human side of the circle. His exhibit uses a mix of sacred, circular and secular math to examine the philosophical, social and symbolic interpretation of circles. The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception is 6-7 p.m. Nov. 4.

When: Nov. 1-30

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: https://bit.ly/2PmSeTM

November 8

'Howlin’ at the Moon'

What: "Howlin' at the Moon" is the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art's annual membership appreciation celebration. The Moon Party, open to all members, features live music, hors d’oeuvres and spirits, dancing and opportunities to have portraits taken with the signature Moon backdrop. Membership levels begin at $40 for individuals and $17.70 for CofC students. Members support the Halsey Institute’s groundbreaking exhibition and educational programming, which has become a vital part of the Charleston community. Join us at this year's Moon Party!

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Price: Join, or renew your membership, online at http://halsey.cofc.edu/sustain/join/ or by calling 843-953-5652. Membership levels begin at $40 for individuals and $17.70 for College of Charleston students.

More Info: 843-953-4422; https://bit.ly/2LlVvxh

November 10

Art on the Beach - Chefs in the Kitchen 2019

What: Art on the Beach - Chefs in the Kitchen is a tour of private homes on Sullivan's Island. Each home on the tour will showcase a group of artists and craftsmen, and feature a local chef. All proceeds will benefit Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, a nonprofit that provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals and families.

When: 1-5 p.m.

Where: 2120 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Price: $55 in advance, $65 day of event

More Info: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4286385

November 13

Fred Wilson lecture

What: The Gibbes Museum of Art presents artist Fred Wilson as keynote speaker of the annual Distinguished Lecture Series.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $15-$60

More Info: 843-722-2706 x224; https://bit.ly/30LI94f

Literary Arts calendar

September 3

Poetry Reading & Reception

What: Buxton Books will host a reading and reception for David Tillinghast, including music, wine and light refreshments.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 3

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2ZsqooR

September 5

Book Launch

What: Buxton Books will host a launch party for Susan Boyer’s newest novel in the Liz Talbot Mystery Series, “Lowcountry Boomerang,” including a signed copy and wine and cheese reception.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2ZjQQpK

Giant Book Sale

What: Friends of the Summerville Library’s Giant Book Sale with used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7; noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: American Legion Post #21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2HrRCG4

September 6

Poetry Showcase

What: Something 2 Say Poetry Group presents an open mic and poetry showcase, "Live, Love, and Laughter" with featured poet "Most Elevated Deepness."

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: 787 Bar & Grill, 5131 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $5-$10

More Info: bit.ly/2MPXopx

September 7

Journaling Discussion

What: Miki Bennett will hold a discussion on journaling to celebrate her newest book, “YOU in a Book,” followed by tea and light refreshments.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com/new-events

September 8

‘Sing This at My Funeral’

What: During Sunday brunch, Jewish Studies assistant professor David Slucki will reads excerpts from the book, "Sing This at My Funeral: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons," which reflects on the Holocaust and its aftermath within families.

When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8

Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZBR0bc

McLeod Poetry Series

What: In this series, African American poets reclaim the plantation landscape by exploring the past, present, future and the imagined in their own voices. This installment will feature Tyree Daye.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston

Price: free to the first 50 participants; $15 park admission

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Ug0fcb

September 10

Author Lecture & Signing

What: Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Rick Atkinson will give a lecture on his newest book, “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777,” followed by a book signing.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Holliday Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-7477, bit.ly/2L2oCa4

September 12

An Evening with Etgar Keret

What: The Jewish Studies Program will host author Etgar Keret, who will read from his newly published selection of short stories and speak with Jewish Studies Professor David Slucki.

When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/32eXpqx

September 14

Book Tour

What: Author Anthony Moore will hold a book signing and meet-and-greet to celebrate the release of the second book in his SandBox Kids series.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Turning Page Bookshop, 216 Saint James Ave., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-501-7223, bit.ly/2L2saJw

September 15

Coaching Circle & Book Signing

What: Transformational Empowerment coach Jen Iamele Savage will lead a power coaching session, including a signed copy of her book “The Language of Transformation: An Overdue Permission Slip to Belong to Yourself.”

When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/329Oo1S

September 20

Literary Gibbes: A Book Club Discussion

What: The Gibbes Museum and the Charleston County Public Library will hold a book-club style discussion on “The Last Painting of Sara de Vos” by Dominic Smith inspired by the exhibit “Influence and Inspiration: The Art of Jill Hooper, Ben Long, and Frank Mason.”

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2xjZjbZ

September 21

Wine, Women & Wisdom

What: Join local author Katie Sullivan Masalin for a breakfast and discussion of her book “Rocks, Paper, Flowers.” Tickets include a signed book and a gift bag, and all proceeds to the Friends of Fisher House, Charleston.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 21

Where: VFW Post 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $50-$55

More Info: 203-451-9148, bit.ly/2HxDxqS

September 25

Music Hall Lecture Series

What: The Charleston Music Hall lecture series continues with this presentation of two amazing new books by local power couple Vincent J. Musi and Callie Shell. These Charleston-based photographers will be speaking about their life, work, and respective new books “The Year of The Dogs” and “Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas.”

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2MW2LCA

October 3

Speaker Series

What: This installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series will feature authors Kate Quinn and Laura Kamoie and their book, “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2HyaqUe

October 4

Speaker Series

What: This installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series will feature a lecture from Dr. Andrew Jackson O'Shaughnessey about his book “The Men Who Lost America: British Leadership, the American Revolution, and the Fate of the Empire.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2PquSwC

October 5

Black Ink Book Festival

What: In its fourth year, Black Ink: The Charleston African American Book Festival, will be part of the city of Charleston’s MOJA Arts Festival, an annual celebration of African American culture.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Pnt3k6

October 13

Poetry Festival

What: City Gallery at Waterfront Park will host poet Jericho Brown, who will also be visiting Burke High School to lead a poetry workshop.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2HAbrei

October 14

The Kickback

What: The Kickback event in the Free Verse Poetry Festival is an open mic night featuring Charleston’s untapped poets.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com

October 15

HEART at Dart

What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event will be held at the John L. Dart Library and will include a poetry-writing on typewriters session and an open mic event featuring HEART, an arts community for adults with special needs.

When: 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/2zz0V2s

October 15

Book Launch

What: Join watercolor artist Mary Whyte for a lecture and signing for her book “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America.” Register in advance online.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Holliday Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free-$50

More Info: 843-953-6918, citadel.edu/finearts

October 16

All Ages Open Mic

What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event is an open mic for all ages, and local authors will be on hand to sell their books.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com

October 17

Poetry & Jazz

What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event will feature Quentin E. Baxter of Ranky Tanky and Marcus Amaker, Charleston's poet laureate. The Cocktail Bandits will be on hand to make poetry-inspired cocktails.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com

October 18

Andrea Gibson

What: The 2019 Free Verse poetry festival will present world-renowned poet Andrea Gibson, on tour to support their new book, “Lord of the Butterflies.”

When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/326ZR2a

October 19

Youth Poetry Slam

What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event is hosted by The Unspoken Word and will bring together young poets of all levels for a friendly competition.

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2LeH1zm

‘Coming to Monuments’

What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event will feature Dance Matters Charleston’s performance of “Coming to Monuments,” a work that blends contemporary dance, theater and the music and poetry of Marcus Amaker to unpack the history behind the display of Confederate memorials.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com

October 20

Poetry and Pancakes

What: At this Free Verse Poetry Festival event, local poets will be on hand at Daps with typewriters, creating custom poems for patrons.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Daps Breakfast and Imbibe, 280 Ashley Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-1098, bit.ly/2HvAPlG

October 20

Pre-Publication Book Launch

What: Charleston Library Society and Buxton Books host best-selling author Karen White for the launch of her newest novel "The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street.”

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$35

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2NI08og

October 24

Book Lecture

What: Join author Daniel Black for a lecture titled "Reimagining the Middle Passage" as he discusses his book "The Coming."

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct 24

Where: Rita Hollings Science Center Auditorium, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5316, bit.ly/2MKywPP

Speaker Series

What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Lary Bloom will give a talk on his biography, “Sol LeWitt: A Life of Ideas.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2MJVA1d

October 25

Speaker Series

What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Patricia Schultz will discuss her travel book “1,000 Places to See Before You Die: The World as You've Never Seen It Before.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2ZqQc9R

October 28

Poetic Hip Hop

What: At this Free Verse Poetry Festival event, Charleston poet laureate and Gaillard Center Artist-in-Residence Marcus Amaker will emphasize the power of the written word and educate students on the importance of voice.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com

October 29

Ambassador’s Corner Premiere

What: This new collaboration between the College of Charleston’s School of Languages, Cultures, and World Affairs and the Charleston Library Society, features discussions between Ambassador James Melville and leaders on the global scene. This inaugural event will feature Deborah Lee James, former Air Force secretary and author of “Aim High: Chart Your Course and Find Success.”

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-953-5770, bit.ly/2UgOty2

November 4

Speaker Series

What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Heath Hardage Lee will discuss her book “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home.”

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2ZudhI0

November 5

Speaker Series

What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Lynn Vincent & Sara Vladic will discuss their book, “Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in U.S. Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man,” with James Scott.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/34eTlIr

November 15

Literary Gibbes

What: The Gibbes Museum and the Charleston County Public Library will hold a book-club style discussion on “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson inspired by the exhibit “Charles Williams: SUN + LIGHT.”

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2hoTIXj

September 3

Poetry Reading & Reception

What: Buxton Books will host a reading and reception for David Tillinghast, including music, wine and light refreshments.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 3

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2ZsqooR

September 5

Book Launch

What: Buxton Books will host a launch party for Susan Boyer’s newest novel in the Liz Talbot Mystery Series, “Lowcountry Boomerang,” including a signed copy and wine and cheese reception.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2ZjQQpK

Giant Book Sale

What: Friends of the Summerville Library’s Giant Book Sale with used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7; noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: American Legion Post #21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2HrRCG4

Multi-genre/miscellaneous event caldendar

September 12

Fashion Week

What: Part of Lexus Charleston Fashion Week, where emerging and veteran designers showcase their most fashion-forward looks in multi-genre styles, this event will focus on men’s fashion.

When: See website for event details

Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St, downtown Charleston

Price: Admission price not listed

More Info: theevents.charlestonfashionweek.com/theevents

September 21

Deninufay Recital

What: Deninufay Drum & Dance Company’s Kids Festival and Recital will be a night of performing arts representing culture, heritage and excellence.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Harvest Pointe Church, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10-$15; free for ages 3 and younger

More Info: 843-437-5586, bit.ly/30UJGEQ

September 26

MOJA Festival

What: Celebrate African American and Caribbean culture and art with 11 days of dance, concerts, literary and visual arts, theater, traditional crafts, ethnic food, children’s events and more

When: Sept. 26-Oct. 6

Where: Various locations in downtown Charleston

Price: Various

More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com

October 3

Fall Tours

What: The Fall Tours of Homes & Gardens is a spotlight on Charleston’s spectacular architecture during this annual event presented by The Preservation Society of Charleston. Each weekend, tour homes and gardens in several of Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods. Photography workshops and historic walks and talks are also offered.

When: Oct. 3-Nov. 2.

Where: Various locations in downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org

October 11

Edisto Blackwater Boogie

What: Inaugural Edisto Blackwater Boogie annual outdoor festival is a weekend of outdoor activities, live music from local musicians, camping and more, co-presented by Dorchester County Parks and Recreation, featuring Pierce Edens, Danielle Howle, Forty Mile Detour, Mike Freund, Jefferson Coker, Logan & The Kidders, Sufferin’ Moses and dozens of others.

When: Oct. 11-13

Where: Givhans Ferry State Park, 746 County Road/Highway S-18-30, Ridgeville

Price: Admission prices not listed

More Info: bit.ly/2Zq4HuA

October 13

Latin American Festival

What: Spice things up with authentic music, performances, demonstrations, crafts and the flavors of Mexico and Central and South America.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $5-$10; free , ges 12 and younger

More Info: 843-795-4386 , ccprc.com/1699/Latin-American-Festival

October 19

North Charleston Harvest Festival

What: The City of North Charleston takes this family-friendly festival to the streets with musical performances, arts and crafts booths, costume contests, trick-or-treating and food and drink specials from area businesses.

When: Oct. 19 (see website for timing details)

Where: East Montague Avenue Business District, Olde Village, North Charleston

More Info: northcharleston.org

November 2

Scottish Games

What: The 48th annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering is a revelry in the gathering of Scottish family clans with traditional piping and drumming, fiddling, dancing, athletic competitions, border collie demonstrations, authentic food and merchandise.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$20

More Info: 843-276-4532, charlestonscottishgames.com

Johns Island Harvest Festival

What: In keeping with the agricultural tradition of the Colonial Southeast, a celebration of a bountiful harvest, with a day of feasting on Southern delights, live and local bluegrass music, hayrides, lasso demonstrations, pumpkin decorating, crafts and contests.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: $8; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/138/Harvest-Festival

November 9

Rockabillaque

What: The seventh annual Rockabillaque features a classic car and vintage bike show, live music with over 35 national, regional and international bands over six outdoor music stages, pin-up, beard, moustache and tattoo contests and more, presented by Southern Roots.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Park Circle area around E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: No admission price listed

More Info: rockabillaque.com, bit.ly/2ZxBk4F

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 7

Where: Turning Page Bookshop, 216-F St. James Ave., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-501-7223, bit.ly/2Hv95gY

September 1

Art Show, Sale

What: The Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale on the Village Green is an annual fundraiser for the art department with St. John’s High School.

When: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 609-933-4292, seabrookislandartistguild.com

City Gallery Exhibits

What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV

‘Woodcuts’

What: Charleston artist Jane Ann Sweeny will show her woodblock print exhibit “Woodcuts” at the Saul Alexander Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sept. 4.

When: Daily through Sept. 30

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2Zo3QK9

September 2

Arts Guild Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Halsey Art Exhibitions

What: The Halsey will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explore the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of black people.

When: Daily: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions

‘Art at the Sea’

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4–6 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 30

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

September 3

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

September 5

Artist Talk

What: Colin Quashie will give a talk in the form of a conversation with Frank Martin, Linked essayist and director of the I. P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at South Carolina State University, followed by a Q&A session. Quashie creates images that comment on contemporary racial stereotypes and combining historical relics and artifacts with icons from past and present popular culture.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC

September 6

‘Influence and Inspiration’

What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday;1-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI

‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’

What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday;1-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff

Celebrating Corrie

What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6 (and beyond)

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold a reception for Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October. The exhibit will be on display through September.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist

Opening Reception

What: The Grand Bohemian will hold an opening reception for the newest paintings (realism and abstraction) by Briahna Wenke in the exhibit “unMasked.” The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 4.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com

September 9

***The conNECKtedTOO MANDALA project at James Simons Montessori School

What: A conNECKtedTOO MANDALA project at James Simons Montessori School, led by Pamella GIBBS with artist-in-residence Sonia OSIO. 2000 pieces will make a spiral in the Moultrie entrance of Charleston James Simons Public Montessori School

When: 8:30am

Where: James Simons Montessori School, 741 King St, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-864-5728, , connecktedtoo@gmail.com

September 12

Redux Open Studios

What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2MLyc37

September 19

***An Encounter with American Folk Art Buildings

What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary art for an exciting evening learning about the fascinating history of American Folk Art Buildings from a short film Rendered Small by Marsha Gordon and Louis Cherry and a presentation by avid collectors W. Steven Burke and Randy Campbell who want to share their hand-made world. These diminutive churches, movie theaters, houses, schools, factories, bowling alleys, and more were made during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries out of materials ranging from meticulously detailed tin and wood to cigar and Velveeta boxes. There will be an opportunity to ogle some of their collection up close, as they will be bringing select examples from their collection to the event. Your questions about this unique art form and the film describing it will follow the presentations. For more on Burke and Campbell's collection, visit americanfolkartbuildings.org

When: 7:00pm

Where: CofC School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 8439534422, http://halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming/, biswelll@cofc.edu

September 25

***American Quilter's Society Charleston QuiltWeek Show

What: The American Quilter's Society (AQS), the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the inaugural AQS QuiltWeek Show in Charleston, SC from September 25-27, 2019 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. AQS QuiltWeek 2019 includes six events across the U.S., with its last show of the year taking place in Charleston. Each AQS QuiltWeek Show offers a variety of programming, including special exhibitions, workshops by renowned instructors, contests and a Merchant Mall featuring the latest machines, fabrics and tools for quilters of every skill level. In addition to more than nearly 500 quilts on display, $54,000 in prizes will be awarded during the three-day event in Charleston. AQS Certified Quilt Appraisers will also be on hand to appraise new and vintage quilts for insurance documentation, sale or donation purposes.

When: 9:00am

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston

Price: $14.00 - $35.00

More Info: 2708987903, http://www.quiltweek.com/locations/charleston/, bonnie.browning@americanquilter.com

September 27

Artist Talk with Synthia SAINT JAMES

What: Join 2019 MOJA Arts Festival poster artist Synthia SAINT JAMES for a walk through her exhibition of prints created for 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

When: 1:00pm

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, http://citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com/event/artists-talk-synthia-saint-james/, culturalaffairs@charleston-sc.gov

9/27

We The People, Mary Whyte Lecture

What: A 3% credit card fee will apply.

When: 1:00pm

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston

Price: $10.00 - $25.00

More Info: http://www.gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events/we-the-people-mary-whyte-lecture/421

October 1

Land, Sky and The Between

What: Nancy Langston's newest glass work - pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions.

When: 11:00am

Where: Corrigan Gallery llc, 7 Broad St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843 722 9868, , art@lesecorrigan.com

10/01

"Eastside AS IS" by Michele Leone at the Saul Alexander Gallery

What: Main Library - Throughout October - Eastside AS IS captures daily life on the streets of Charleston's Eastside neighborhood through a series of black and white images that reflect the residents' struggle to maintain their original community in the face of rapid gentrification. Michele Leone is a retired airline operations research and analytics consultant. After years of attempting to get people, planes and luggage to the right place at the right time, she transitioned to street and documentary photography. The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception will be held Oct. 7 from 6-7 p.m.

When:

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price:

More Info: https://www.ccpl.org/events/eastside-michele-leone-saul-alexander-gallery

October 4

10/04

"Above the Radar"

What: As the signature visual arts offering of its fourth season, the Charleston Arts Festival, in collaboration with Charleston magazine, will be presenting "Above the Radar" at Redux Contemporary Art Center. This exhibition has been conceived as a revisiting of the creativity of the notable local artists selected for inclusion in the magazine's landmark 2006 and 2011 "Under the Radar" print features and City Gallery shows. 2006: Adrienne Antonson, Townsend Davidson, Kat Hastie Williamson, Alice Keeney, Julie Klaper, Katie Leonard, Karin Olah, Joel Parker, and Shannon Wood. 2011: Donna Hurt, Rebecca West Fraser, Nina Garner, Greg Hart, Alan Jackson, Salter Scharstein, and Lauren Frances Moore Evans.

When: 5:00pm

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King Street, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 8437234789, http://www.charlestonartsfestival.com, terry@charlestonartsfestival.com

October 6

Birds of Prey Photography Day

What: For both the amateur and professional photographer alike, there are few opportunities like Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey. You will have the unique opportunity to: Photograph 15 different species of birds of prey outside of their enclosures, both perching and in-flight perspectives Take close-up photos of live birds-of-prey in natural settings Take a self-guided tour of the Center Photograph flight demonstrations featuring several species of birds-of-prey in free flight This 3-hour program begins at 8:30 AM and the entire experience takes place outside in natural lighting. Attendees should dress appropriately for an outdoor experience and should bring along sunblock, water, and any other items needed to stay comfortable in the outdoors. MEMBER RATE: $52 per photographer, $14.40 per adult observer, $9.60 per youth observer NON-MEMBER RATE: $65 per photographer, $18 per adult observer, $12 per youth observer Space is limited to 25 photographers to optimize the opportunity for all taking photographs. Please note that this program is weather dependent. If it must be canceled because of the weather the Center will offer either a reschedule date or a refund.

When: 8:30am

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $52.00 - $65.00

More Info: (843) 606-3400, http://www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/visit/photographyday/, info@thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

10/06

Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors

What: Drawn from the collection of British watercolors bequeathed to the Gibbes Museum by John Wigger in 2004, this exhibition showcases a selection of works on paper created during the “Golden Age of Watercolor” in the 18th and 19th centuries in England. These romantic landscapes emphasized brilliant colors, loose brushstrokes and attention to light and atmospheric effects. Many of the artists featured in Luminous Landscapes such as John Varley (British, 1778–1842), Paul Sandby (British, 1725–1809) and David Cox Sr. (British, 1783–1859) were instrumental in elevating the status of watercolor painting over the century as it was brought to its full maturity in England and heavily influenced the work of burgeoning Lowcountry artists, Thomas Coram and Charles Fraser, who were among America’s first landscape painters.

When: 10:00am

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston

Price: $7.00 - $15.00

More Info: 843.722.2706 x 224, http://www.gibbesmuseum.org/, lsteever@gibbesmuseum.org

October 11

Tabitha Vevers: Lover’s Eyes

What: Tabitha Vevers (American, b. 1957) explores themes of power, pain, love, and liberation in her prolific series Lover’s Eyes. Inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era, Vevers embraces historic painting techniques to create contemporary, jewel-like eye portraits in oil on Ivorine. Once worn as emblems of illicit affairs, eye miniatures, also known as lover’s eyes, were popularized in the eighteenth century by the Prince of Wales (later George IV) who sent his lover a miniature portrait of his eye as a memento. Vevers appropriates subjects from art history and popular culture to cleverly reimagine the traditional male gaze from the perspective of a contemporary woman. This exhibition will complement the Gibbes’ collection of miniature portraits. The first American miniature portraits were painted in Charleston, and today the Gibbes is home to one of the most prestigious portrait miniature collections in the United States.

When: 10:00am

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston

Price: $7.00 - $15.00

More Info: 8436283721, , rachaelm@louhammond.com

October 12

12th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair

What:

When: 9:00am

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Price:

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/326455514716881

October 24

Nature Sketching at Fort Johnson

What: Beginning with an introduction to sketching techniques in the classroom, the majority of this event will be held outdoors trying our hand at drawing a variety of natural forms. No artistic experience required! Our instructor, Marie Nichols, grew up in Mt. Pleasant, and roaming the shoreline at Sullivan’s Island fostered her love of being outdoors. Marie taught both Visual Arts and Costume Design at Charleston County School of the Arts for 18 years. Now retired, she occasionally teaches art workshops for three schools and has been helping with SCDNR workshops for nine years. This workshop is free and sketching materials are provided. Rain Date: Thursday, November 7th, 9:30-11:30 Weather decisions will be made the day before the event and participants will be notified ASAP.

When: 9:30am

Where: SCDNR Marine Resources Division, 217 Fort Johnson Rd, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nature-sketching-at-fort-johnson-registration-67072629039?aff=ebapi

10/24

Artisan

What: Presented by Artisan Global, Ill Vibe the Tribe, and Straight to Art An impact gallery + benefit featuring premier artists from Charleston + Uganda. We are building the first Artisan Workspace in Northern Uganda, Africa for 100+ entrepreneurs. 100% of donations from the event will go towards the construction of the space. Learn more at artisanglobal.org

When: 6:00pm

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St, Charleston

Price:

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artisan-tickets-68168169831?aff=ebapi

October 25

WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America- Art Exhibition by Mary Whyte OPENING RECEPTION

What: WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America, is Mary Whyte’s series of watercolor portraits of military veterans reintegrating back into society and the workforce; featuring portraits of current day veterans of all ages, in all walks of life and from every state. Whyte’s fifty large scale watercolors have captured the essence of what it means to be an American today.

When: 5:00pm

Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau Street, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: (843) 958-6484, https://www.patriotartfoundation.org, joyce@jmhmediagroup.com

10/25

Pictures At An Exhibition

What: The Charleston Symphony is thrilled to announce a special collaboration with award-winning watercolorist, Mary Whyte. A Charleston-based artist with an international reputation, Whyte will debut her collection of portraits We the People alongside the Charleston Symphony's performance of Respighi's Trittico Botticelliano ("Three Botticelli Pictures"), Copland's Lincoln Portrait , and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition . Images of Whyte's paintings, a portrait of one veteran from each state, will appear on stage throughout the performance. In 1942, Copland was commissioned to help create "a gallery of musical portraits" honoring exemplary Americans. Copland decided to write about Abraham Lincoln (his first choice, Mark Twain, was already taken). Copland chose to include a spoken-word narration, saying, "No composer could possibly hope to match in purely musical terms the stature of so eminent a figure." Those chosen to narrate this piece are typically prominent members of society, ranging from prime ministers to actors to astronauts. We are excited to welcome Mayor John Tecklenburg as our Lincoln Portrait narrator.

When: 7:30pm

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St, Charleston

Price:

More Info: (843) 724-5212, https://charlestonsymphony.org/event/pictures-at-an-exhibition/2019-10-25/

10/25

We The People, Mary Whyte Lecture

What: A 3% credit card fee will apply.

When:

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston

Price: $10.00 - $25.00

More Info: http://www.gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events/we-the-people-mary-whyte-lecture/421

November 1

"Shared Circles" by Dayton Colie at the Saul Alexander Gallery

What: Main Library - Throughout November - Dayton Colie became fascinated by the fact that multiple ancient cultures around the world shared an aesthetic vocabulary despite never having contact with each other. As a result, he spent the last few years exploring the human relationship with the circle. His exhibit uses a mix of sacred, circular and secular math to examine the philosophical, social and symbolic interpretation of circles. What began as an attempt to understand the meaning and math of crop circles morphed rapidly into a reflection on life and the human experience. We all share circles. All of humanity shares a ride on planet Earth as it orbits the powerful universal symbol that is the sun. All of our actions cause metaphorical ripples in the pond that is the universe - sometimes those ripples overlap and react in new and unexpected ways. Dayton hopes everyone who shares his circles goes forth to create a steady stream of positive actions so that ripples of kindness permeate all that surrounds us. The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception will be held Nov. 4 from 6-7 p.m.

When:

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price:

More Info: https://www.ccpl.org/events/shared-circles-dayton-colie-saul-alexander-gallery

November 8

Howlin’ at the Moon: 15th annual membership appreciation celebration

What: Howlin' at the Moon is the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art's annual membership appreciation celebration. Each year, the Halsey Institue staff and advisory board throw a party to celebrate the Halsey's members. The Moon Party is a place for all members to enjoy live music, feast on hors d’oeuvres and spirits, have their portrait taken on the signature Moon backdrop, and dance the night away with other art lovers. The Moon Party is open to all members of the Halsey Institute. To attend the event, join or renew your membership online or call us at (843) 953-5652. Membership levels begin at $40 for individuals and $17.70 for CofC students. Members support the Halsey Institute’s groundbreaking exhibition and educational programming, which has become a vital part of the Charleston community. Join us at this year's Moon Party!

When: 7:00pm

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Price: $17.00 - $100,000.00

More Info: 8439534422, http://halsey.cofc.edu/main-events/howlin-at-the-moon-15th-annual-membership-celebration/, biswelll@cofc.edu

November 10

Art on the Beach - Chefs in the Kitchen 2019

What: Art on the Beach - Chefs in the Kitchen is a dynamic tour of private homes on Sullivan's Island, that will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019. This is the 20th year for celebrating this wonderful fundraising event! Each home on the tour will be showcasing a select group of artists and craftsmen, as well as featuring a talented Chef from local restaurants and catering companies in each kitchen. All proceeds from this event will benefit Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services. Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services is an non-profit organization that provides free civil legal services to hundreds of low-income individuals and families in our community each year. If you have purchased a ticket in advance, you may begin the tour at any home by presenting a physical ticket or by having the barcode pulled up on your phone upon entry. You will receive a wristband at the first home which will serve as your entry for all other homes on the tour. If you are looking to buy tickets on the day of the event, physical ticket site will be announced in the coming months. Keep in mind, this was a sold-out event the past three years! Tickets are $55 in advance, $65 the day of the tour.

When: 1:00pm

Where: 2120 Middle Street, Sullivans Island

Price: $55.00

More Info: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4286385?ref=349591

November 13

The Gibbes Distinguished Lecture Series Featuring Fred Wilson

What: The Gibbes Museum of Art is pleased to announce that renowned artist Fred Wilson will be the keynote speaker at the museum’s annual Distinguished Lecture Series, taking place at Charleston Music Hall on Wednesday, November 13. Event sponsors included former Gibbes board member and philanthropist Esther Ferguson, Bank of America, Samuel Freeman Charitable Trust, Lynch Cracraft Wealth Management of Raymond James and the City of Charleston.

When: 5:30pm

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St, Charleston

Price: $15.00 - $60.00

More Info: 843.722.2706 x 224, https://www.charlestonmusichall.com/event/1856391-gibbes-distinguished-lecture-charleston/, lsteever@gibbesmuseum.org