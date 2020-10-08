Exploring the SC Congaree National Park, one of Conde Nast's top 10 most underrated

The sun casts a golden glow through an overhead canopy of dark green leaves. Thick-trunked hardwood trees and moss-dappled Cypress knees jut out from pools of standing water in abstract art patterns.
The boardwalk stretches ahead, an extension of the surrounding woody wonderland. A vibrant beetle saunters along a beam, likely assuming it to be a hickory branch, while a Golden silk orb-weaver spins its web just out of reach.
It's a Saturday late morning in the Congaree National Park. The 26,276-acre swathe of swampy wilderness in Hopkins, just outside of Columbia, is one of the Top 10 most underrated national parks, according to Conde Nast Traveler.
Conde Nast praises Congaree as an ideal destination for both nature and adventure-lovers:
"Home to one of the tallest deciduous forest canopies on earth, the park offers first-rate bird watching and wilderness tours, plus kayaking, canoeing and camping. The masses of Spanish moss make for gorgeous photo ops as well."
The park, which offers free entry, has more than 20 miles of hiking trails in addition to ample opportunities for paddling on the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail or along the Congaree River. A daytrip or overnight camping excursion from Charleston allows for plenty of time for nature seekers with a case of wanderlust to explore and escape.
"You don't have to go very far to get away from 'civilization,'" says Supervisory Park Ranger Greg Cunningham. "Unlike many parks, there are no roads going through the park. The vast majority is designated as wilderness."
Though the earth-tone visuals are a calming and appealing escape from bustling city streets, the proximity of urban life reveals itself with the familiar sounds of distant airplanes and train whistles. In a way, it is comforting for a city slicker like me to know I'm not out in the middle of nowhere.
In a typical year, the Congaree National Park offers a variety of programs, including guided hikes and canoe tours, nature and bird watching outings, living history demonstrations and wellness classes like yoga and tai chi. In 2020, the pandemic has shut down any group activities.
Despite the lack of offerings, park guests have been steadily flowing, says Cunningham. The number of July and August's combined attendees this year (21,681) is almost identical to last year (21,964), he says.
"Based on reports from staff, it seems that our weekends have been quite a bit busier than normal for this time of year," Cunningham says of late September and early October.
As the weather cools and beckons quarantined residents outdoors for some safe fun, the national park is a fitting destination.
Though the boardwalk is fairly crowded during the visit, most visitors are wearing masks and stay socially distant from passing parties. Once off the walkway and onto the dirt trails, people are more scarce and I'm more relaxed.
Lavender and bright red wildflowers attract black swallowtail butterflies as cicadas and tree frogs chirp a familiar tune to the symphony of beach dunes.
"(This) is a place for solitude, inspiration, study and unconfined recreation," a sign reads. "In this area, man himself is a visitor who does not remain."
On the 4.4-mile Weston Loop Trail, a troop of Boy Scouts is the largest group that pass by. Small clusters of University of South Carolina students, wearing Gamecock-logo garb are among travelers, like Jackson Hodgson, who says it's his favorite trail to walk in the Columbia area.
"It's one of the prettier places to go hiking around here," he offers.
Charlotte engaged couple Hillary May and Jordan Todd say they appreciate the accessibility of the flat terrain compared to steep hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. They are surprised the trail is rated as "moderate" on the map.
As avid hikers for years now, they've noticed an uptick of people in parks during the pandemic.
"A lot of places are way more crowded than they used to be," May says. "Which is cool to see, but also I miss the seclusion. It's a balancing act."
Around the lake, the brush is thicker and the mosquitoes buzz steadily. I don't see any otters or alligators, though both are present in the park. Instead, I layer up with two coats of bug spray. That at least motivates me to keep moving, and make my way around the loop and back to the boardwalk trail. Lifted off the forest floor, it offers relief from the itching. (Next time I might check the park's mosquito meter first; it was rated "severe" for the day.)
There, a family is looking at a mobile phone between glances at some nearby nature. The National Geographic national parks app identifies different sites, plants and animals. Chris McCord says he and his wife, Sarah, use it as an educational tool for their daughters Melora, 5, and Amelia, 7.
"We used to go to Frankie's Fun Park and the EdVenture (Children's) Museum, but we can't do indoor activities right now," McCord says. "So we come to the park."
The Columbia residents have been to the Congaree National Park dozens of times so far this summer and identified dozens of new birds and insects; Melora likes the spiders, especially.
Another family from Maryland is on a journey to visit all the national parks. Justin Poole helps his son Evan, 5, stamp his Junior Ranger book as his daughter Josephine, 8, fills out hers with help from Poole’s wife Lydia. The activity-based program, like the National Geographic app, is a favorite way for families to stay busy and learning while exploring.
For those looking to get off land and on the water, Cedar Creek Landing is the spot to start paddling.
William Thomas, from independent tour guide company Palmetto Outdoors, straps up kayaks to the back of his truck near the landing. He's been giving guided tours at the Congaree National Park since 2001 and says people come from all over the world to visit. He's had guests from as far away as Hungary.
"In the East, there's just not that much wilderness, but this place is unique," says Thomas. "It's a rare protected bottomland forest. Most protected land is a mountain or seashore, but this is a swamp."
Thomas adds it's been a banner year for his company, which offers small group and individual tours, including popular tubing treks on the Saluda River. The format has been a saving grace during the pandemic. He had just wrapped up with a tour group of five for the day; they had spotted hawks, turtles, wild boar tracks on the shore and swimming cottonmouths (also known as water moccasins).
After wandering down to the canoe launch, I also got the lovely chance to meet one of the latter. I've never seen a snake swim before, but it's pretty cool and terrifying at the same time. One clung to the roots, almost perfectly camouflaged into the environment.
Canoers Kelsey Tanner and Jon Purtill, who were visiting from Knoxville, rushed over to look as well after pulling their boat ashore.
"We didn't see any the whole time, though we had been wanting to," says Tanner. "Or at least we thought we didn't see any. Looks like they had been watching us."
There were probably a lot more eyes on me during my Congaree visit than I care to think about, but as far as what my eyes were seeing, it was a nice change from a Netflix screen. If anything, the pandemic has taught me to appreciate the moments we do have to get outside and explore.