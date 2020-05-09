During pandemic shut-in, guitarist Eddie Bush moves his 'acoustic insanity' to social media

The shutdown of restaurants, clubs, bars and performance venues has hit local musicians hard. For many, all income dried up overnight. For many more, the inability to share their music publicly is driving them crazy.

Percussionist Gino Castillo, disappointed he couldn't play live, was quick to go online and broadcast performances.

Drummer Ron Wiltrout said he’s itching to get together with fellow players. Playing at home, alone, and posting to Facebook or YouTube is merely a stopgap and can hardly be compared to the experience of a live show.

“It’s not as visceral,” he said.

Rock guitar virtuoso Eddie Bush agrees. Bush is a regular — was a regular — at The Washout on Folly Beach, playing Friday evening solo gigs he dubbed “Acoustic Insanity.” A natural showman, it doesn’t take long for him to settle into a groove and lose himself in the songs, even when he’s tired or not in the mood to put on a three-hour show.

“You just disappear, you’re zoning,” he said. “It’s the best part of playing music.”

And because he often performs alone, he makes the most of his guitar technique, mixing and merging chord progressions and melodies, rhythmic riffs and blazing solos, so the accompaniment sounds full and wild.

“I found a way to be two-dimensional in my playing,” he says. “I’ve gotten to a place in my musicality where I understand how to do that, and it’s kind of a second-nature experience.”

Then came the novel coronavirus and quarantine. The gigs ceased. The private lessons relocated from Bush’s Mount Pleasant studio to the digital domain.

He had to be careful: His wife could be especially susceptible to the virus; his mother has a heart issue.

“I’m around enough people that it’s pretty scary,” he said.

Bush upped the ante on his teaching and, like many musicians, took to social media, posting performances on Facebook. The posts were informal. He’d record a song between lessons or during a moment of downtime, or first thing in the morning, or in the evening as he was ready to wind down.

He’d post two or three a day. The videos caught on.

They were simple, unfiltered and they exhibited Bush’s raw talent — his flexible, gritty, rocker vocals, his musical range and his impressive guitar abilities.

Mostly, he played cover songs but also some originals. In an instant, he can recall a vast repertoire, playing from memory hundreds of songs. Sometimes he’ll dig up something he forgot about or hadn’t performed for years, and play through it a couple of times to refresh his memory.

Then he’ll tap the record button on his iPad and go for it.

The camera frames him perfectly, showing the full length of the guitar and putting all of his fast-moving fingers on full display.

His short videos are racking up hundreds of views each.

Old school, new tech

Bush is an old-style, self-taught rocker. His idols include Steve Morse, Eric Johnson and Prince. He’s enjoyed a long career of ups and downs and has remained stubbornly, infectiously positive.

He made his first record, a six-song EP, in 1988, when he was part of his first band, 100 Proof. Many more records would follow, under the names the Eddie Bush Group, One Flew South, Eddie Bush and The Mayhem and, simply, Eddie Bush. His 19th and most recent album, “Love That Remains the Same Vol. 1,” was released last year.

Though he got a couple of good record deals over the years (he was signed to Infinity Nashville from 2004 to 2005, and to Decca/Universal from 2006 to 2010), he never relied solely on music-making for money.

“I’m old-school,” he said. “You’ve got to be prepared to earn your way. I remember days when I had three jobs and I was playing in a band. It was important that I didn’t depend on my band for money. ... Even when I was signed to Universal, I was still teaching. I was 40 when I was signed to Decca, and already fully into teaching. When I was signed to Infinity, with a single on country radio and touring, I would still teach a full schedule. When I was in One Flew South (2004-10), I didn’t lose one person.”

His students always have been his priority, and teaching his primary source of income.

The videos are a natural extension of his solo showmanship and his newly domesticated condition. He is using his computer and iPad and microphone for private lessons anyway, so why not use them to record song performances?

He started doing so on a whim, with no goals and no expectations, he said.

But the response has been encouraging, and recently Bush decided to organize Facebook Live shows on Sunday evenings, each more than two hours long, and each drawing more than 4,000 viewers, many ready with requests. He donates any money he gets to Bullies 2 the Rescue, a North Carolina-based animal charity.

'Must-see mini concerts'

Lots of local performers have gone online during this shut-in. Gino Castillo, Charlton Singleton and Chris Williams, Kevin Patton, and members of the Charleston Symphony, all have made quarantine videos. The Charleston Music Hall has released select videos of past shows and local comedy duo Nameless Numberhead.

The CSO broadcasts recent concerts and special performances. The Charleston Jazz Orchestra posted a past Motown-themed concert in its entirety and a concert featuring Diane Shuur.

Song-and-dance duo Gracie & Lacy present a live Facebook show at 7 p.m. on Saturdays. And The Post and Courier launched its “No Intermission” video series in March to highlight local performers coping with the shutdown.

Bush hopped on the bandwagon happily and has become one of the most compelling local performers sharing his talents online.

“Eddie Bush is one of the best musicians that I know,” said Charlton Singleton. “His videos are must-see mini concerts. You can really see the true artistry of a musician when it’s just him, and his axe! Eddie has been doing this for years. It’s just great to see that he’s getting new fans.”

He built his reputation as an electric guitar player, but in the late 1990s Eric Johnson asked him to play acoustic guitar. So Bush embraced the change, wrote a bunch of new songs and worked up a set.

“So, all of a sudden, I was opening for one of my heroes, playing acoustic. I had to figure out what to do. I was serious about making an impact and scared to death at the same time,” he said.

He made an impact. And since then, the acoustic guitar is never far away.

On the anniversary of Prince’s death, April 21, Bush posted no fewer than eight videos featuring his hero’s songs. Bush has included old-style blues numbers, older originals that he’s pulled out of the locker, and lots of popular covers such as “Dust in the Wind” and “Rocket Man.”

He’s been tickled by the response.

“It’s really great!” he said.