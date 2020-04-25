Drayton Hall and other Charleston-area historic sites struggle under coronavirus shutdown

For the staff of Drayton Hall, it’s time to make the “hard ask.”

No more nuance, no more casual conversation with potential donors about the weather and these trying times. Just an urgent call for help.

“Drayton Hall’s entrance gates have now been closed to guests for more than a month; a situation which may remain in place until the end of our fiscal year on June 30, 2020,” wrote President and CEO Carter Hudgins in an email blast to supporters. “Being closed during our busiest season is catastrophic to advancing our mission as revenues received during the spring support our operations during the balance of the year.”

Drayton Hall is owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit in Washington, D.C., and managed by the privately funded nonprofit Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, which is tasked with the stewardship, research and interpretation of the property. Its one of 27 National Trust historic sites open to the public.

“In terms of cash reserves that we have on hand, we are good to get through the spring,” Hudgins said. “Anything beyond that, we’ll have to take additional action. We are attacking this pandemic with every tool and from every angle possible.”

The historic site is one of several in the area struggling financially and facing funding shortfalls during a period when, normally, they welcome many thousands of paying visitors. Few would dispute that April is the best month to enjoy springtime gardens, wildlife, domestic animals such as sheep and peacocks, blooming azaleas and informative tours of the grounds and the colonial-era house museums.

“Truth be told, if we are shut down and guests are not coming to Drayton Hall through the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30, we will have missed upwards of half a million in revenue, which goes to pay educators, keep the lights on and preserves historic resources,” Hudgins said. “It really puts us in a compromised situation.”

He’s hoping to encourage people to buy memberships and make donations even though they can’t yet visit the venue.

“We have an emergency budget in place, a skeletal budget,” he said. “We plan to continue that into the next fiscal year.” Funding for traditional programming and activities will be reduced or eliminated, impacting education activities, travel and more, Hudgins added.

Some who work for outdoor historic sites like to joke about how April is “economic recovery month,” when enough earned income is generated to ensure the nonprofits end their entire fiscal year in the black.

“It is, hands down, the most important month of the year for all the outdoor sites,” said Tracey Todd, CEO of Middleton Place Foundation. “We’ve lost it. This is unprecedented.”

Now, he and his colleagues at the other cultural nonprofits are trying to figure out how to adjust current budgets and determine budgets for the next fiscal year. They are doing so despite many unknowns, such as when visitors will return and in what numbers.

They’re getting some help from the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and from the College of Charleston’s hospitality and tourism management program, which is surveying the economic damage and generating a study, which Todd and others can use as a tentative basis for budgeting.

“There’s some comfort in that,” Todd said. “No one’s ever experienced anything quite like this.”

At Middleton Place, the operating budget depends primarily on earned income (ticket revenue especially). Fundraising usually is reserved for capital improvement projects, museum acquisitions and sustaining a financial cushion with a reserve fund, which has become “amazingly important right now,” Todd said. Because of the pandemic, all earned income from admissions, tours and special events has dried up.

Federal funding through the emergency Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has proven essential. The $350 million rescue fund ran out of money after just two weeks, but not before Middleton Place, Drayton Hall and other organizations managed to secure forgivable loans.

“It’s a life raft that will help us make payroll in the next couple of months,” Todd said.

But Drayton Hall, unlike some historic sites that rely, in part, on volunteer staff, has been forced to let go several staff temporarily, Hudgins said. These are “people prohibited from doing their normal work” by the coronavirus shutdown, he said.

Curatorial staff have been in touch with members and patrons, and have been working on a series of videos to be rolled out on social media. At both venues, work continues. Gardens must be maintained, repairs made.

“This has to happen whether we’re open or not,” Todd said.

At Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, a privately owned and operated historic site near Middleton Place and Drayton Hall on Ashley River Road, a bare-bones staff is pruning the azaleas and seizing the opportunity to fix little-used roads, according to Tom Johnson, director of gardens. None of the tour guides or interpreters are on the job.

The sudden disruption in income is worrisome, and the organization is tapping into reserve funds, but it’s keeping expenses to a minimum and hoping for federal aid, Johnson said. It helps that some staffers live on the site.

“I’m very conscious that we may not open up in a week, or a month,” he said. When the historic site does reopen to the public, it will likely allow access only to the outdoor spaces at first, and it will launch its regular initiatives, campaigning for community blood banks, food banks and animal shelters.

Meanwhile, the wildlife seems to be enjoying the strange quiet, he said. The flowers are blooming in greater numbers, the birds are feeling liberated.

“We’ve seen alligators walking down the road,” Johnson said. “They’re not used to having everything to themselves.”