Cuban singer-songwriter Yusa returns to Charleston for intimate gig

Cuban multi-instrumentalist Yusa returns to the Charleston area for an intimate set at Art Pot Multicultural Center, 5009 Loftis Road, Hanahan, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

The venue has limited seating. To reserve a ticket, call 843-819-5760. Donations to the nonprofit are encouraged.

Yusa will be joined by local percussionist and friend Gino Castillo. She alternates between guitar, bass, keyboards and tres, a traditional Cuban three-string guitar.

A singer-songwriter, Yusa melds popular, traditional, Afro-Cuban, jazz, funk and African styles to create a unique, compelling sound. Her lyrics, mostly sung in Spanish, but sometimes in English, are bittersweet and poetic.

She was born in the Buena Vista section of Havana and grew up just east of the city center in the Alamar district. She began studying guitar at age 6, eventually attending the Amadeo Roldán Music Conservatory where she concentrated on the tres and began performing in clubs.

She has made three albums, “Yusa,” “Breathe” and “Haiku.”