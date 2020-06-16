CSO Assistant Conductor Kellen Gray to lead special 'Concert for Equality'

The Charleston Symphony has been largely silenced by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced concert cancellations and other changes. But as protesters in recent weeks decry the treatment of African Americans at the hands of the police and shed light on systemic and institutional racism, the CSO team could remain silent no longer, according to Executive Director Michael Smith.
The orchestra will take the stage at the Gaillard Center for a special concert led by Assistant Conductor Kellen Gray and featuring a program of music by African-American and African-British composers. The musicians will perform to empty seats, but the concert will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 at charlestonsymphony.org.
The program, “Call and Response: A Concert for Equality,” is meant "to leverage the power of music and the spoken word to promote unity, love and understanding."
It is presented by the symphony in partnership with the Gaillard Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the Coastal Community Foundation, and Ranky Tanky.
The evening will include three testimonials by Ranky Tanky member Charlton Singleton, CSO Composer-in-Residence Edward Hart, and Coastal Community Foundation President and CEO Darrin Goss Sr. The concert will conclude with a performance of the song "Freedom" by Ranky Tanky.
The Post and Courier asked Gray a few questions in anticipation of the event.
Q: Let's start right in with a personal question. As a young African American working in a predominantly white classical musical environment, how do you feel in these days of political and social turmoil? What thoughts dominate your mind?
A: Initially, frustration, despair, anger, and a little helplessness because it feels like the people who can actually change things aren't listening. It feels like people won't do anything until they see it with their own eyes. Our country is in a vicious cycle: we hear but ignore, we're horrified by something in the news, we have a brief period of demonstration and solidarity, we feel better, the headlines taper, we go about our lives... until it happens again.
Because people that look like me make up less than 1 percent of the classical music industry, the fear and frustration that are constant in the lives of African-American musicians are most often only treated as headlines and news clips that others try to escape when they come to the concert hall. They're things that people want a break from, and they come to the symphony to get that break.
Unfortunately, for those of use in that 1 percent, we never get to take that break. But putting in the work to make this program happen has brought relief. It feels good to actually do something!
Q: Music inspired (or derived) from African sources, and pieces written by African American composers generally have been left in the margins, brought out only occasionally to fulfill some particular purpose. In your view, what works have been unjustly neglected, and how might orchestras approach this music differently?
A: It's not the specific works, it's the way we're taught to view classical music. We think of classical music from Europe as the norm and everything else is "other" — American music, Asian music, Black music, Latin music, rather than classical music written by composers of those origins. Classical music organizations must begin exploring how to dismantle the thinking of other-ism.
Example: Viewing Samuel Coleridge-Taylor as simply a black composer rather than a British-Romantic composer (just like Edward Elgar) leads to Coleridge-Taylor only being performed in concerts that exclusively featuring composers that share the color of his skin (and those composers may not even have any aesthetic relationship) rather than his music being organically woven into the fabric of a season based on merit and aesthetics.
That being said, I encourage listeners to explore the works of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, R. Nathaniel Dett, William Grant Still, Trevor Weston, Jessie Montgomery, Florence Price, Julia Perry, Adolphus Hailstork, Chevalier de Saint-George, Michael Abels, Valerie Coleman, and Charleston's own Edmund Thornton Jenkins. There are literally thousands more...
Q: This upcoming "Concert for Equality" is a response to racial injustice and police violence. How did it come about and what message do you hope to deliver?
A: A couple weeks ago, the music industry collectively participated in a message of solidarity called "Blackout Tuesday." We felt a social media post and a public message just wasn't enough. We say we want to represent ALL of Charleston, and if that's our goal, we need to walk the walk.
As an orchestra, we make art. Art inspires, awakens, consoles, and creates awareness. We make our art by listening and responding. In this program we aim to simply bring other voices to the stage, allow them to speak for themselves, and encourage listening.
Q: What can classical music do better to foster a more inclusive professional environment? And what should the Charleston Symphony do in particular?
There's a saying, "To the extent you're willing to meet others' needs is the extent they're willing to meet yours." Classical music as an industry has only recently begun efforts to diversify their organizations and audiences, but those efforts have primarily been inwardly focused, i.e how to broaden the demographics in our concert halls.
Orchestras should begin looking at how they can better serve the communities they're based in, not because they want something in return, but because it's the right thing to do; because it's our purpose. They should serve the communities they want to see in the hall. Make real relationships in those communities. Invite people from those communities to be on boards and plan initiatives with them, not for them. That's the work that fosters change in every part of the organization, and an industry.
At the Charleston Symphony, we've taken the first step: acknowledging our past and beginning new relationships, and work to build a future that belongs to all of Charleston. This program is the beginning.