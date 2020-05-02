Coping with quarantine: Lowcountry authors share what they're reading and writing

Authors lead a solitary life. They sequester themselves in their writing rooms for hours at a time. They dwell on memories of lived experience; they contemplate the ideas others have put down in books.
In normal times, the isolation is by choice. During a pandemic, it’s by necessity. Yet books must be written, and books must be read, and in so doing, one might find a certain comfort, or distraction, or illumination.
Writers are mere mortals, subject to the same anxieties as everyone else, and therefore just as likely as any of us to be pushed off course by a global pandemic. The Post and Courier reached out to six South Carolina-based writers to find out how they are coping with the coronavirus-imposed shut-in and what sort of writing and reading they can manage.
* * *
Bernard Cornwell, a prolific author of best-selling historical novels, splits his time between Cape Cod and Charleston. He is not easily swayed by the novel coronavirus, only the novel.
“There’s so much time to write!” he wrote in an email. “And the demands of social distancing and quarantine have happily made more.”
He forges ahead through the history of Alfred the Great and his descendants with little concern for pandemics.
“Writing is a solitary vice, so, to be honest, I’m not noticing much difference,” he offered. “I’m happy to be alone in the 10th-century world of Uhtred, the hero of 'The Last Kingdom' novels (whose fourth series on Netflix arrived on April 26).”
His reading habits seem unaffected, too.
“Reading helps with life, quarantine or not,” Cornwell wrote. "Right now I’m reading Robert Macfarlane’s wonderful book ‘Underland,’ which describes the strange world under our feet, and ‘Being Freddie,’ the autobiography of Freddie Flintoff, the Gronk of English cricket, and, to my delight, John Sandford has just issued a new Prey novel — ‘Masked Prey’ — so that’s a real treat!”
For those perturbed by quarantine and looking for something to do, Cornwell offers a general recommendation:
“Read what diverts you and takes you away from the world of ‘flattening curves.’ ”
And then he gets specific:
“Find a good storyteller like John Sandford and read his whole series; or P.D. James’ beguiling books about Adam Dalgliesh. If desperate, then the collected works of Anthony Trollope will prove an excellent therapy!”
* * *
Patti Callahan Henry, author of “southern contemporary” fiction as well as the historical novel “Becoming Mrs. Lewis,” spends a lot of time in Bluffton. She says the daily barrage of coronavirus news has knocked her off balance.
“I am finding time to write, but in spurts because my attention span seems diminished and fractured by the worries and the collective grief and uncertainty. I was once a nurse, and the absolute courage of these health care workers encourages me and worries me.”
For the time being, writing isn’t what it used to be.
“Both my college-age sons are back at home doing online school, so that adds a different vibe to the house than I am accustomed to having. My husband is working at home, and that has never, in 29 years of marriage, happened before. Everything is new. But I have been working (or trying)!”
Let’s hope so: She’s got a book coming out in March 2021 called “Surviving Savannah,” historical fiction about the sinking of the Pulaski, as well as a short story for an anthology honoring the late Dorothea Benton Frank.
“The pandemic has infiltrated everything I think about — from everyday actions to how to approach new works. How could a book that takes place in 2020 or 2021 not include this event in some way? I don’t know what this means for the long run, but it does mean that we are all thinking differently, even if we don’t yet know how.”
Reading has been a balm of sorts.
“I’ve loved Emily Giffin’s new book, ‘The Lies that Bind,’ and an older book called ‘Before the Fall’ by Noah Hawley (so good!). I read JT Ellison’s ‘Good Girls Lie’ and for long swaths of time did not think about the pandemic. That defines a great book.”
* * *
Brad Taylor, a former Special Operations commander with 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, wrote his first novel, “One Rough Man,” in 2011 after settling in Charleston to teach at The Citadel. It was a big success, launching his popular Pike Logan series.
For Taylor, the coronavirus isn’t very thrilling, but it is insinuating itself into his writing.
“I’m currently working on my next Pike Logan thriller, and I’m finding that while I have time to write, I’m learning a lockdown is not conducive to writing,” he offers. “It’s counter-intuitive, but those memes of ‘Me before/Me after lockdown’ are playing out in my real life. With the kids at home and literally nowhere to go, mentally I find it harder to concentrate.”
But he’s muscling through in any case.
“Believe it or not, my next book revolves around China and its global aspirations. ... There’s a reason it’s now set in November of 2020. There’s absolutely no way one could write a globe-trotting thriller when planes aren’t flying, and conducting a surveillance operation in a deserted city is a non-starter.”
That lack of concentration has prompted Taylor to turn his attention to other people’s books.
“I am finding time to read. Probably too much time. I should put the book down and get back to work. I just finished John Sandford’s ‘Neon Prey,’ and am currently reading Daniel Silva’s ‘The New Girl.’ The pandemic has been very good for the to-be-read pile on my nightstand.”
For research purposes, he’s also reading “My Life is a Weapon: A Modern History of Suicide Bombings” and “AI Super Powers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order.” But he recommends lighter reading to others.
“I’d go dark and read something about how bad it can really be — making one feel a little better about our current situation,” he offers. “The granddaddy of them all is Stephen King’s ‘The Stand.’ Knowledge is always a good thing, and a great primer on deadly pandemics and human responses is Richard Preston’s ‘The Hot Zone,’ written in 1994 about close calls with Marburg/Ebola. ... I’d be remiss if I didn’t plug my own book, ‘The Widow’s Strike,’ about weaponized H5N1 Bird Flu. At least that one has a happy ending (on a cruise ship, no less).”
* * *
Signe Pike, a Charleston-based writer of historical nonfiction with an interest in Celtic lore, had just finished her upcoming novel “The Forgotten Kingdom” when the pandemic took hold in the United States.
“I’d been working for two years at a break-neck pace, so at first, in the naive shock of it all, I’ll admit I was one of those ‘what new hobby can I pick up?’ people. But as reality set in, any creative energy went to more important things, like mastering distance learning with my son, cooking and sanitizing, checking in with loved ones, or spinning tunes over FaceTime for my niece’s Barbies.”
Pike says she strives to find peace in a world made quiet by the virus, even as she works on copy edits and page proofs, performs parental duties and more. The pandemic has altered more than home life; it’s changed reading habits, too.
“My reading is usually limited to texts on early medieval Scotland,” she wrote in an email. “Lately I have no stomach for it. I want to read a book that feels lush, an adventure, an escape. I’ve been savoring ‘Underland’ by Robert Macfarlane for months now, part travelogue, part anthropological examination of human places around the globe that lie ‘beneath.’ But I’ve just ordered ‘The Name of the Wind’ by Patrick Rothfuss. I’ve heard he’s a masterful world-builder, so I’m looking forward to diving in.
Pike warns against spending too much time staring at screens, which can increase anxiety and depression. Better: read.
Or, if you want to hang out with authors such as Mary Kay Andrews, Patti Callahan Henry, Mary Alice Monroe, Kristin Harmel and Kristy Woodson Harvey, join the “Friends and Fiction” Facebook group, she suggested. It meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
“There are cocktails involved!”
* * *
Gary Jackson, a poet who teaches at the College of Charleston, generally needs “a good amount of time and distance” from current events before he can digest them and respond artistically, he wrote in an email. “I’m still processing this pandemic along with everyone else.”
So he’s focusing on revising and editing his new book, which will be published next year. And, because he’s a college professor preparing for a course, he’s reading comic books.
“So I’ve been reading a lot of comics and graphic novels — “Monstress,” “Elmer,” “Nat Turner,” “Incognegro,” “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Bitter Root” — and that’s led me to rediscover my old love for all things X-Men, which I probably won’t be teaching, but dipping back into Claremont’s classic run on “The Uncanny X-Men” has been my nightcap for the past few weeks.
Before which he sometimes watches a classic movie or HBO series.
A little travel through the imagination in the time of coronavirus is important, Jackson wrote.
“Whether that’s rereading stories/poems you cherish, or picking up an author you’ve been meaning to read more of but couldn’t find the time, I think now especially we should welcome a little escapism.”
* * *
Nicole Seitz, a Mount Pleasant-based novelist, also teaches art at a local school, which keeps her in Zoom meetings during the day. Life is a bit topsy-turvy. Her two teenage children are at home, so there’s not much quiet time for her to write, she says.
“But pondering mortality made me ask myself as a writer, ‘What’s the most important thing you can say today if we’re not guaranteed tomorrow?’ And I remembered a book I wrote six years ago. ‘The Firstborn’ is an End Times-esque book about two teen siblings who must leave home suddenly for a secret boarding school. It’s about surviving hardships — persevering while holding onto faith. ... I decided now was the right time to release it” — it became available as an ebook on April 1 — "and I am writing again, the second book in the ‘House of Heaventree’ series, aptly named ‘The Virus’ (yes, I had already determined the name six years ago!)”
Some of her pandemic reading is work-related, and some is for pleasure.
“Under quarantine, I designed and edited the ‘Finding Deep and Wide Workbook’ for my good friend Shellie Rushing Tomlinson. I found that the process of working with her inspired words strengthened my own faith.”
And Seitz has seized from her daughter a copy of John Bunyan’s “Pilgrim’s Progress.”
“I find that in a time of crisis, what I fill my mind with is of the utmost importance,” she wrote in an email. “The words I read become a part of my fabric, and in these uncertain times, I’m drawn to those that point to an unchanging God.”
Her reading recommendations to others are pragmatic. For some escapism, try Signe Pike’s “The Lost Queen.” To read about someone who has faced trials with honor, there’s Patti Callahan Henry’s “Becoming Mrs. Lewis.”
“But if you are looking for hope and want to make sense of these nonsensical times, the Bible is my daily go-to. Always recommended.”