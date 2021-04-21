Concerts, fine arts, auction add up to busy week

It's definitely on.
This week, live concerts are the rage, with every imaginable musical genre livening up prime outdoor spots throughout the city.
Ready to fill your cultural calendar?
See a breakthrough S.C. film at the Gibbes
Here's your chance to see Julie Dash's heralded 1991 film on the big screen.
"Daughters of the Dust" tells the story of an early 20th century multigenerational family in the Gullah community on the Sea Islands off South Carolina. It explores their struggle to maintain their cultural heritage and folklore while contemplating a migration to the mainland, even farther from their roots.
When and where: 6 p.m. April 22. Register online at the Gibbes website, www.gibbesmuseum.org; Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: Know where you're from.
Who it's for: Those who revel in coastal Carolina culture.
Collect art like a girl at the 'Dare to Dream' virtual auction
Part of the Like a Girl: Dare to Dream project, this virtual auction offers up the works created by Fer Caggiano on exhibit at City Gallery.
The net proceeds of this fundraiser will be donated to three organizations that help girls and women reach their highest potential: YWCA Greater Charleston; Girls on the Run Coastal South Carolina; and Women in Aviation, Palmetto Pride Chapter.
When and where: Starts April 22 just before midnight and ends April 25 at the same time at www.32auctions.com/LGDD. View the portraits through May 2 at City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: Support local organizations while elevating your collection.
Who it's for: Those who are all in for Charleston's woman-powered artistry and achievement.
'Blame it on the Bossa Nova' at a free library concert
New Muse Concerts kicks off its 2021 season with two free performances of "Blame it on the Bossa Nova!" Featuring Alva Anderson on voice and viola and Duda Lucena on voice and guitar, the first of two concerts is April 23 and a second is April 29. Get into a Latin groove by way of choro, samba rhythms, jazz and the flowing Bossa Nova tunes.
The audience is invited to stay on after the concerts to chat with musicians.
For more information on the shows, outside Commonhouse Aleworks, go to newmuse.org. Pro tip: Space is limited and reservations are required. To sign up contact lyonsj@ccple.org.
When and where: 1 p.m. April 23; outside the Mount Pleasant branch of the Charleston County Public Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.
Why it's hot: Alfresco Latin sounds are hotness personified.
Who it's for: Anyone ready to get moving to the music.
Kick back and get happy with 'Brass in the Woods'
Charleston Symphony has just announced “Brass in the Woods,” an outdoor concert of its brass symphony quintet at The Woodlands Nature Reserve. Enjoy the bold sounds of the Charleston Symphony Brass Quintet on the grass with a forest backdrop — and bring your picnic baskets, coolers, blankets and chairs.
The lineup includes popular music from Broadway, the Great American Songbook and even some New Orleans Jazz.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of the concert or online by goign to https://charlestonsymphony.org/event/brassinthewoods/.
When and where: 4 p.m. April 25 (gates open at 3 p.m.) The Woodlands Nature Reserve, 4279 Ashley River Road in Charleston.
Why it's hot: A horn blows in the forest, and everybody's listening.
Who it's for: Those who love big sounds in open spaces.
Spring concert series with harbor views
If you like harbor views with your music, then you'll love this spring concert series.
"Wind down at WestEdge" offers live music at the WestEdge community across from Brittlebank Park downtown Thursday and Friday evenings through May 7. Bring your chairs (but no coolers) and grab drinks and food from WestEdge restaurants while chilling out and listening up.
Thursday nights feature Band of Brothers, an acoustic band playing cover songs. Each Friday, a different band will play, covering everything from jazz to bluegrass.
When and where: Thursday and Friday from 5-8 p.m.; outside the 22 WestEdge building next to the Ashley River in downtown Charleston. (Free two-hour parking is available in the garage above Publix at 10 WestEdge.)
Why it's hot: It's the perfect way to wind down near the water.
Who it's for: Those clocking out and ramping up.