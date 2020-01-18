He loves the movies that get science right by mistake, the movies that strive to get the science right but fail, and the movies that needn’t try to explain science but do so inadvertently.

Which is to say that Neil deGrasse Tyson likes a lot of movies.

Especially, “The Martian,” which includes the line, “I’m going to have to science the s*** out of this.”

“You know we’ve come a long way when a noun becomes a verb,” Tyson remarked.

He will be at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Jan. 22 to present his lecture “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” He’s got a list of topics from which his hosts or promoters across the country choose. “The movies” is an option, the one North Charleston’s PAC selected.

“I’m a servant of the public’s appetite for the universe,” he said.

Tyson, who hosted the 2014 reboot of the TV series “Cosmos,” and who has made numerous appearances on late-night comedy talk shows, has become perhaps the most famous living astrophysicist on the planet, and a compelling public spokesman for science in general. The radio show and podcast he hosts, “StarTalk,” is one of his main vehicles for popularizing the science of space (and making space for science).

Tyson is known for his quick wit and expansive knowledge of the universe (and other topics) and clearly revels in his role of educator, seizing opportunities to share his infectious enthusiasm for anything galactic or extragalactic. His curiosity seems to know no bounds.

He’s also a fan of good storytelling, so if a movie flubs a fact in a scene that serves the narrative, he’s very forgiving. Take Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus,” for example, in which an erotic exchange between the ship’s captain (Idris Elba) and the corporate representative (Charlize Theron) includes her quip about how sex is unlikely after traveling a half-billion miles from all the men on Earth.

“She got that completely wrong,” Tyson noted. That distance would only get you a little more than halfway to Saturn. In fact, the moon to which the Prometheus crew travels, located in the Zeta Reticuli System, is about 240 trillion miles from Earth. (Reminder: A trillion is 1,000 billions. Far, very far.)

“The spirit of that comment (by Theron’s character) doesn’t change even with the correct number,” Tyson said charitably. Never mind that traveling such distances, even in a stasis field, is not possible.

Though a spin through space certainly is an idea worth pursuing, he said.

“We should’ve been doing it decades ago.”

Once implemented, space tourism likely will be available only to those who can afford the high price tag, but a lottery can make it more accessible. Let’s do the math: Access to orbit now costs about $10,000 per pound, Tyson said. A person of average weight plus his gear, then, would cost (pay) approximately $2 million. Say the spacecraft can accommodate 10 passengers. You could charge each $2 million, or you could charge two of them $10 million each and invite eight others on board, selected via lottery, at little to no cost.

Make the rich pay a fair share so space tourism can be available to those who otherwise could never afford it, Tyson said.

Besides, he said, a new commercial space industry would create an entirely new economic sector, inspiring technical creativity that could help in other areas, generating new wealth and stimulating local economies. The equatorial region is best for space launches, and that’s where poor countries tend to be located, he noted.

Maybe space exploration will lead to cures for diseases, new forms of communication, survival solutions.

“Every time we open a frontier, a place, an idea, a technology, we have found a way for it to enhance life back here on Earth,” Tyson said. “Every single time.”

This is why he rejects the critic’s argument that money should be spent on solving terrestrial problems and not on cosmic dreams.

“It’s not an either-or, that’s false reasoning,” he said, adding that NASA’s current annual budget is $21.5 billion, representing 0.5 percent of total U.S. spending, the proverbial drop in the bucket.

Here’s a real-life example: Tyson’s physics professor in college specialized in the study of cosmic gas clouds and discovered that light resonates within the nucleus of atoms. Which is to say he discovered nuclear magnetic resonance, and won a Nobel Prize. Later, medical technicians realized that you could map the nuclei of the body’s soft tissue cells and create an image using magnetic resonance. The MRI was born, based on a principle defined by a physicist with no professional interest in medicine.

So there you have it, scientific cross-pollination. One discovery leads to another, unexpected discovery in a different field of study altogether.

“That is what science is all about,” Tyson said. So why not do more to explore the stars?

Now if only our political leaders would better appreciate the world’s scientists and rely more on their discoveries and their recommendations.

“What they need to be is scientifically literate, understand what science is and how it works,” Tyson said. “They don’t require expertise; that’s why you have advisers and institutions, but they should know ... how to speak against people who wish the world to be a certain way. I want a president who knows how to listen.”

The United Arab Emirates has a minister of state for artificial intelligence, Tyson noted. And it has an influential Scientists Council. Argentina, Brazil, Bangladesh, Cuba, Pakistan, Portugal, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey — they all have minsters of science.

In the U.S., the undersecretary of energy for science, a position within the Department of Energy, is Paul Dabbar, previously managing director for mergers and acquisitions at J.P. Morgan & Co.

Tyson said he is glad that his position as director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History in New York City features a “flexible membrane” between public activities and professional research. Mostly these days he revels in his role of communicator and educator.

Thankfully, the geeks have multiplied, he said. At Comicon they might argue about light sabers and warp drive, “but nobody is saying that the Earth is flat.” And no one is opposed to vaccinations or doubtful about climate change, he added.

“These forces are building,” Tyson said. “Maybe they will triumph one day.”

So he keeps busy, appearing on TV, on podcasts, on YouTube videos, on the radio. He writes books. He offers presentations in big venues such as the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. What does he do when he’s not working, when he’s seeking a little fun?

“My wife (Alice Young) and I are on the lookout for plays, concerts,” he said. “My wife is a fan of Shakespeare.”

He nurtures family time, which often includes their children Miranda, 23, and Travis, 19. He reads old books.

Oh, and he goes to the movies.