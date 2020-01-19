The Colour of Music Festival, featuring professional black classical musicians, convenes in Charleston Jan. 29-Feb. 1. Concerts will be offered at three intimate venues: the Murray Center (14 George St.), Edmonston-Alston House (21 East Battery) and Middleton Place Pavilion (4300 Ashley River Road).

Participating musicians hail from France, Britain, Colombia, the Caribbean and the U.S.

The festival features a variety of chamber music, including a performance of Mendelssohn's famed Octet in E-flat Major.

Clarinetist Robert L. Davis will perform in clarinet quintets by Mozart and Samuel Coleridge Taylor.

Violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport and pianist Kyle P. Walker join in performances of quintets by Florence B. Price and Johannes Brahms.

“Coming off of a remarkable fall season of masterwork gems with 88 musicians on stage at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University and 60-plus musicians at historic Chappelle Auditorium at Allen University, we are thrilled to showcase a more intimate program, which we are calling our Charleston winter showcase.” said Lee Pringle, founder and artistic director of the Colour of Music Festival.

Since 2013, the festival has provided a stage in Charleston for classically trained black musicians. In recent years, the festival has traveled to college campuses for performances in Atlanta, Houston, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Washington, D.C.

For a complete listing of events, more information about the performers and tickets, go to www.colourofmusic.org.