Colour of Music

The Colour of Music Festival includes chamber music programs at the Edmondston-Alston House.

The Colour of Music Festival, featuring professional black classical musicians, convenes in Charleston Jan. 29-Feb. 1. Concerts will be offered at three intimate venues: the Murray Center (14 George St.), Edmonston-Alston House (21 East Battery) and Middleton Place Pavilion (4300 Ashley River Road).

Participating musicians hail from France, Britain, Colombia, the Caribbean and the U.S.

The festival features a variety of chamber music, including a performance of Mendelssohn's famed Octet in E-flat Major.

Clarinetist Robert L. Davis will perform in clarinet quintets by Mozart and Samuel Coleridge Taylor.

Florence B. Price

The Colour of Music Festival features performances of music by Florence B. Price.

Violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport and pianist Kyle P. Walker join in performances of quintets by Florence B. Price and Johannes Brahms.

“Coming off of a remarkable fall season of masterwork gems with 88 musicians on stage at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University and 60-plus musicians at historic Chappelle Auditorium at Allen University, we are thrilled to showcase a more intimate program, which we are calling our Charleston winter showcase.” said Lee Pringle, founder and artistic director of the Colour of Music Festival.

Since 2013, the festival has provided a stage in Charleston for classically trained black musicians. In recent years, the festival has traveled to college campuses for performances in Atlanta, Houston, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Washington, D.C.

For a complete listing of events, more information about the performers and tickets, go to www.colourofmusic.org.

