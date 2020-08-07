City Gallery reopens, presents group show 'Together at a Distance'

The City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., reopened Thursday with adjusted hours and new safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exhibitions can be viewed 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday until further notice.
Guests are required to reserve free tickets for admission prior to their visit by calling 843-958-6484 during normal business hours or by visiting the City Gallery website, http://citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com. Ticket availability is limited hour to hour to avoid crowding. When entering, no more than three guests may check in at one time. Visitors without a reservation may request the next available entry time at the door.
Face masks are required, and staff monitor circulation through exhibition areas to ensure safe social distancing and adherence to CDC protocols related to COVID-19. Sanitizer stations are available throughout the gallery, and enhanced cleaning of the venue is performed by staff hourly. Once inside, visitors following protocols may take as much time as they desire to view the exhibitions.
The current show is called "Together at a Distance," on view through Aug. 29. It includes new works in a variety of styles and media formats by 31 local professional artists.
Exhibiting artists include Sabine Avcalade, Tommy Beaver, Elaine Berlin, Sherry Browne, Christine Crosby, Tom Curtis, Diane Dean, Alvin Glen, Bob Graham, Stephanie Shuler Hamlet, Scott Henderson, Katherine Hester, Peggy Howe, Kellie Jacobs, Carla Johannesmeyer, Daryl Knox, Jennifer Koach, Madison Latimer, Gerardo Leccese, Alicia Leeke, Thomas Michael Meddaugh, John Michiels, Dianne Munkittrick, Tate Nation, Michael Nocher, Chris Rutigliano, Amelia Whaley, Colleen Wiessman, Keith Wilkie, Lisa Willits, and Cat Wondergem.
—Adam Parker