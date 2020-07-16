Charleston's 5th annual Black Ink Festival names keynote speaker

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival will welcome keynote speaker Kwame Mbalia to its event, set for Jan. 16, 2021, at the College Center at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.
Mbalia, author of the middle-grade book "Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky," is a graduate of Howard University and a resident of North Carolina.
His sequel, "Tristan Strong Destroys the World," will be released in October by Rick Riordan Presents/Disney-Hyperion.
Mbalia will participate in a virtual book club to discuss his novels in August. The date will be announced soon.
The Charleston Friends of the Library, which hosts Black Ink, will give away more than 30 of his books in anticipation of the book club event. Those interested in winning a book should enter online at https://bit.ly/3fxw6yK. Two books per Charleston County Public Library branch will be given away. The deadline for the giveaway is July 29.
The festival, preparing its fifth annual event, will feature dozens of African American authors, most from the Lowcountry and surrounding areas.
For more information, go to www.blackinkcharleston.org.