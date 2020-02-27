Charleston Symphony announces themes of 2020-21 season (Hint: Beethoven)

Lately, the Charleston Symphony has been presenting concert programs that are more than an assemblage of individual works that seem to complement one another. The programs have been designed to tell a story, according to music director Ken Lam.

This season, one of those stories has been the celebration of the 350th anniversary of the city. Next season, the big story is about Beethoven during his 250th anniversary year. The CSO will perform all nine symphonies, plus a few other pieces by the revolutionary German composer.

The other big story is about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S. The political enfranchisement of women was an enormous turning point in the democratization of the country, and the CSO plans to honor the moment by featuring music by five female composers.

On tap is the Hiob (Job) Cantata by Fanny Mendelssohn (Felix’s wife); songs by Alma Mahler (Gustav’s wife) sung by Charleston-based mezzo-soprano Faith Sherman; a work by French composer Lili Boulanger, who died at 24; “Circuits” by Cindy McTee (Leonard Slatkin’s wife); a “Short Piece for Orchestra” by African-American composer Julia Perry; and “To the Point” for string orchestra by Jennifer Higden.

These works will be scattered across eight Masterworks Series concerts and one free program sponsored by the Kiawah Island Arts Council.

For Beethoven fans — and who is not a Beethoven fan? — the 2020-21 Masterworks Series provides a rare opportunity to hear Lam’s interpretations of all nine symphonies. Expect him to conduct them from memory. Each program will be performed twice, on Friday and Saturday evenings, at the Gaillard Center.

The first, on Sept. 25 and 26, features the first two Beethoven symphonies, which adhere to Classical rules but hint at innovations to come.

The second program, on Oct. 23 and 24, presents the grand, difficult “Eroica” symphony as well as Saint-Saens’ Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, played by concertmaster Yuriy Bekker.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 will ring out at the Kiawah concert in November.

The third program, on Nov. 20 and 21, includes the famous Fifth Symphony and works by the Mendelssohns.

The fourth Masterworks concert, on Jan. 8 and 9, 2021, will feature a Beethoven string quartet arranged for chamber orchestra, Richard Strauss’ baroque-inflected “Le bourgeois gentilhomme,” and a Rameau suite.

The fifth big program, on Feb. 5 and 6, 2021, features Beethoven’s bold “Emperor” piano concerto, performed by Sarah Davis Buchner, and Brahms’ bold Symphony No. 4, created after he overcame his fear of symphony writing because of Beethoven’s long shadow.

The sixth concert, on March 5 and 6, 2021, includes Beethoven’s Symphonies 7 and 8.

The seventh concert, on March 26 and 27, features the “Pastoral” Symphony No. 6, along with Stravinsky’s “Petrushka.”

And the eighth Masterworks show, on April 16 and 17, 2021, is all about the magnificent Symphony No. 9, with its utterly Romantic “Ode to Joy.”

The Pops Series, led by Bekker, consists of four themed concerts: “The Roaring '20s,” “Holiday Pops,” “Music of the Movies: In Space” and “Once Upon a Time in the West.” Each program features a mix of familiar music.

The nonprofit CSO, which has ended the last nine years with a modest budget surplus, has seen improved ticket sales and steady subscription rates, according to Lam and Executive Director Michael Smith. Some changes in programming and marketing strategy seem to have paid off, they said.

The organization has formalized a five-year strategic plan that addresses marketing, programming and fundraising. Freelance musicians who join the 24 core players come to Charleston enthusiastically, Lam said. Unlike other orchestras in secondary markets, the CSO rarely sees cancellations from guest musicians and soloists, he said.

Moral is high, Bekker added. The musicians like what they do.

“It’s a great time for the symphony, and an opportunity to grow it the right way,” Bekker said.

For details about the 2020-21 season, and to buy tickets, go to charlestonsymphony.org.