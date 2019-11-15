The Sophia Institute presents “Celebrating 60 Years of Motown,” an event associated with the Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative, scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St.
“When we learned that this year is the 60th anniversary of Motown, and remembered that Berry Gordy launched his independent record company with just $800 borrowed from a family co-op fund, we were inspired to create this very special community event,” wrote Sophia Institute founder and director Carolyn Rivers in an email, noting that famed Motown bassist James Jamerson grew up on Edisto Island.
The purpose is “to celebrate the soulful impact of African American musicians on American music and culture,” Rivers wrote. “Motown permeated a divide within American culture, unifying pop and soul, black and white, young and old.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit The Sophia Institute and Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative.
Featured musicians are vocalist Zandrina Dunning, keyboardist Stephen Washington, pianist-vocalist David Anthony and saxophonist Paul Stone. Charlton Singleton is honorary chairman of the event.