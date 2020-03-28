Charleston's performing arts organizations hope to muscle through pandemic shutdown

The uncertainty is excruciating. For how long will Charleston’s performing arts organizations remain dark? They all depend on audiences. Without people in the seats, they cannot fulfill their purpose, they cannot function for long.

Luckily, some of the area’s bigger institutions can ride out a multi-month closure without going belly up. If coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings are lifted by September, local organizations will have a chance to rebound. All are hoping the closures don’t extend into the 2020-21 season.

If they do, though, all bets are off.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted major local arts groups to cancel or postpone big events. Spoleto Festival USA announced on Tuesday that it would not put on its 17-day international festival this spring. The Charleston Symphony ended its 2019-20 season earlier this month, just after its sold-out March 12 Pops concert featuring Ranky Tanky. Already, patrons were feeling nervous about the virus; dozens of ticket holders stayed away.

The CSO recently convened its finance committee and put together a six-month plan that will enable the nonprofit to make payroll and continue operating despite the lost revenue.

Financial hardship is nothing new to the orchestra which, 10 years ago, was forced to reorganize after coming close to bankruptcy.

“In a way, we’ve been preparing for this, or something like it, since we came back,” Executive Director Michael Smith said, referring to the abyss into which the CSO once stared.

For a decade, the symphony organization has been prudent about managing its budget, creating job security for its (shrunken) core of 24 full-time professional players, building a modest endowment, carefully bolstering its staff, extending its reach into the community and finding success marketing its programs.

“Given what the symphony went through in the past, I’m hell-bent on meeting payroll, because I lived through it the other way,” said Smith, a trumpet player-turned-administrator. “This is not 2010. We’ve got a much better story to tell. We were on track to make 10 years in a row with an operating surplus.”

Working from a position of strength will help soften inevitable financial blows.

"Everyone has been repurposed to get through this,” Smith said. “Actually, I’ve been very energized by all the musicians reaching out to (ask), ‘What can I do?’”

The CSO regularly relies on many freelance players on a per-service basis to flesh out the orchestra, especially for Masterworks programs. They are not on the payroll, and far more likely to feel a greater financial pinch during the COVID-19 shutdown, Smith noted. That’s why he’s working hard to ensure the symphony will survive the crisis fully intact.

“I want to do everything I can so that they have an orchestra to come back to in September,” he said.

Other classical music organizations around the world — Opera Australia, the Winnepeg Symphony, the Metropolitan Opera — have suspended operations in part or in whole and laid off or stood down entire staffs.

Not the CSO.

“If it looks like next season won’t happen, that’s a different thing, needing a different plan,” Smith said.

'A way of surviving'

Steve Bedard, director of the Gaillard Center, said his organization had been on pace for its best-ever year financially, thanks in part to income generated because of the Democratic Primary debate and other big events.

As a result, the Gaillard managed to build up a cushion on which to crash-land its shortened season.

Come the end of the fiscal year on June 20, “instead of being $700,000 in the black, we are maybe a tiny bit above break-even,” he said.

July and August typically are slow months anyway, and if things get hopping again by September, the Gaillard ought to be OK, Bedard said. Some spring events were canceled, but others were pushed to the fall. The Gaillard is not planning any staff reductions or furloughs.

“It’s a great team,” Bedard said. “we are trying to keep it all together.”

In the last few years the Gaillard has stabilized its finances, but Bedard is bracing for rough wake after the coronavirus boat has motored through, he said. Revenue that results from the city’s hospitality tax surely will decline. And some patrons might remain wary of public spaces for a while.

“All of that makes for a big headache and a big challenge,” he said.

Nigel Redden, general director of Spoleto Festival USA, said no one who works in the arts is unfamiliar with its precariousness.

“Resilience is one of the hallmarks of this particular business,” he said.

As a result of the festival's cancellation this year, the nonprofit will incur a deficit of about $750,000 and face financial and logistical challenges as the staff ramps up the 17-day festival for 2021.

“For the most part, this is not a business in which anyone expects huge financial returns,” Redden said. Organizations (typically nonprofits) strive to end their fiscal year in the black and perhaps to add a little to an endowment or rainy-day fund, and after a while, professional artists “expect to be able to live respectably.”

“We all started learning how to move pianos,” he said, only somewhat metaphorically, and now its time to move more pianos. “If there’s broad community support, there’s a way of surviving.”

'The income has to wait'

For Charleston Jazz, which presents big-band concerts and a winter jazz festival, and which operates a music school, the shutdown has caused a big disruption to essential cash flow, according to Executive Director Tatjana Beylotte. The organization postponed two Charleston Jazz Orchestra dates, moving them to July and August. And it's offering virtual classrooms to its students.

Professional players in the big band are sidelined and unpaid for now.

“If we can be back on stage by mid-July, that would be really good,” Beylotte said. “There are so many unknowns, so many questions, it’s like planning in the dark.”

Beylotte said staffers and board members have considered starting an online streaming project but worry about bringing musicians together for it when the authorities are advising people to avoid large groups and maintain social distancing.

“We are trying to stay connected with our audience,” she said. “We have a wealth of video footage to share, some full performances. ... We will try to take the opportunity to share things that usually you don’t make time for, to give people a way to distract them from the world.”

Quentin Baxter, producer of the band Ranky Tanky, and its drummer, said all tour dates in March and April were quickly canceled a couple of weeks ago. The rest of the spring and summer is a big unknown. The band’s members, like all touring musicians, are concerned about the disruption and the evaporation of expected income, he said.

“Some things are being rebooked, that’s some light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “The income has to wait until we perform.”

He said the livelihoods of many bands and freelance musicians are largely dependent on a thriving hospitality and tourism sector. When bars, restaurants and hotels takes a hit, so do musicians.

“A lot of cats aren’t playing around town right now,” Baxter said.

Among them are the musicians of Chamber Music Charleston.

But those under contract will get paid for the rest of the season anyway, according to Executive Director Sandra Nikolajevs, who said she has the benefit of a supportive board of directors.

Nine performances were canceled, but patrons mostly decided to donate the money they paid for tickets to the organization, Nikolajevs said. In fact, ticket sales have exceeded projections during the past couple of years, so Chamber Music Charleston has a small cash reserve and will end the 2019-20 fiscal year in the black.

To keep things going, the group launched a series of digital concerts, for which the musicians will be paid modestly. And they are hoping that next season starts on time. It’s already 60 percent sold, Nikolajevs said.

'Tightening our belts'

Theater companies also have been hard-hit.

Pure Theatre, which ended the run of one play early and canceled another during an especially strong season, is relying on a loyal patron base, years of practice coping with hardships and surprises, and some creative entrepreneurship to get through the coronavirus crisis.

“We are going to get through it the way we have gotten through everything up to this point,” Artistic Director Sharon Graci said.

Small theater companies like Pure depend on regular performance opportunities not just for income but to remind people of their cultural value, Graci said.

Some of the actors who are part of Pure’s core ensemble now rely on teaching income. Many actors are part of both the “gig economy” and the hospitality industry, Graci noted. For them, this is a double whammy.

During the shutdown, Graci and her husband Rodney Lee Rogers, Pure Theatre’s co-founder, are thinking about ways to scale what they do. Currently, they can serve up to 111 people each performance, the capacity of their venue at the Cannon Street Arts Center. If they sell out every night, they hit a ticket-sales ceiling. But perhaps there are ways to deliver theater outside of the theater.

“How can you create a live event that’s performed for the camera and shared widely?” Rogers asked. “How do you deepen communication with your main audience? Live performance always is the main thing, but there is so much more that can be done.”

Charleston Stage, which is housed at the Dock Street Theatre, had to cancel 39 performances and move its final show of the season, “Bright Star,” to the fall, according to Executive Director Julian Wiles. Education programs that serve more than 300 students are on hold.

“But we will survive this,” Wiles said. “We faced a Category 5 hurricane and several smaller ones, and a three-year absence during renovation of the Dock Street Theatre, which took place in the middle of the recession.”

The health emergency is a little different, though.

“We’re tightening our belts,” Wiles said. “We’ve already made over $250,000 in cuts, but we’re trying as best we can to protect our staff and creative artists. There may well be layoffs, depending on how long this goes on. All staff are now working remotely, but of course you can’t rehearse remotely.”

Fortunately, Charleston Stage patrons understand and, like those of Chamber Music Charleston, are donating the money spent on tickets that are of no use now. They’re making cash gifts, too, Wiles said.

“It’s going to be challenging for every business, and we in the arts are no different from so many others that are suffering and having to make drastic changes in how we work,” he said. “But Charleston has faced wars, the 1918 (flu) pandemic, earthquakes, hurricanes and more, and this resilient city came through all of that, and we will come through this, too.”