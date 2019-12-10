The Gibbes Museum of Art has named Donté K. Hayes the 2019 winner of the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art. Hayes, a Georgia-based ceramicist, explores and critiques the historical and cultural events of the African diaspora and the distinct black experience of the Middle Passage. His work can be placed within the context and aesthetic of "Afrofuturism."

Hayes will receive a $10,000 cash prize and will be the guest of honor at the Amy P. Coy Forum and Prize Party hosted by Society 1858 at the Gibbes Museum on Feb. 6 and 7, 2020.

"His works demonstrate a powerful vision, as he is at the forefront of southern contemporary art," said Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes Museum.

Hayes works in clay, a material that connects to the past. His ceramics are meant to encourage new understandings of history and politics. As vessels, these pieces allude symbolically to the black body.

"This award is so important to recognize all the powerful artwork and creative souls working and born in the Southern region," Hayes said in a statement. "Winning this award will help (me) continue to push my art practice financially and creatively after graduate school, along with the opportunity to reach more audiences with my artwork through receiving this prestigious prize."

Hayes has exhibited extensively across the southern U.S. and in London. He is the recent recipient of two full-tuition residencies at the Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Newcastle, Maine, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle, Maine. Hayes is a 2020 Master of Fine Arts degree candidate at The University of Iowa.

The 1858 Prize is presented by Society 1858, a member auxiliary group of the Gibbes Museum of Art comprised of young professionals. The $10,000 cash prize is awarded to one artist whose work demonstrates the highest level of artistic achievement in any media, while contributing to a new understanding of art in the South. Learn more about the prize and this year's finalists at www.1858prize.org.