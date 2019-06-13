The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced that Charleston Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker will join the organization as an artist-in-residence.
Amaker, founder of the Free Verse Poetry Festival, will bring programming to the Gaillard, including the interactive "Poetic Hip-Hop: From the Page to the Stage" performance, and he will visit area school to work with students. Additionally, he will continue to host the Gaillard Center’s annual poetry contest.
"Marcus will have the opportunity to teach in area schools, host an educational performance and a poetry slam," Gaillard Center Director of Education Sterling de'Vries said. "His talent as a teaching artist inspires students to write and assists teachers with the difficult task of sparking creativity through poetry."
Musician Charlton Singleton assume the role of artist-in-residence emeritus at the Gaillard Center, continuing to lead the Youth Jazz Orchestra, the summer jazz program and Jazz Through the Ages educational program.