Charleston painter Linda Fantuzzo presents shadowy new show at City Gallery

As an artist, she goes back and forth.

Back into the studio. Out into the landscape. Back to thoughtful composition. Forward to the warm afternoon light.

Sometimes Linda Fantuzzo places items on a surface so she might paint a still life. It can take days to get the arrangement right, then days more to capture the scale and mass, light and shadow with her paint brush.

Sometimes Fantuzzo sees something in her mind’s eye — a ladder or staircase, for instance — then rushes out into the world to find a place that bears some resemblance to what she’s imagining.

Sometimes she will set her easel in the shade, admire a slice of the built environment for a while, then dab her oils onto the wooden board or linen canvas.

And sometimes she’ll abandon her oils and acrylics altogether and, perched over her table in the studio, make an expressive, monotone drybrush image on paper, relying on shading and form and line to convey her intentions.

Fantuzzo, who has been making art since she was 12, will show a recent body of work titled “Penumbra” at the City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Jan. 17 through March 1. It’s an enlarged version of an exhibition hosted by the Greenville County Museum of Art in September and October. The Upstate show contained 25 paintings. For the Charleston exhibit, Fantuzzo will double the number of paintings and include several works on paper.

“Penumbra” refers to the lighter part of a shadow cast by an opaque object, and Fantuzzo is comparing this physical characteristic to the insecurity of our contemporary world, with its natural disasters, political turmoil, destabilizing violence and more.

“The images of devices such as ladders, stairs and portals serve as a metaphor for a way out of a situation either physically or psychologically,” she said in a statement.

These are objects that can transport you from one place to another, and they are embedded in scenes that are themselves on the margins, Fantuzzo added.

The artist, who grew up in Endicott, N.Y., studied painting at The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, then moved to Charleston in 1974, is no stranger to insecurity. Strike a match and she’s likely to flinch. Three times she has lost valuable artwork to fires. Once, her studio off Hutson Street blackened to a crisp after a fire set by squatters trying to keep warm got out of control. Everything was lost.

But that was years ago, and Fantuzzo doesn’t want to sound as if she’s complaining. Since then, she’s moved her studio a few times, made hundreds of new paintings and drawings and filled cabinets, drawers and converted closets with artwork. Now settled into a space on Bull Street downtown, near the College of Charleston, she is as productive as ever.

Aesthetics of decay

Fantuzzo met her husband, Ed Warmuth, at the Jersey Shore in the early 1970s, and the couple decided they would travel across the country. He was a builder privileged with a break in the work; she was a young artist eager for experience.

While she was still in school, Fantuzzo had met Charleston native Manning Williams Jr., a realist painter seeking a bit more art education in Philadelphia. So when the young artist and her boyfriend were set to hit the road, they decided to pay Williams a visit. It was around Thanksgiving, and the young couple was invited to dinner with Williams and his wife, Barbara, on Tradd Street.

Charleston then was still in its post-Civil War dilapidated state, with its Romantic ambiance, Southern mystique and vague menace. The urban renaissance sparked by Spoleto Festival USA in 1977 had not yet begun.

Fantuzzo loved it. She loved the run-down aesthetic, the enigmas, the decay, the atrophy.

She also loved Manning Williams, who would become a dear friend and mentor, a teacher with a particular ability to encourage artistic individualism, even when that meant — especially when that meant — his students were experimenting with styles utterly unlike his own.

After traveling to Florida, then across to California, Fantuzzo briefly considered planting roots in Santa Barbara, but that city was too perfect, she said. She preferred the debris of Charleston.

She began her Lowcountry career collecting castaway items from the streets and from the construction sites Ed Warmuth soon would manage. She concocted objects from metal flashing and other materials, assemblages she further manipulated with paint.

After a small tornado ripped the roof off her studio at East Bay and Cumberland streets, and after workers spilled hot black tar onto her artwork below, Manning offered a critical suggestion, one that would transform Fantuzzo’s art forever.

“Let’s go outside,” he said.

Soon they were propping up their easels in the pluff mud, in the flora, in the streets. Fantuzzo discovered light. And freedom.

“Everything was so cerebral in the studio,” she recalled. Metal work required deliberation, calculation, care. “But with painting, you could change it,” she said. “Painting is so spontaneous.”

Back and forth she went, from her studio to the shade of the oak, from still life to landscape, from paintings in oil and acrylic to drawing with drybrush.

Her paintings became loose and atmospheric. They incorporated more architectural elements and odd objects implying human presence. “Displaced landscapes” she called some of them.

Take what you want

“She has a very different approach to what a lot of people view as traditional subject matter,” noted Angela Mack, director of Gibbes Museum of Art, whose permanent collection includes three of Fantuzzo’s paintings. “Her technique is a blend of impressionist and luminism, and to a certain extent an abstract quality, that she very beautifully blends together in a seductive sort of way. She’s always had a strong voice.”

Pinpointing the style of her work is a little tricky, Mack conceded. There’s some surrealism in there, some expressionism, and abstraction, too. What’s evident is that Fantuzzo is never merely painting a wall or grove or gate or room; she is observing these objects from a unique perspective and interpreting them, filtering them through a misty lens that diffuses the light and injects drama.

Chesnee Klein, curator at the Greenville County Museum of Art, said this site-specific work becomes a metaphor for the fragility of the human experience. Within a single image, one can discern a transformation “from something specific to something tenuous and nebulous,” Klein said.

The work comprising the “Penumbra” exhibition is the result in large measure of a conversation Klein had with Fantuzzo in 2016, when the curator visited the artist’s studio and spied a small painting made 20 years prior. It represented a marginal slice of the Lowcountry, a place few would pay much attention to, and it sparked a conversation that concluded in November with the “Penumbra” show.

Klein said the paintings provoke wonder.

“She’s not giving it all to the viewer,” she said. “There’s enough information there, but the viewer can apply her own experience and emotion and take what she wants.”

Leonard Long, a former attorney who was a part of the team that developed Kiawah Island, has collected Fantuzzo’s paintings for years, and he introduced her to the Kiawah community by commissioning work for display in the Beach Club, River Course Club and Cassique Club.

“I think Linda, when she paints loose landscapes, it’s about as good as it gets,” he said, adding that the impressionistic quality, the suggested movement of trees and thick atmosphere, is what he likes best.

On the margins

A few years ago, struck by mugshots published in The Post and Courier, Fantuzzo decided she would paint small portraits of people who had been arrested for alleged infractions. Some, it turned out, were hardened criminals. She made more than 30 portraits, and started imagining the lives led by her unwitting subjects. She was fascinated by their marginalization and determined to portray their humanity, however damaged, however flawed.

The portraits were shown in Charlotte and Lake City. Several now hang in Fantuzzo’s studio. They are a departure from her typical work, affirming the artist’s subjective impulses, her ability to look beyond the surface of things.

For “Penumbra,” to look past the surface of things, Fantuzzo collaborated with 12 South Carolina poets, who contributed short works inspired by some of the paintings in the exhibit.

Here, at its lip, the fire mutters / like a happy beast at a spill of food. / In the high timber, further back / it roars joy.

So wrote Dennis Ward Stiles in response to Fantuzzo’s “Smoke and Fires,” burnished acrylic painted on linen representing a brush fire sending smoke high into the air.

The smoke obscures the landscape. The smoke becomes the landscape. One discerns only the tops of a few trees, and the smoldering flames below, flickering back and forth, encroaching slowly on ready tinder.

The fire is Fantuzzo’s fuel, a creative force casting its opaque shadow, ever renewing the imagination.