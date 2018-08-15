They had disappeared. All that was left on the building were two empty square spaces, remnants of the past, discernible because the clapboard siding there had not been painted like the rest of the building’s exterior. The city had forbidden it.
But artist David Boatwright remembers what they were. He remembers how, in 2005, the new owner of the building on the southeast corner of Spring and Coming streets arranged for the removal of vinyl siding and revealed two treasures a half-century old.
They were hand-painted signs, advertising Kreuger’s beer and ales and Ashley ice cream.
The signs hark back to the days before supermarkets and craft brews, to a time when the corner store served as a neighborhood beacon in an area, well northwest of the city’s historic center, that was largely inhabited by blacks, Jews and Greeks.
Now, Boatwright is restoring the two signs, relying on small color photographs he snapped 13 years ago, before iPhones made it so easy to create a record of the streetscape and its various oddities. He is perched on his folding ladder painting the black shadow for the word “KRUEGER,” referring to those pictures, striving to replicate the original sign as best he can.
"I just like it," he says of the old artwork. “We have so few of these graphic artifacts in Charleston.”
Nothing is left of the earlier paint; it all was burned off by the sun, washed clean by the rains. But Boatwright is undeterred. Recently, he figured out that the twisted figure in the upper right corner of the Kreuger’s sign was a golfer completing a swing, with the head of his club reaching the big "K" in a circle in the lower-left quadrant.
The other sign reads: "You’ll enjoy Ashley Real Cream Ice Cream," available at the National Grocery Store run by Ben Yaschik. In the 1950s, local residents depended on these local grocery stores.
"There was no Harris Teeter," Boatwright observes.
Today, certain hand-painted signs and murals are good for business, he says.
"You get eyeballs on it; in a way, it’s a cheap form of advertising.”
But that’s not really why Ham Morrison, owner of 224 Coming St., agreed to the restoration project, though he did wonder if, while he was at it, Boatwright could paint an advertisement or two for Morrison’s various business ventures.
Ever the earnest civic collaborator, Boatwright sought approval for his renovation scheme from city officials and dutifully conveyed Morrison’s question.
The city’s guardians of history had previously insisted on preserving the old signs and now were glad for Boatwright’s proposal. But they responded to the prospect of created contemporary signs with a firm "Absolutely not."
OK, fine, whatever, Morrison thought. This would be no investment in a capital improvement project, it wouldn’t really advance Morrison’s business interests. But some things are more important than that.
"I pulled the trigger on it,” he says. “We are fired up for Boatwright’s work on 224 Coming St.”
He scraped together a few thousand bucks to pay Boatwright for his efforts and his materials, which in turn prompted some thought about what he might do with that lot behind the building.
Visions of hot dogs danced in his head ... gourmet hot dogs ... yes, he would install a fancy hot dog stand! He would call it The BONANZA STAND.
So that’s in the works.
Meanwhile, Boatwright paints, taking advantage of the shade the building casts during the morning hours, positioning his ladder so he can reach the golfer and the name of Yaschik’s old store.
Jacob Lindsey, the city’s director of planning, preservation and sustainability, says it’s uncommon to find old signs like these, and even more uncommon to find a talented artist to restore them. He says it’s easy to approve such projects when their historical value is clear and they are “an obvious advantage to the city.”
“Job No. 1 for the planning department and Board of Architectural Review staff is to protect and enhance historic districts,” he says. “That’s why it’s unusual to see murals permitted.” If they’re not in keeping with the aesthetics of the historical area, it’s a no-go. “It’s not something that we specifically encourage, because we want to let Charleston’s historic buildings speak for themselves. However, we always give (each proposal) careful consideration.”
Some parts of the city are “not historically sensitive,” such as the Morrison Avenue corridor or King Street Extension, areas with fewer residential neighborhoods and more industry (or the remnants of industry). And there, murals can make more sense.
“We’ve worked with (the nonprofit) Enough Pie to bring interesting new creative murals to the city in the upper peninsula area,” Lindsey says. “But we want to ensure high-quality public art. Public art can be a wonderful enhancement to neighborhoods when it’s done right.”
The two outdoor paintings Boatwright is repairing technically aren’t considered art; they’re signs. And it’s only because they pre-existed and refer to now-defunct businesses that the city so quickly approved their restoration.
When Boatwright painted the mural on the side of Amen Street Restaurant on East Bay Street, he did not include the words “Amen Street Restaurant” in the image. Similarly, he didn’t include “The Charleston Crab House” on the mural for The Charleston Crabhouse, just the phrase “King of the Creek.”
In this way, he avoided the need to adhere to the rules governing signs.
This is his first-ever restoration project; until now, Boatwright has painted original designs. But he couldn’t resist the lure of the beer and ice cream murals, the pull of a previous era, the residue of memory. And thanks to his efforts that memory now will be extended.
"I think because it’s Charleston, the longer they’re up, the more they’re going to be valued,” he says.