The King’s Counterpoint, joined by English countertenor Charles Humphries and members of The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, will present a program of music by Henry Purcell at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St.

"Rarely do we get the chance to hear much of Henry Purcell’s music in concert here in South Carolina, other than a handful of church anthems during a service," said music director David Acres. "The King’s Counterpoint have put together some of Purcell’s favorite works and ... some of the very best choral and instrumental music from 17th-century England."

The concert is the ensemble's 2019-20 season opener, titled "The Remarkable Mr. Henry Purcell." It will include anthems, odes, songs and verse, and feature countertenor and soprano voices.

Purcell (1659-95) was one of the most important composers of his time and among the best of all English composers. Though he died young, at 36, he managed to produce a huge variety of compositions that included instrumental works, operas, secular songs, sacred anthems and more.

Tickets for reserved seats are $30, general admission tickets are $25, and admission for seniors and students is $20. Go to www.thekingscounterpoint.com.