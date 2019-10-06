kingscounter2.jpeg (copy)

The King's Counterpoint will perform a concert on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grace Church Cathedral featuring works by Henry Purcell. Provided

The King’s Counterpoint, joined by English countertenor Charles Humphries and members of The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, will present a program of music by Henry Purcell at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St.

"Rarely do we get the chance to hear much of Henry Purcell’s music in concert here in South Carolina, other than a handful of church anthems during a service," said music director David Acres. "The King’s Counterpoint have put together some of Purcell’s favorite works and ... some of the very best choral and instrumental music from 17th-century England."

The concert is the ensemble's 2019-20 season opener, titled "The Remarkable Mr. Henry Purcell." It will include anthems, odes, songs and verse, and feature countertenor and soprano voices.

Purcell (1659-95) was one of the most important composers of his time and among the best of all English composers. Though he died young, at 36, he managed to produce a huge variety of compositions that included instrumental works, operas, secular songs, sacred anthems and more.

Tickets for reserved seats are $30, general admission tickets are $25, and admission for seniors and students is $20. Go to www.thekingscounterpoint.com.

