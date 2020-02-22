Charleston Bach Festival to offer five concert events at four venues over four days

The fifth Bach Festival of Charleston, set for Thursday-Sunday, March 5-8, features four public programs celebrating the music of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries. The event is presented annually by the Bach Society of Charleston

To mark the 350th anniversary of the city, artistic director Ricard Bordas has created a program called "Born in 1670" that features music by three composers — Giovanni Bononcini, Antonio Caldara and Johann Caspar Ferdinand Fisher — born that year. Two famous singers also were born in 1670: Julie d’Aubigny (“La Maupin”) and Richard Leveridge, whose voices inspired composers such as Lully and Purcell to write for them. Soprano Margaret Kelly Cook, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Luiken, baritone Nathaniel Olson and Bordas, a countertenor, will perform.

The "Born in 1670" program, which features the Baroque String Players on period instruments, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St.

The second program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, will be held at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St. It will feature Celtic harp duo Grainne Hambly and William Jackson, who will perform music of famed Irish composer Turlough O’Carolan, believed to have been born in 1670.

Concert organist Paul Thomas returns to Charleston to offer a program of music by J.S. Bach and his contemporaries, including Johann Caspar Ferdinand Fisher (1670-1746), who produced some of the Baroque period's finest harpsichord music. The recital is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St.

The festival’s culminating event is a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, March 8, at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, celebrating Charleston’s birthday with three major works: "Welcome to All the Pleasures" by Henry Purcell; an instrumental suite with dances from the 1670 opera/ballet "Le Bourgeous Gentilhomme" by Jean-Baptiste Lully; and J.S. Bach’s Advent Cantata 36 "Schwingt freudig euch empor," which was composed as a birthday cantata. The program will feature soprano Margaret Kelly Cook, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Luiken, baritone Nathaniel Olson, tenor Daniel Shirley, countertenor/conductor Ricard Bordas, and the Charleston Baroque Orchestra.

The festival also will include the Young Artists Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Bishop Gadsden on James Island. The concert will include a group of middle and high school instrumentalists, selected through an audition process, performing on flute, piano, violin and viola.

Tickets for programs I, II and IV are $25 for adults, $10 for students. The organ recital and Young Performers Concert are free. For more information, and to buy tickets, go to www.bachsocietyofcharleston.org or call 843-906-3521. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.