Charleston artist Morgan Kinne receives award from Coastal Community Foundation

Charleston-based artist Morgan Kinne has been named the 2020 Griffith-Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year by the Coastal Community Foundation, which administers the award.
It comes with a $6,000 grant to help the artist fund the creation of a new work that represents aspects of the South Carolina Lowcountry’s lifestyle, culture or environment.
Kinne, who has been in Charleston since 2014, studied fine arts at Winthrop University and the University of Edinburgh. She primarily works as a sculptor, but also has made dozens of paintings, drawings and mixed media works.
For the Griffith-Reyburn Award, she plans to create a sculpture that considers Charleston's architecture in the context of class and race.
"I want to present and engage the community with all aspects of Charleston life — the beauty, of course, but also more uncomfortable themes like rising waters, inequity and overdevelopment," Kinne said in a statement. "The sculpture I am creating is ambitious in scale and concept, addressing a wide spectrum of Charleston life, aesthetics and history."
The Lowcountry Artist of the Year Award was established at Coastal Community Foundation in 2003 by Mike Griffith and Donna Reyburn. The financial support is intended to cover the artist’s living expenses during the creation of the piece, allowing more time and energy to be spent on the artistic process.
Once completed in the fall of 2020, the piece will remain the property of the artist.